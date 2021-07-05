 Skip to main content
Tuesday letters: Poor sportsmanship
Tuesday letters: Poor sportsmanship

Poor sportsmanship

Oh, for — this is really not a good look. Republican state legislators are all up in arms over NCAA officials disqualifying the N.C. State baseball team because all of its players weren’t vaccinated for COVID (“Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal,” July 1). Nearly 60 of them signed a letter calling on the NCAA to apologize — for enforcing the rules!

They really should have more important things to do, and if they don’t, I’m sure there are some Democrats who could find better uses for their offices.

Look, I like our team, too, but these Republicans are teaching them poor sportsmanship by demanding an apology over nothing. The team did this to themselves by not being vaccinated.

I’m really getting tired of Republican legislators and their entitled behavior, expecting to always be exceptions to the rules that everyone else has the common sense to follow. They are not above the law and they are not above the rules. More Republicans have been acting like spoiled brats these last couple of years than I’ve ever seen in my life. Maybe they need to go back home, cool their heels and learn a little humility.

Andrew Church

Winston-Salem

Labor shortage?

Leo Tolstoy wrote that everyone thinks about changing the world, but no one thinks about changing themselves.

I am reminded of this by claims of some business owners that supplemental unemployment benefits have created a labor shortage. This, they complain, is because people can make more money drawing supplemental unemployment than they can earn by working.

By this logic, there is an obvious solution. All employers have to do is pay more than supplemental unemployment pays. Better yet, pay a living wage! Pay $15 per hour for a 40-hour week, and they can hire as many workers as they need.

Of course, verified data indicates that there are many reasons people do not return to work: fear of contracting COVID, people sick with or recovering from COVID, people caring for the sick and recovering, people not being able to find or afford child care, those who will not return their children to school for fear they will contract the virus, and on and on.

Not to mention that these expanded benefits dumped billions of dollars into an ailing economy.

But Republicans being, well, Republicans, they have no compunction about cutting off supplemental unemployment benefits to those who desperately need them, just so they can squeeze out a few more workers for low-paying jobs.

Franklin D. Roosevelt said that a business that does not pay a living wage does not deserve to be in business. Perhaps COVID will, in the end, accomplish one good thing by ridding us of some of these business parasites.

Andy Miller

Kernersville

Of its own weight

I’m not worried about critical race theory at all. It’ll fall under its own weight. Successful Black people and nearly all Asians and Jews are evidence that race doesn’t cause everything and eventually that’ll become clear.

Also, look at the assimilation of immigrant people who were mistreated at first — Irish, Scandinavians, Italians and others who were once viewed as “different, unwashed and smelly,” but now we don’t even notice them unless we think about family names, which we generally don’t do. Like many other ideas, we’ll try it on for a while and then its foolishness will become clear. And anyway, CRT will do no harm if presented as one idea among many. Again, its silliness will become obvious on its own.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Olympian Gwen Berry do more harm than help to their cause by alienating their potential allies — me, at least. I never had any racial prejudice that I was aware of, but these people will induce it if I don’t guard myself. Being acquainted with various neighbors and others dispels the lunacy. We’re all just people making our way.

Here’s another one: 10 or a dozen of the people I flew with in the military didn’t survive to the end of their service. We paid for our right to complain; these people didn’t.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

