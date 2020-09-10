But of course
What? President Trump disparaged our dead soldiers and veterans? It can’t be!
The man who refuses to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged bounties he’s placed on the heads of American soldiers? The president who diverted $3.8 billion from the Defense Department's budget — intended for military housing and schools — to build his border wall? The commander in chief who defended himself from these spurious charges by accusing military leadership — which he appointed — of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies? This president thinks that American troops are “suckers” and “losers”? It can’t be!
But of course, it is, and anyone who has observed him for 10 minutes knows it. His supporters included. This is what they support. I will never understand why.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Fomenting chaos
A political record is not always inconvenient. It is helpful to a good political candidate. Joe Biden’s record as vice president belies the fear-mongering notions President Trump is selling about a Biden presidency.
Vice President Biden and President Barack Obama worked together closely for two terms that epitomized stable, mature leadership. Far from chaotic, the time was notable for its lack of drama and low crime rate.
Difficult times occurred, but how they were handled made all the difference. The slaughter of nine members of Emmanuel AME Church was horrific, but Obama and Biden did their jobs. They supported grieving Charleston families and condemned the killer and those who incited his violence. They appealed for calm and promised justice. Their leadership united us; chaos did not ensue.
In stark contrast, President Trump foments chaos and violence. He panders to racists, white supremacists and bullies more than anyone since George Wallace. He demonizes peaceful protesters who want equal treatment by law enforcement for all. He does not call for unity or calm, swift investigations into alleged police misconduct, but treats all protesters as looters and rioters. He welcomes guns and vigilantes and defends the killing of unarmed protesters.
Responsible action by Trump in response to police violence against African Americans would reduce protesting. Furthermore, peaceful protesters and their supporters abhor looting and vandalism and are undermined by it, as good police officers are by bad.
Any rioting assists the president and others in mischaracterizing the vast majority of protesters and their objectives.
Benita Cole
Lewisville
Soup attack
“Is this real?” That’s what I asked myself when I heard about President Trump ranting about soup. Then I saw the video. Then I saw that legitimate media organizations have been reporting it.
During a meeting in July with the National Association of Police Organizations leadership, President Trump said, “And you have people coming over with bags of soup — big bags of soup. And they lay it on the ground, and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops, at our police. And if it hits you, that's worse than a brick because that's got force.”
And right there, I thought, does the president know what a brick is?
“It's the perfect size. It's, like, made perfect.
“And when they get caught, they say, 'No, this is just soup for my family.' And then the media says, 'This is just soup. These people are very, very innocent. They're innocent people. These are just protesters. Isn't it wonderful to allow protesting?' ”
Would it surprise anyone to learn that there’s no record of such a thing ever happening?
This belongs with his comments about windmills causing cancer and injecting disinfectants to cure coronavirus.
Joe Biden is a little squirrelly sometimes. He gets confused. But Trump is off his rocker. Now he’s wallowing in “dark shadows” and “QAnon likes me.”
I can’t help but laugh at Trump’s weak grasp of reality, but I know that it’s truly dangerous. He should not be president.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
