Government vibrancy
Water. Absolutely vital for our existence. A miracle that is taken for granted. Nothing like a clean, clear glass of water on a hot day. But for water to be pure and safe, it has to be recycled and displaced constantly. If it isn’t it can become a cesspool of bacteria and its quality is certainly compromised or corrupted.
Imagine what a 5-gallon bucket of water would look like after sitting on a deck for 20 years. Not a pretty site. Personally, that bucket would remind me of our Congress in Washington. Term limits would keep the water fresh and vibrant.
If we want real representation in Washington, we’re going to have to throw that bucket off our deck and replace it with fresh water.
Washington isn’t called “the swamp” for nothing. Term limits will put the vibrancy back into our Republic. And we desperately need that now.
Merle Whitney
Advance
Welcoming immigrants
Reasons why the United States should welcome immigrants:
Our population is aging. We need young workers to sustain our country’s productivity, raise families and pay the taxes that fund the social safety net.
The percentage of immigrants who start new businesses is greater than the percentage of native-born Americans who do. New businesses generate employment, goods and services, profits and tax revenue.
Immigrants are willing to do the difficult, dirty and dangerous jobs Americans don’t want.
The United States has vast expanses of sparsely populated land that could be more productive with enough people to develop them.
If the United States wants to be a world leader, it needs people who understand the languages and cultures of other countries. It’s also beneficial if such immigrants maintain business and family ties to their native lands.
Exposure to the scientific knowledge, arts and literature that immigrants bring from their countries makes us stronger intellectually. A lot of foreign-born brains work in Silicon Valley. And international understanding decreases the likelihood of war.
Millions of desperate refugees are fleeing war, brutal dictatorships and poverty-induced famine. Granting asylum is the right — the American — thing to do.
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
Government transparency
A birthright of every citizen in a participatory democracy is transparency in government decisions. The perception of the lack of transparency causes suspicion, rumors and often outcry from the public.
Sadly, the common good that we all benefit from as citizens is blinded by extreme positions that permeate our political climate today. All levels of government could be more effective if we act deliberately on honoring the pledge that we make to defend the U.S. Constitution. “We, the people, in order to form a more perfect union” demands an active participatory engagement for the common good.
Perhaps a shared review of the book “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine is in order.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is a Forsyth County commissioner. — the editor
Intertwined
The writer of the Aug. 3 letter “Two WSJs” compared the Winston-Salem Journal to the Wall Street Journal and concluded that our local paper has a leakage from news to opinion — based on a story that began with the word “analysis” (“Analysis: Trump election tweet an attempt to distract,” July 31). That word would seem to be a clue to the article’s nature.
Nevertheless, I appreciate the letter writer’s concern and share it; too much commentary passes as news these days.
But I’d like to point out that this isn’t necessarily a liberal problem. In fact, I’d say it’s more of a conservative problem.
According to Axios, which is legitimate enough to have interviewed President Trump last week, employees at the Wall Street Journal have asked their bosses to reevaluate the content and integrity of their opinion section online. Two-hundred and eighty WSJ and Dow Jones journalists sent a letter to the paper’s publisher asking for clearer differentiation between their news and opinion content.
I’ve not heard of that happening at the Winston-Salem Journal.
I also learned Monday that President Trump is sending autographed copies of Fox News commentator Sean Hannity’s new book to a certain class of donors. We can’t really expect Fox to be impartial when its hosts are intertwined with the president’s campaign in such a blatant way.
I’ve never heard of a Democratic politician doing such a thing.
I think you’re doing fine, Journal. Keep up the good work.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
