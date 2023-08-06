How to help

In the article about Hip Hop history in Winston-Salem, one comment from 9th Wonder stood out to me. In his reply to Sheriff Kimbrough’s concern about the high number of shootings involving teenagers, 9th Wonder said that the issue may be bigger than that. “It comes from kids being forgotten about from second or third grade and put on the side and told that they are bad because of how they dress or how they look...”

Third-grade reading proficiency is a key indicator of future success in school. In our system 60% are not reading on grade level by grade 3, and they will not be successful in school without intensive and proper intervention. These students are four times more likely to drop out of school, and many become involved in the justice system. There is no quick fix for gun violence our community because the issue is multifaceted. However, one part of the solution is to ensure every child can access affordable early childcare education and a high-quality k-12 education. Too many children are not ready to learn when they enter kindergarten; by first and second grade they feel like failures.

If you would like to help a child learn to read as a part of the solution, join Read Write Spell. Read Write Spell places highly trained reading volunteers in our public schools. Visit www.readws.org to see how you can get involved.

Rebecca Clingman

Winston-Salem

Leaf it alone

I don’t believe banning plastic bags for leaf pick-up is a viable option. I understand some people don’t want the leaves blowing back into their yards. The leaves can be emptied into the compost machine and then the bags can go to plastic recycling.

I personally prefer hauling the leaves down next to the street. It takes me about 20 or more trips to take my leaves to the street. How will all those leaves fit in this third bin people are proposing? And where will I put a third bin anyway? We would all have to buy leaf shredders and then the bin would be too heavy to push up and down the driveway.

Wisdom says leave well enough alone. Allow for more than one option or we will all be buried in leaves.

Michael Ford

Greensboro

Vouch for it

Funny, and tired, of seeing the histrionics over school vouchers. Guest columns and editorials, none asking why folks want to bail from the public school system. What’s no longer being taught, civics and history (the good, bad, and ugly), would be a good place to start. Indoctrination vs. education can be a topic for another day. But, quality of teaching has been sorely lacking. Having been married to a public school teacher, I have seen firsthand and up close people who shouldn’t be qualified to be near a classroom, and once there, nearly impossible to terminate. So ask yourself why taxpayers already shelling out for a failed public system would be willing to incur the added expense of sending their kids to a private school. Quality of education and faculty. Pure and simple!

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

‘Really’?

Why does John Hood refer to the climate crisis as a “climate crisis”? Do his quotation marks mean he thinks it isn’t real?

Why does Hood claim that concerns about methane leaks are “unpersuasive arguments”? We know that methane—a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide—escapes during extraction and transportation of natural gas. Hood also claims that lawmakers are unconvinced, but Congress last year passed the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing measures to penalize companies for methane leaks.

Why is Hood so bullish on small modular reactors (a kind of advanced nuclear plant) when none yet exist in the US? There is now one approved design, but there are no permitted projects or final investment decisions. This is years away.

Why does Hood pooh-pooh utility-scale battery storage as a buffer for variable wind and solar power, saying it’s not “technically or financially feasible”? We already have almost 30 gigawatts of battery storage on our grid, and the growth projections are impressive. While cost over-runs for the most promising advanced nuclear prove ever more worrying, battery prices are plummeting—down over 80% in the past decade.

Why does Hood say natural gas is so crucial that we need to build more pipelines? The gas industry knows their only chance to prolong the life of a dying business model is to build expensive infrastructure that we’ll be stuck using until it’s paid off, decades from now.

Why do disingenuous columns like Hood’s make it into newspapers?

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Let it play out

I recall all the claims about fraud after the 2020 election. In a previous letter to the editor, I suggested patience was appropriate. Let the legal process do its work evaluating the evidence before making declarative statements one way or another as to whether there was fraud.

The same situation exists today relating to this week’s indictment of Donald Trump. We need to be patient and let this play out. People, mostly Congressional Republicans and the defendant, are making declarative statements without having seen all the evidence. I trust my fellow citizens who will be sitting in the jury box to fairly evaluate the information provided in court and reach a well-reasoned conclusion. The rest of us should place little to no credence on the claims of others as to whether there is guilt or if this is a “witch hunt.” Jim Jordan and his compatriots know very little at this stage so their protestations are more political theater than a reflection of truth.

Our legal system is an important component of our democracy. It has served us well in the past and will continue to serve us through these trying times.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Read the indictment

As Trump will find out, it’s not about free speech, but the corrupt actions that may send him to jail. Organizing fake electors, asking a governor to “find” votes for him, appointing a DOJ official specifically to encourage states to override their citizen votes, and more. His people want you to think it’s about free speech. No, it’s about corrupt actions while he was president. Read the actual indictment, not a news story because every news site is going to add their opinion, one way or another.

Jim Franz

Greensboro

D.C. politics

Democrats: “Trump, Trump, Trump. “ Republicans: “Biden, Biden, Biden.” The American citizens: “When are you going to start working for us instead of working for reelection and party?” 87% think we are going in the wrong direction.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Waste of time

When interviewed, William Barr, Trump’s Attorney General who defended and protected Trump while he was president, states that Trump knew he had lost the election. At the same time he said this, 70% of Republican voters believe President Biden’s election was illegitimate. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that Trump knew that truth doesn’t mean anything to people who support him as long as he says what they want to hear. It is very similar to how Adolf Hitler operated in Germany. He did not care what the truth was, he would only say what he wanted to say knowing that his fanatical followers would accept it as truth they wanted to hear. For those of us who want to debate with Trump followers, we know that it is a waste of time. We would base our views and beliefs on telling proven truths. To Trump followers, this would have no impact on their thinking. Interestingly, most of these Trump followers have children; and, if these children handle truth with them in the same way that their parents are handling truth (or lack of it) regarding Trump, these parents would be horrified and feel shame towards their children.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

God complex

At a rally of MAGA devotees in June, now thrice-indicted Donald Trump said, “I’m being indicted for you.” Sounds suspiciously like, “I was crucified for you.” No surprise that a would-be dictator, who rarely strays close to the truth, has a God complex.

Sandra Boyette

Winston-Salem

Dangerous

Every criminal defendant in the United States is constitutionally afforded the right to a prompt and speedy trial. But criminal defendant Donald Trump and his attorneys want exactly the opposite….delay, delay, delay. They know that the facts obtained by Jack Smith in his latest indictment regarding Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election are indisputable and Trump cannot win in the courtroom. So, they are going to try to delay the trial with the hopes of Trump or another Republican regaining the White House in 2024. And if indeed Trump or another Republican is elected in 2024, and the case has not been tried, the Republican President will order the Justice Department to end the prosecution. And if by chance the case has been adjudicated and Trump were found guilty, he would be pardoned.

By his own words and actions Donald Trump has shown us that he has dictatorial tendencies. In the words of conservative retired Judge Michael Luttig, Donald Trump is a “clear and present danger” to American Democracy. It is up to the American voter to end this “clear and present danger” by pledging not to vote for Trump or any Trump wannabe in the 2024 election. That will send a message to any future candidate who thinks he is above the law.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville, NC

Let’s keep it

A president presides. If he or she presides over a government consisting of representatives of the population, that government is a republic. Just as Ben Franklin told the lady in Philadelphia who asked what form of government we were going to have, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”

Folks, we are in danger of losing our republic. Donald Trump has no intention of or interest in presiding over the government of a republic. He simply wants to rule a country. A country where any whim of his becomes law. Look at him. Listen to him rumble on and on about how great he is. Fellow citizens: do you really want this guy to be your ruler?

Roger Bullard

Winston-Salem

A contender

In the upcoming GOP Presidential Primary, I will be supporting former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley’s track record shows her commitment to confronting China’s repeated espionage attempts, fentanyl epidemic and intellectual property theft. While other candidates and Joe Biden are slow to the take, Nikki understands the threat that the communist superpower imposes. She understands the importance of solving a problem before it has a chance to grow into a catastrophe. Furthermore, Amb. Haley’s outspoken criticism of China’s human rights abuses showcases her unwavering dedication to promoting freedom and standing up against oppression. As we navigate the complexities of international relations, having a leader like Nikki Haley, who is experienced and steadfast in advocating for America’s interests, will undoubtedly lead our nation to a more secure future.

Samuel Shaver

Winston-Salem