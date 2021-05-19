Thursday letters: Who is to blame for gun violence?

Who to blame
While you’re busy trying to make sure that Donald Trump is still not the president, there sure have been a lot of shootings in Winston-Salem lately. Where does the responsibility lie? With COVID? With President Biden? I’m surprised you haven’t tried to blame Trump yet.
I guess you’ll blame poverty, since all poor people get guns and shoot people with them. Or systemic racism, like Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams does (“Shootings worry council members,” May 12).
Maybe we should be looking at the people who are misusing the guns. Maybe we should be asking them.
Putting more guns on the street won’t make things better. But neither will taking guns away from people who would only use them for self-defense.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
A simplistic matrix
The May 16 article on CEO compensation, “Follow the money,” seemed to come from a place of childish scarcity thinking. I’m very puzzled why any news professional would construct such a simplistic matrix, posturing “the CEOs versus the median workers” as a kind of judge and jury.
Did your paper even consider what this last year has meant to corporate leaders with thousands of employees? Was there no interest (beyond what they were paid) to reflect in this article what they were able to achieve, how they kept their teams moving forward in the face of both health and political crises?
Over the last year, media has covered stories on many of these CEOs. Marvin Ellison led Lowe’s initiative to commit more than $1.1 billion in assistance to first responders, to small businesses with grants and to a litany of other constituencies, because, in his words, “We believe it’s just the right thing to do.” You highlighted Kelly King’s leadership in protecting and advocating for clients with COVID losses, in bringing two financial giants together and in creating a merged culture of achievement and service to the community.
Would you not agree that leading a corporation requires personal sacrifice, discipline, vision, focus, leadership and readiness? Are these values to be honored and celebrated or are we simply to focus on who has more than less?
You are maintaining a good newspaper in a dying industry; in the future please report the investigated facts over the inflammatory; then you’ll keep readers like me.
Mary Robinson
Winston-Salem
Long past ‘enough’
They never seemed to grasp this simple but important fact: He’s a liar.
The Journal, among other newspapers, harped the fact to death: “President Trump lies. He lies all the time. He lies about things big and small. Every time he speaks, he lies.”
We were all warned. We should have known.
Some knew it was true, but they didn’t care because he was “fighting” for them. If it takes a liar, an adulterer, a racist, a business cheat, a fascist dictator wanna-be to keep us in power, well, then, that’s what it takes.
And now our nation is being ripped in half because it was better to follow a known liar than acknowledge a fair-and-square winner chosen by a majority of voters.
When he said, “The election was stolen from me,” even those who loved him should have said, “OK, that’s enough.” But they wanted him to be president so badly that they went along with it and they convinced others that it was true.
The insurrectionists have learned too late, as their legal counsels stand before microphones and say, “My client was fooled into believing a lie.”
We’re long past “OK, that’s enough.” What is it going to take?
Lonnie Burskinsky
Winston-Salem
Sad moments
The world will be rewarded by listening and witnessing what is happening all around us.
There are continual incidents of over-policing and a populace satisfied time after time with merely asking for a “conversation.” We may see more clearly what is wrong; we now need to see what is right. Shining a light on old scars does not mean the injury will ever happen again.