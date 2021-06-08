Wednesday letters: When to move on

When to move on
Minority congressional leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell would prefer us to “move on” from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Who can blame them? Most criminals would prefer the law not investigate their crimes and just allow them to “move on” with no consequences. But, there’s that pesky law-and-order thing Republicans often crow about.
Republicans want us to forget the insurrection because they can’t afford to lose any more voters. Moral Republicans are fleeing the party in droves, and many more have their bags packed waiting to see if the party can be salvaged. Exposing the details of the insurrection will only speed their exodus.
This is, of course, why state GOP legislatures are trying to rig future elections. They can’t win fair elections with so few left in their camp.
I’ll move on: When all the insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are convicted; when the losing president, his family and all other traitors who incited the insurrection are locked up; when everyone who voted to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power and lent credence to the Big Lie is jailed; when the GOP shows a speck of morality, a shred of decency, some sense of shame and any love of country beyond affixing a flag to their truck. Heck, at this point, any Republican not being crazy or not trying to destroy America would get my attention.
Only then should we move on.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
Named after
We took down a Confederate statue in Winston-Salem and Mayor Allen Joines said it was a “public safety” issue. In his recent meeting with Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, did they mention how much safer it is in the Black community now?
UNC-Chapel Hill relieved Silent Sam’s vigil, but the powers that be won’t tenure African American journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Wake Forest University takes a name off a building (may I suggest Art Blevins Hall?) but its trustees won’t give out more scholarships to underfunded Black students by way of atonement.
Now Surry County wants to punish Coca-Cola by removing some vending machines. I suppose Coca-Cola is quaking in fear.
We are far into the age of insipid, meaningless, symbolic gestures.
These touchy-feely acts get a picture or headline on the internet or newspaper, and they are so much easier than real achievements. Why worry about reading levels, test scores or community violence when there’s a statue to tear down or a building to rename? Your conscience is clear, and you can still make it to the club for a toddy.
Several years ago I pointed out in a letter to The Readers’ Forum that it was exclusively Democratic governors who allowed the sterilization of poor whites and Blacks. They still probably have names like Sanford or Scott or Broughton on several schools. Come on, liberals, get to work. Then enjoy a nice refreshing Coke.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Self-reflection in order
I experienced both mirth and outrage when reading the article in the June 5 Journal (“Surry votes to removed Coca-Cola machines”) regarding the ban of Coca-Cola vending machines in Surry County in order to protest the Coca-Cola CEO’s criticism of Georgia’s new voter suppression law.
Commissioner Eddie Harris stated that these CEOs are trying to affect policy, and that they shouldn’t be allowed to do so. Yet, with beaming smiles and open embrace will Harris and his ilk accept cash donations from CEOs in order to affect policy.
There should be some minimum standard set for the ability to self-reflect on any candidate for public office in our state. Perhaps that would cut down on boneheaded statements from elected officials trying to affect policy. It’s certainly true that we could use fewer of these.
Jeff Hight
Winston-Salem
QAnon, choose
If Donald Trump is still president, then he’s ineligible to run in 2024.
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
Not both
After reading several articles in the June 6 Journal, I’ve concluded that you can either be a loyal Republican or a patriotic American, but you can’t be both.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville