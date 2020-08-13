A timely read
It was good to see the Forsyth County Public Library recommending a book about climate change and sea level rise for summer reading (“Summer Reading,” Relish, Aug. 6). “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore” is timely because last month the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report about the “extraordinary” increase in the incidence of high-tide flooding.
Nineteen places around the country tied or set records last year. Galveston, Texas, had 18 flood days last year and Charleston had 13. In 2000, Galveston had three days of flooding and Charleston had only two. Charleston recorded just 13 days of high-tide flooding in the more than 50 years that measurements were first kept, the same number that occurred last year. Sea level rise driven by global warming and climate change is causing the increased flooding.
The coasts of North and South Carolina are particularly vulnerable. Tourism, which is more than a $3 billion industry in our coastal counties, is at risk because of climate change. Also at risk are family vacations, the fishing industry and much more.
We have been warned about this problem for more than 30 years. It is time for Congress to get to work dealing with it.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Obama’s position
On “Meet the Press” on Sunday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the “Lord and the Founding Fathers created executive orders because of partisan bickering and divided government. That’s what we have here, but the president has taken action.”
I’m so glad that the Republican Party has come around to President Obama’s position!
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
An obscene view
The “obscene” photo of Chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. and his subsequent forced leave of absence from Liberty University (“Liberty University’s Falwell taking leave of absence,” Aug. 8) reminds me of a moment of truth with my then-10-year-old twin sons.
I was appalled to find their grandfather had taken the boys to see a movie I thought was far too violent. Explaining to them why I was so upset, and reminding them how I feel about violence, I emphasized my lecture, saying, “Boys, I’d rather you see a movie that has naked women than see such violence!”
Surprised by what they assumed was permission, they grinned at me, “Yeah, Mom, we would, too!”
Given Liberty University’s blind eye to the obscenity of violence more devastating to humankind than any so-called sexual sins, I’d take my lecture to them if I thought it wouldn’t be such a waste of time.
Judith Dancy
Winston-Salem
Winning the coronavirus war
We are at war with a virus today. Over 165,000 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus. Additional deaths numbering some 80,000 are forecast by Nov. 1. That makes the coronavirus war the third most deadly war for our U.S. military after the American Civil War and World War II. Why hasn’t our country mobilized for war against this cruel killer and destroyer of our nation’s wealth as we did in World War II and the American Civil War?
No one looks silly wearing effective preventive gear that reduces his/her chance of death and subsequent sadness. We desperately need leaders who will lead by example in washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. These efforts are so simple and cost very little.
Everyone from young children to octogenarians can do these procedures. If everybody followed these steps we would defeat the virus and restore our economy in short order.
Let every citizen join together to defeat this virus. Pledge to follow these three simple procedures to defeat this plague before we reach the number of deaths in World War II of 405,399, our second most deadly war.
Philip S. Auchincloss
Winston-Salem
Right about something
On Monday night, President Trump claimed once again that President Obama committed treason -- not by doing anything against the country, mind you, but by "spying" on his Russian-friendly presidential campaign. He keeps using that word, "treason." I do not think he knows what it means.
Then he said that the 1917 Spanish flu pandemic, which began in 1918, likely ended World War II, which ended in 1945.
One of these days Trump is going to be right about something. No one will know what to make of it.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
