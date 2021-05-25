Wednesday letters: Over the top

Over the top
The May 24 letter “Common courtesy” is a bit over the top.
Yes, Republicans in Congress are a little nutty these days — and nutty for guns, which some want to carry onto the legislative floor. Yes, Rep. Virginia Foxx’s “power play” was rude, costly and makes us all look bad.
But talk about throwing bombs or hiding bombs is ridiculous and undermines the letter writer’s point. We’re nowhere near that point. The only “bomb-throwers” are verbal bomb-throwers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It’s all verbal at this point. There have been no fist-fights in Congress, no one has drawn guns. Please don’t give them any ideas.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
They voted no!
There were 62 Republicans who voted “No” on the recent hate crime bill that addressed the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Can you guess who from North Carolina voted “No” on this hate crime bill? The answer is: Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn and David Rouzer. Some of these same people voted against a bill on violence against women, all women, not just Asians.
Keep watch to see if the above people support, or not, what is important to you, and remember that the next time they run for an office, any office.
Betty Bewley
Winston-Salem
COVID lessons
A year after COVID struck, it looks like we may finally be on the road to recovery. There are lessons for us.
Former President Trump threw the country to the sharks by denying the seriousness of the virus — likely to protect the stock market and his re-election chances. As a result, more than 580,000 Americans have died.
Republican politicians as a whole fumbled the ball. Rather than work to keep the public safe, they undermined safety precautions while railing about “freedom.” They threw the business community under the bus, leaving it to individual store owners to do the responsible thing — require masks — and take the heat. Say what you will about Gov. Roy Cooper, he didn’t back down from the hard decisions.
I realize this isn’t all Republicans, but the worst of them continue to deny the truth. Last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed that Texas hadn’t recorded a single COVID death in two months. But Texas’ own “COVID-19 Total Fatalities by County” chart says that more than 3,600 people have died of COVID since March 1, 2021.
It turns out that denial is not an effective preventative.
I’m so glad President Biden took responsibility, took control and is helping bring this thing to its inevitable end.
When are conservatives going to learn that Republican politicians don’t have their best interests at heart? They only want their votes and they’ll lie, over and over again, to get them.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Unfortunate oversight
I appreciate the May 23 editorial “We’re proud of you,” and I’m certainly proud of all of our graduates. But when you noted Winston-Salem’s prominent institutions of higher education, you left one off the list: the UNC School of the Arts.
I realize there was a front-page story about UNCSA’s graduation on the same day (“‘Lift us all’”), but you still should have mentioned it. UNCSA is America’s first state-supported arts school and it provides our city with a lot of great performers and performances. I’m certainly proud of it.
I’m sure you didn’t mean to snub the school. I can only imagine this was a weird glitch, an unfortunate oversight of some sort. But please, in the future, keep this local treasure in mind.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
Guilty as charged. We deeply regret the oversight. — the editor
America is great
I was listening to President Biden last week talking about how the U.S. could lead the world in overcoming the pandemic and I realized, this is it: this is when America was great. Or is great. America is great when we can work together to take on large challenges rather than using “America First” as an excuse to hate other people.
Rhonda Campbell
Winston-Salem