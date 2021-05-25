Wednesday letters: Over the top

Keep watch to see if the above people support, or not, what is important to you, and remember that the next time they run for an office, any office.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

COVID lessons

A year after COVID struck, it looks like we may finally be on the road to recovery. There are lessons for us.

Former President Trump threw the country to the sharks by denying the seriousness of the virus — likely to protect the stock market and his re-election chances. As a result, more than 580,000 Americans have died.

Republican politicians as a whole fumbled the ball. Rather than work to keep the public safe, they undermined safety precautions while railing about “freedom.” They threw the business community under the bus, leaving it to individual store owners to do the responsible thing — require masks — and take the heat. Say what you will about Gov. Roy Cooper, he didn’t back down from the hard decisions.