Our federal government has figured out that $600 a week is a significant raise for many citizens. The thought never crossed the minds of politicians in Washington, D.C., because they can’t imagine living on that amount of money.
Here are some numbers: Someone who makes $600 a week has an annual income of $31,200. A minimum wage of $15 per hour for a 40-hour workweek is an annual income of $31,200. North Carolina minimum wage is $7.25 or $15,080 for a 40-hour workweek (it would require more than 80 hours to earn $31,200). N.C. unemployment is less than half of one’s regular salary. The income eligibility guidelines for reduced or free lunches for school children is $48,700 or $34,060, respectively, for a family of four. The poverty level for a family of four is $26,200 (https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/fr-032020).
It is shameful that our elected officials can’t (or won’t) get out of their bubbles and try to understand the problems of the citizens they are supposed to represent. (“Our view: It turns out they’re essential,” July 6: “There’s obviously something wrong when people can make more money by not working. (Maybe they should have been making more when they were working).” I have been working for 41 years. If someone had told me six months ago that I would be on unemployment along with my hard-working son, I would have laughed. I am not laughing now.
Christine Kneppelt Duffer
Winston-Salem
Why was President Trump bragging about “acing” a cognitive test on Fox News on Sunday? It’s not an IQ test; it’s not really something that can be “aced”; it’s just a test to see if you’re delusional or out of touch with reality. Anyone who isn’t stupid or mentally incapacitated can pass it.
“Nobody’s done what I’ve done,” he said to interviewer Chris Wallace. “Let me tell you,” he said to Wallace, “you couldn’t answer many of the questions.”
It’s not an IQ test! It doesn’t reveal intelligence! But we’ve learned something about Trump’s IQ from his understanding of the test.
As Jonah Goldberg wrote for the Los Angeles Times, “Crowing that you ‘aced’ the MoCA is a bit like bragging that you passed a sobriety test while sober.”
It’s kind of embarrassing that he’d be called on to take one in the first place. But understandable. Next he’ll be bragging that he can tie his own shoes.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Currently, President Trump has a campaign ad that has the tagline “You won’t feel safe in Biden’s America.” I don’t feel safe in Trump’s America. He is on a path of destruction that will hurt our country for years to come.
He is quietly dismantling environmental protections that protect people and our natural resources. He fans the flame of racism by calling peaceful protesters “thugs.” He wishes to ban Muslims from our country; calls Mexicans “rapists” and pejoratively refers to COVID as the “Kung flu.”
Recently his most dangerous act has been his response to COVID. Initially, he called it a “hoax” and wasted valuable time that resulted in numerous deaths. He floated the idea that ingesting bleach might kill the virus. He ignores the guidelines of the CDC and prances around with no mask, which has set a horrible example for Americans, and he has politicized the virus. Every day there is a new lie or misrepresentations regarding the virus, which can be added to the 20,000 he’s made during the course of his term.
If you are not afraid of his America, then you haven’t been reading or listening or educating yourself.
Judy M. Rhoden
Mount Airy
