A defunct industry
In 1974, I purchased an electric typewriter. I could pop in a correcting cartridge and type over a mistake. Magical! In 1983, I replaced it with my first computer.
Who would advise a young person to pursue a career in typewriter manufacture or repair? What about installing telephone booths? Producing 8-track audio tapes? Video cassette recorders? Telegraph machines? Hearing-aid horns?
The demise of such products led to an unfortunate loss of employment. But it would be foolish to promote a defunct industry with the promise to “save jobs.”
Consider what the city of Oslo in Norway is developing: inductive charge pads at taxi sites to fast-charge electric cars, with zero emissions, by 2024.
Oslo is concerned about climate change. And the project will create jobs (the contractor is from Pennsylvania!).
Such a response to climate change — and to create jobs for workers in dying industries — informs Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The fossil fuel industry eventually must go the way of typewriters if we are to reduce global warming adequately.
Opponents to such plans often charge that they will “cost jobs.” In 2016, Trump supporters displayed signs boasting “Trump Digs Coal.” But to promise a continuing future for coal miners is both foolish and shameful. To provide training for them to participate in a green economy — to install and maintain wind turbines or solar panels or electric taxi stand pads — would be to empower them with a viable livelihood, and ensure all of us a healthier planet.
Thomas W. Mann
Winston Salem
Competent candidates
The writer of the Aug. 23 letter “What will happen if Democrats win” says he fears that Sen. Kamala Harris will take over Joe Biden’s presidency and “could conceivably be our president until January 2033.”
I was already going to vote for Biden/Harris, you don’t have to sweeten the deal.
The alternative, if he has his way, is that President Trump's sycophants in the Senate could throw out the two-term rule, like he says he wants, and he could be president for life, like his buddy Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Yeah, I’m going to have to go with the sane, competent candidates. Biden/Harris it is.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
It's Trump's problem
Republicans are following President Trump’s tactic and trying to blame out-of-control protests over police killings on “Democrat mayors.” But these disturbances are a part of Trump’s America.
Think about it. Trump’s in charge. As much as he would like to avoid responsibility, like always, this is his problem. He’s told police not to be “too nice” to people they arrest. Were they “too nice” to Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by police, or Breonna Taylor, whom they killed in her own home?
Trump has reminisced about “the good old days” when protesters were treated "very, very rough." Have the police taken that admonition to heart?
Trump has done nothing to quell police violence. All he does is add fuel to the fire. He thinks the solution to every problem is to “dominate” it.
I don’t think Americans are that willing to be dominated. Americans don’t like bullies.
Trump can’t solve this problem. He’s not capable. Reelect Trump and we’ll have four more years of violent racial discord — and worse.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Ignorance and power
While speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday, former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.’s current girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, said that she was “a first-generation American.” Her mother “was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” she said.
I know that geography isn’t a conservative strong suit, but Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. If you’re from Puerto Rico, you’re an American citizen.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted afterward, “It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants.”
Is she wrong?
We should not reward their ignorance with power.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
