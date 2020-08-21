The decent guy
In past generations, we looked at clergy as people who were more intelligent and better educated than most. We expected them to be honest, judicious and sober. So it hurts to see a letter like “Voting against” (Aug. 18) in which the good reverend spreads right-wing talking points with no basis in fact.
Republicans have circulated false claims about Democrats trying to “take away our guns” for decades, just to fool Americans into voting for them. It’s just fear-mongering. President Bill Clinton was supposed to “take away our guns”; he didn’t. President Barack Obama was supposed to “take away our guns"; he didn’t. Now the false claim gets repeated for Joe Biden and this good reverend falls for it.
He says that he's deciding who to vote for based on the issues, not the personality. President Trump is an adulterous, deceitful braggart, a man adored by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. That's an issue.
I'm voting for the decent guy. I'll leave it to the readers to figure out who that is.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Important to N.C.
When I'm at an event or meeting where Sen. Joyce Krawiec is speaking, I'm always impressed with her knowledge of what is important to North Carolinians. Whether it's her advocacy for children and/or adults with autism; North Carolinians who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (i.e., delay in unemployment checks); or working for parents who want school choice for their children, she always wants what is best for North Carolinians.
Known for her tremendous work ethic, compassion for others and her ability to work across the aisle to ensure a bright future for our children; a safe environment for our seniors in assisted living and nursing homes; plus a strong economy for all North Carolinians, cast your vote to reelect Sen. Joyce Krawiec (District 31).
Toni Settle
Clemmons
Socialism in democracy
Although I'm not a socialist, I repeatedly observe letter writers opposing the term socialism to democracy. Just some examples of successful democratic socialist countries include the Scandinavian countries, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and the U.K. Socialism refers to the economic system in use; ours is a watered-down free market or capitalism.
Writers too often imply that socialism entails the loss of personal freedom. Wrong. Citizens in a variety of successful democratic socialist countries can point out their ability to choose their government in open elections and enjoy widespread freedom from want.
Writers would do better to avoid use of terms they don’t understand, reflecting blatant political purpose.
Al Harbury
Clemmons
Status quo
The desire to maintain the status quo is strong. It drives the refusal to wear masks. It also drives the denial of climate change action. The irony is that status quo cannot be maintained unless we wear masks and address climate change.
Masks allow us to control the virus, and we must control the virus to return our economy and lifestyle to normal. Likewise, climate action is required to keep the things we enjoy (beaches, ski resorts, lakes, parks, forests, farms, plants, animals, etc.) from disappearing.
The Arctic is melting, storms are intensifying, temperatures are rising, forests are burning, crops are flooding. Threats to status quo have already begun. We must act now to slow this process. A team of environmentally concerned citizens has been working with Congress on legislation that is a market-based solution to curb carbon emissions. This approach has been praised by economists as the best way to tackle the problem, while not imposing additional bureaucratic overhead.
The proposed Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is not a tax. It places a fee on carbon at the source of market entry and then equally distributes the collected fees to everyone in the form of a dividend. This proposal is attractive because it lets the market drive energy consumption and innovation. The fees gradually increase over time, forcing consumers to choose between the higher-priced carbon energy sources or new renewable energy sources.
Protect the status quo. Ask Congress to support climate action (and wear masks).
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Kudos to Mr. Harbury for his accurate description of socialism. Socialism, like communism, conservative and liberal has become a buzzword used by those with no understanding of economics as a general description for something they oppose. All of the first World countries use a socialist-capitalist hybrid economic model, because neither pure socialism nor pure capitalism has proven to work. The U.S. had an essentially pure capitalist model in the post Civil War 19th century which resulted in millionaires and workers of all ages including children working for 10 cents an hour with no overtime or benefits. All of the workplace abuses led to riots, deaths and eventually the formation of unions which in turn led to even more violence. Government had no choice but to step in and begin regulating businesses in order to maintain order and create a decent work environment. While total control of production by a centralized government has proven not to work, neither does a completely unfettered economy with no rules.
Why would we want to do that for ?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/reclaiming_our_culture_from_the_left.html
Voter Fraud ? What fraud & it is more rare than saving the life of a sickly woman who was raped repeatedly and was having triplets getting an abortion huh ?
https://saraacarter.com/ca-man-charged-with-voter-fraud-for-allegedly-voting-as-his-dead-mother/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/popular-lip-syncing-comedian-sarah-cooper-rips-trump-usps
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.