The decent guy

In past generations, we looked at clergy as people who were more intelligent and better educated than most. We expected them to be honest, judicious and sober. So it hurts to see a letter like “Voting against” (Aug. 18) in which the good reverend spreads right-wing talking points with no basis in fact.

Republicans have circulated false claims about Democrats trying to “take away our guns” for decades, just to fool Americans into voting for them. It’s just fear-mongering. President Bill Clinton was supposed to “take away our guns”; he didn’t. President Barack Obama was supposed to “take away our guns"; he didn’t. Now the false claim gets repeated for Joe Biden and this good reverend falls for it.

He says that he's deciding who to vote for based on the issues, not the personality. President Trump is an adulterous, deceitful braggart, a man adored by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. That's an issue.

I'm voting for the decent guy. I'll leave it to the readers to figure out who that is.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

Important to N.C.

When I'm at an event or meeting where Sen. Joyce Krawiec is speaking, I'm always impressed with her knowledge of what is important to North Carolinians. Whether it's her advocacy for children and/or adults with autism; North Carolinians who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (i.e., delay in unemployment checks); or working for parents who want school choice for their children, she always wants what is best for North Carolinians.

Known for her tremendous work ethic, compassion for others and her ability to work across the aisle to ensure a bright future for our children; a safe environment for our seniors in assisted living and nursing homes; plus a strong economy for all North Carolinians, cast your vote to reelect Sen. Joyce Krawiec (District 31).

Toni Settle

Clemmons

Socialism in democracy

Although I'm not a socialist, I repeatedly observe letter writers opposing the term socialism to democracy. Just some examples of successful democratic socialist countries include the Scandinavian countries, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and the U.K. Socialism refers to the economic system in use; ours is a watered-down free market or capitalism.

Writers too often imply that socialism entails the loss of personal freedom. Wrong. Citizens in a variety of successful democratic socialist countries can point out their ability to choose their government in open elections and enjoy widespread freedom from want.

Writers would do better to avoid use of terms they don’t understand, reflecting blatant political purpose.

Al Harbury

Clemmons

Status quo

The desire to maintain the status quo is strong. It drives the refusal to wear masks. It also drives the denial of climate change action. The irony is that status quo cannot be maintained unless we wear masks and address climate change.

Masks allow us to control the virus, and we must control the virus to return our economy and lifestyle to normal. Likewise, climate action is required to keep the things we enjoy (beaches, ski resorts, lakes, parks, forests, farms, plants, animals, etc.) from disappearing.

The Arctic is melting, storms are intensifying, temperatures are rising, forests are burning, crops are flooding. Threats to status quo have already begun. We must act now to slow this process. A team of environmentally concerned citizens has been working with Congress on legislation that is a market-based solution to curb carbon emissions. This approach has been praised by economists as the best way to tackle the problem, while not imposing additional bureaucratic overhead.

The proposed Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is not a tax. It places a fee on carbon at the source of market entry and then equally distributes the collected fees to everyone in the form of a dividend. This proposal is attractive because it lets the market drive energy consumption and innovation. The fees gradually increase over time, forcing consumers to choose between the higher-priced carbon energy sources or new renewable energy sources.

Protect the status quo. Ask Congress to support climate action (and wear masks).

Cynthia Raynor

Winston-Salem

