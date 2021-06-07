Tuesday letters: Climbing deficit

Climbing deficit
In her June 4, 2021, newsletter, Foxx Report, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, decrying President Biden’s “egregious abdication of leadership,” writes, “Crafting an effective budget is about setting realistic priorities, clearly communicating the facts, and working to nip runaway government spending in the bud.” She doesn’t mention that under the four years of the last administration, with the U.S. House and Senate also under Republican control, the budget deficit, the rate at which U.S. debt grows, climbed every year
The budget deficit dropped each year from 2011-2015 under the Obama administration. The budget deficit increased in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, ballooning further in 2020.
How ironic. Is fiscal responsibility something she only cares about during Democratic administrations?
I don’t know what the right amounts of government spending and debt are, but I think I recognize hypocrisy when I see it. I know Foxx is caring and wants what is best for America, but instead of denigrating the other party for “egregious abdication of leadership,” perhaps she might find a respectful, conciliatory approach to be more effective in achieving her goal of a more balanced budget.
In the entire time she has been in the U.S. House of Representatives, all we’ve had were deficits; the last budget surpluses were under the Clinton and early years of the George W. Bush administrations.
Vietnamese philosopher Thich Nhat Hanh, speaking on taking personal responsibility, wisely said, “When you plant lettuce, if it does not grow well, you don’t blame the lettuce.”
Steven Feldman
Winston-Salem
Doing business
The Surry County Board of Commissioners by majority vote have stated that they do not want to do business with people who hold different views of public issues from theirs (“Surry votes to remove Coca-Cola machines,” June 5). I can work with that.
For the past number of years, a couple or so times a year, my wife and I have entertained guests from other parts of the world/country by taking them on a tour of the Yadkin Valley wineries and buying a few bottles of wine. In the future we can still do such outings while avoiding Surry County.
If these actions are meant to be an economic “hit” it is all but a certainty it will first be felt by the local vendors who service those machines. What a way to treat your neighbors?
Paul D. Whitson
Winston-Salem
For the working people
Workers, as you mentioned in your June 1 editorial “For the workers,” have stayed out of the market for a variety of reasons: some are immunocompromised, some can’t find child care — some, I’d add, can’t find appropriate work for their skills. They worked in industries that haven’t reopened.
Republicans in the North Carolina legislature, though, like Republicans everywhere, portray working people as lazy and opportunistic and are determined to force them back to work — even if it endangers their health. Even if they can’t care for their children. Even if they have to take reduced pay and benefits that makes life even more of a struggle.
The federal extended benefits were good for just two more months. Republicans couldn’t wait two more months before throwing working people to the wolves. They’ve either had to face too much pressure from their donors or they’re going out of their way to present themselves as cruel taskmasters.
Sen. Ted Cruz says he wants the Republican Party to be the party of the working class.
That’s never going to happen while Republicans are putting their loyalty to employers ahead of concerns for working people.
Ricky S. Phillips