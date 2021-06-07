Tuesday letters: Climbing deficit

In the entire time she has been in the U.S. House of Representatives, all we’ve had were deficits; the last budget surpluses were under the Clinton and early years of the George W. Bush administrations.

Vietnamese philosopher Thich Nhat Hanh, speaking on taking personal responsibility, wisely said, “When you plant lettuce, if it does not grow well, you don’t blame the lettuce.”

Steven Feldman

Winston-Salem

Doing business

The Surry County Board of Commissioners by majority vote have stated that they do not want to do business with people who hold different views of public issues from theirs (“Surry votes to remove Coca-Cola machines,” June 5). I can work with that.

For the past number of years, a couple or so times a year, my wife and I have entertained guests from other parts of the world/country by taking them on a tour of the Yadkin Valley wineries and buying a few bottles of wine. In the future we can still do such outings while avoiding Surry County.

If these actions are meant to be an economic “hit” it is all but a certainty it will first be felt by the local vendors who service those machines. What a way to treat your neighbors?