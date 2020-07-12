Seriously?
Every reporter — and opinion columnist, for that matter — who works for The Washington Post has an editor looking over his or her shoulder, asking, “Is this accurate? Can we justify this claim?” President Trump, on the other hand, can tell any lie he wants, and does every day, and he’s cleared his administration of anyone who might question him. But the writer of the July 4 letter “Your failure” says that the Post is “Fake News.” How is anyone supposed to take that claim seriously?
Everyone knows that Trump has a vendetta against Jeff Bezos, who owns the Post, and is even threatening to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service if it won’t quadruple its charges on Amazon, which Bezos also owns. But some would rather smear the press and lose their mail service than accept a word of criticism against Trump.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
A new opportunity
I’m amazed at the new opportunity to gain support for anything I believe is important and has the support of family, friends and others who may have a similar interest in my cause. I have been under the impression that street murals were illegal. (Isn’t it against the law to sell spray paint to someone under 18?) But now, it seems the “Black Lives Matter” movement has opened the door to spray, roll or brush messages on public property with bright and various colors of paint.
I’m retired, but I’m rethinking a business opportunity to sell “Street Art Advertising” and, unless I’m missing something, can pick a street of choice for my new clients and create their message in large, bold and bright letters. The subject matter is endless: political messaging, marriage proposals, general advertising and all provided under free speech on any given street, highway, residential area or business district.
Protesting has taken some opportunity away from me already but with my new business, I’m still going to need lots of help.
Please don’t worry about my being arrested, since the precedent has already been set with roads even being closed by the police so previous artists could do their work. This is amazing — painting on public property under police protection! I only have two job qualifications for new employees: You must know the alphabet and be able to paint within the lines.
Joe Eskridge
Lewisville
Questioning patriotism
In response to the July 4 letter “Your failure:”
As a member of the so-called “Socialist D.N.C.,” I suggest that the writer look to his fascist president, who refuses to answer the U.S. intelligence that says Russia paid bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan. If he continues to support Trump, he is the one who needs to examine his values and his patriotism.
As a Gold Star family member, I can say these are not the values for which my family fought and died. How dare he question the patriotism of others while he refuses to question the patriotism of this draft-dodging president who praises dictators and the enemies of our country? This president and the entire Republican Party that elected and protected him are a disgrace to our country.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Expressions
President Trump’s threat to withhold federal funds from schools reminds me of a couple of expressions used in the military: “Cancel all leave until morale improves” and “Morale will improve or heads will roll.”
The difference is that the military folks were being facetious; unfortunately, Trump isn’t.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
All of the above
President Trump said, in a recent well-publicized speech on July 4, that 99% of coronavirus cases are “harmless.” He again said the virus will “disappear.” He continues to hold rallies in which participants are packed in close proximity to each other and not wearing masks.
All the above are in contradiction to Trump’s own administration guidelines. All the above accelerate spread of the virus. All the above increase serious illness and death.
Unfortunately, Trump is our leader. He is showing terrible destructive leadership. He is acting against the interest of the citizens he is sworn to serve.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Bob where's the stat that shows that the 90% of those icu beds ALL Have virus patients Only please
Thanks for the effort
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Wow, the budget deficit for June was $864 billion dollars. That's more than the budget deficits for the entire years 2013-2.018.
Whoops here the thousand Currents group by following the money
Thousand Currents, Tydes Foundation ?
Did you know that the Tides Foundation was formed by an heir to the R.J. Reynolds fortune? Jane Bagley Lehman and Drummond Pike
Then and look at who is running it today like night & day
Speaking of & about hateful things, statues, names when will the bkack faced Govenor of Virginia force ' Lynch " burg,Va to change its name ? Anybody ?
The positive testing numbers in Florida are being used in several ways to try yet again " dethrone" Trump
1. The higher numbers are what the dnc had hoped to have seen .As it proves ( in their political minds) Higher test results prove they need to lock things down yet again . Thus crushing what bright spots in the current economy there are .
2 Proves it's still risky to open the schools up yet they are totally ignoring the figures & perentages from opening & functioning schools in Europe..
And despite their best Efforts
The markets are still up over all in general .Again to their dismay Trump is still there. Any questions ?
"dethrone" yes, quite apropos.
Florida reported more cases yesterday than every country in the world except the U.S. Russia, and India. Over the past 14 days, Florida has reported more cases than the entire European Union. Trump may still be there, unfortunately he's not all there.
So? What's your point?
Cases doesn't mean hospitalizations. It doesn't mean deaths. It doesn't even mean that people are symptomatic. Case = positive test result. More tests, more positive results.
"What's your point?" was a rhetorical question. You answered it in the last sentence in your post.
It's all about Trump. The only reason you or anyone else in the media cares about Florida is that it is a swing state. That's why the headlines only report the number of "cases" not the number of deaths or hospitalizations (for Covid-19 treatment), which are down.
The anti-Trump media doesn't care about people getting sick, as long as they can politicize it to get Trump out of office.
Ask yourself, deep down inside: If you could could press a button and it would mean that nobody else would die
of COVID19, but Trump wins the 2020 election; would you press it?
Those are just the facts. The last statement in my post was simply a retort to the last statement in Steve's post: "Again to their dismay Trump is still there. Any questions ?"
Well Yes I would for sure, but that's such a silly question. I know what tests, hospitalizations, ICU filling up and all that means. My dinner is ready, but I'll be back.
Hospitalizations are NOT down. Deaths are and that's good. But Hospitalizations in Florida are at an all time high. According to data released by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there are no longer any ICU beds available at 54 hospitals in 25 counties. Another 30 hospitals reported their coronavirus ICU units are 90 percent full. Those new cases will be out of work, making money to feed their families, and pay the rent, unless they can work from home. A person who is asymptomatic can still spread the disease to someone who may die from it. Donald Trump politicizes everything, He claims now the CDC is out to get him and Dr. Fauci, and the trump supporter who built the section of private wall in texas that is eroded, even they are out to make him look bad. I see report of deaths and cases every day. Most people who die don't die on the same day they test positive. I have a lot of friends in Florida, a lot in the Ft. Lauderdale area, many who have compromised immune systems. So YES, I worry about people getting sick in Florida. You don't even know how far off you are.
Every day I look at every state, the number of new cases AND the number of deaths as reported by the media I look at the John Hopkins dashboard, the CDC coronavirus info, and the EU CDC coronavirus info. I keep myself well informed and all the data. Yea, I CARE.
If you look at the 7 day rolling average of deaths in Florida, they are now at the highest rate since the pandemic began. Of course the mortality rate is down, fewer older people are testing positive because they are taking better precautions, a higher number of positive cases are in the younger ages (who can spread the disease) and doctors have the experiences of the past 5 months that improve treatment outcomes.
Bob, the disease has already winnowed a lot of old folks.
Hospitals are only full because they have allowed Non-Essential treatments again. The number of people being hospitalized for Covid 19 is a small percentage of all those people in the hospital. Optimally, a hospital needs to be 85% full to stay afloat. The backlog of people who missed Chemo or other treatments because of the quarantine are now getting the help they need.
They are trying to scare old people in Florida into voting for Biden. That's what it's all about.
Warren, your media paranoia is getting the best of you, 3 months ago the headlines everyday was NY, there's no agenda to sway votes NY is going to vote as it always have, blue, Watching 6:30 news right now, Yes they Florida is the lead story because its breaking records almost daily, more new daily cases than New York at its height, it is news, even more so when the state doesn't have close to the population of NY and it's boroughs, The other lead locations were California, again going to vote Blue as it always does, and Texas again not a state in play election wise
The story is the disease, not the president, not Biden, not Republicans, not Democrats,
Curt -- The population of Florida is 21,993,000. The population of New York State is 19,440,500. Florida has even elderly people than New York. It's jokingly called "God's Waiting Room."
If you're too lazy to get facts as simple as those accurate, it's hard to put much stock in anything else you post.
Evan Ballard, I'd certainly never call any elected official a leader. He/She may be the head of a particular party or movement, but certainly should never be considered anything other than a public servant. Sadly, most, if not all, of those we elect and send to service are in it for anything other than serving those who put them in office.
[thumbup] S J Holley
NFL owner announced that in a couple of weeks a new name is Coming to the team. Hope it's the "Reds" like & as in Marxist . That Hammer & Cycle will look great on those shoulder pads won't they ?
Sickle.
[thumbup]
Actually, Steve, the team’s owner Dan Snyder is dropping the name because of pressure from the team’s three largest sponsors, FedEx, Nike, and Pepsi. WalMart, Target, and Amazon have stopped selling team merchandise on their websites. These are hardly Marxist entities. Their decisions are based on the effects on their revenues because of their association with the team name, which is the same basis for Snyder’s acquiescence.
MW -- Actually, Mike, the sponsors are boycotting the Washington Redskins because they think it's the politically correct thing to do and will put a buffer between their companies and the liberal mob. We've seen this tactic used repeatedly.
FedEx, Nike and Pepsi are not struggling at all due to their sponsorship of the team. If FedEx is struggling, it's because Amazon has its own delivery fleet, not because of anything related to the Redskins. And Nike is just as leftist a company as Google or Facebook or Microsoft. As for WalMart, Target and Amazon -- sales of Redskins merchandise in those outlets is a miniscule percentage of their businesses. Probably in the thousandths of a percent. Any Redskin fan that wanst merchandise can readily find it on the InterNet.
This is a standard page out of the leftist's playbook: Ask Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, numerous hosts on Fox News who have been boycotted and the latest to suffer the wrath of the "tolerant" liberals -- GOYA.
If you want any GOYA products, you better get them soon. My wife had to visit three grocery stores to find anything. We've never used the brand before, but we are now. Like a lot of other people, we've decided enough is enough!
MP: Our analyses differ, but those companies are free to manage their associations as they see fit. As for the hysteria over Goya, yeah that’s a bit much, but Trump tends to draw that kind of fire. Scapegoating and demonizing people creates ill will.
MW -- Yes, technically, they're free to manage their associations as they see fit, but it's far easier to just cave to public pressure and/or donate money to the groups who are blackmailing you.
Amazon gives $10 million to BLM. Why? It's a pittance to their bottom line and it's pretty cheap "fire insurance." I mean, BLM burned an Amazon facility to the ground in Redlands, CA, so you pay the $10 million and hope for no more fires. Nabisco, FitBit, Gatorade and others have already paid extortion payments to BLM. In these sad times, it's almost viewed as just another cost of doing business.
If I had the "Rent-a-Spine" concession for CEOs, I could make a fortune. Most don't have one.
What gets me is these athletes making 100 million dollars on shoe contracts, shoes that are made by darn near slave labor (20 cents an hour or less) and then whine and moan that THEY are oppressed.
When you take other people's money
You become enslaved to their wishes,whims or demands whether it's federal grants, funding from Corperate sponsorship...you become a " Marionette, and face to their tune
Why is that so in many states
And adding to Evan Ballard’s LTE, I offer the following:
Admit it, if some dude covered in makeup and hairspray sat next to you on a bench and told you . . .
Windmills cause cancer,
We had airports in 1775, and
He “aced” a cognitive test
You’d slowly get up and back away.
LTR #2. A new opportunity. Joe, you do realize the BLM graffiti worked? It got all up under your skin, didn’t it? You tried to brush it off with sarcasm but anyone can tell, you are hot. But I don’t think it’s the graffiti that bothers you as much as what it stands for. Change. I got another new “opportunity” for you there Joseph. Maybe you could rent cranes out to folks who want to pull down statues in the middle of the night. You could get a couple hundred a pop probably.
I know that letter was tongue in cheek but he has a pretty good idea. What if you painted the street in front of a home where a child was having a birthday or a couple an anniversary and then flew a drone over it and broadcasted it on social media. I wonder if street painting is legal, does anybody know? I assume it would have a prescribed shelf life and you would have to paint over it but it is an interesting idea.
L1 Seriously? Ms. Batterton bless her heart, is ill-informed in so many ways.
We now know that reporters at the Washington Post and the New York Times got Pulitzer Prizes for their “investigative reporting” on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when that so-called “investigative reporting’ relied on a bogus dossier that was paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton. FBI agents – Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and others – leaked false information to the reporters that found its way into the stories. I guess those eagle-eye editors were looking the other way that day.
As for Trump and Amazon and the USPS. The U.S. Postal Service lost $8.8 billion in fiscal 2019, more than doubling its losses in the previous year. The results marked the 13th consecutive year the USPS lost money, although it did post a slight uptick in revenue to $71.3 billion. The uptick in revenue is due to delivering packages for inter-net sellers, Amazon being far-and-away the biggest. If you’re delivering more packages than ever, but losing more money than ever, you’re doing something wrong. Badly wrong. Reminds of the joke about the guys who lost $1,000 hauling cantaloupes to market, so they concluded they needed a bigger truck to make up for the loss in volume! When Trump points these sad facts out about the USPS, he’s vilified. Again.
L3 Questioning patriotism
First, I would thank Ms. Mount for her family’s service to our country and express my condolences for the loss of her family member.
Having said that, I have to believe she submitted her letter to the Journal prior to the truth coming out on the Russia/Taliban story. We now know that President Trump had NOT been briefed on the report that claimed Russia had hired the Taliban to kill American soldiers. We now know this was another false narrative that the media was off and running with for one reason and one reason only: LET’S GET TRUMP! How many of these “ready……shoot……aim” hit-jobs has the media pulled in the past 4 years? A lot.
Even General Colin Powell has now come to Trump’s defense, saying the media had gotten “hysterical” over a false report. As everybody knows, Colin Powell is not a Trump fan at all. but even he saw how unfairly the president was being treated by the media.
Read all about it:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/09/colin-powell-suggests-media-had-hysterical-reaction-to-russian-bounty-reports/
Tony -- My father retired from the post office, so I do know a bit about it. He's deceased, but my 91-year old mother is still drawing a widow's pension and GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) is her supplemental insurance plan. It is far better than my CIGNA supplemental plan and far cheaper.
"How many organizations...are forced to fund retirement benefits for 75 years?" The short answer is that not many organizations are forced to pay ANYTHING to fund retirement benefits anymore . Only private company unions and government employees still have those kind of pension and benefit plants. Not many, if any, Fortune 500 companies have them. They are dinosaurs from a by-gone era.
I find it hard to believe the post office was FORCED to do this. The legislation (H.R. 6407) was co-sponsored by 2 Demcrats and 2 Republicans. It was passed by a an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House and the Senate, so it doesn't sound like it was very controversial to either party.
The Congressional Budget Office showed a "net" impact of the bill of $1.5 billion over a 10-year period, not exactly a back-breaking number.
BASIS OF ESTIMATE CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6407 will result in on-budget savings of $44.2 billion and off-budget costs of $45.7 billion over the 2007-2016 period, for a net cost to the unified budget of $1.5 billion over the 10-year period.
I am not an accountant, so I can't explain the "on-budget" and "off-budget" aspects of the bill.
Whatever the cost, it would have been amortized over a 10 year period and would not explain why the USPS lost twice as much money in 2019 and it did in 2018.
Unions almost always get what they want from elected officials. The California State Employees Union is about to break the bank in CA. Why work when you can take early retirement and make the same amount of money.
Liberals always want the "free stuff."
Mike Phillips. How many organizations these days are forced to fund retirement benefits for 75 years? In 2006, Congress passed a law to require the USPS to prefund 75 years worth of retiree health benefits in the span of ten years—a cost of approximately $110 billion. Although the money is intended to be set aside for future Post Office retirees, the funds are instead being diverted to help pay down the national debt. Kind of ironic now that the richest of the rich are helping increase the national debt by getting such a tax break. [wink]
I'm sensing an Anti-Trump vibe in today's letters
Yes, the tide is noticeable. But as long as we’re on the subject of Trump, I carried over your 9:55P comment from Sunday’s letters:
“ Mike, the irony and the hypocrisy of Stone putting the women of Bill's affairs is that at the exact same time They were shining the spotlight on Bill's indescretions, (which had almost zero to do with Hillary's candidacy) Trump's lawyer was arranging hush money payments to an adult film star and a Playmate to hide this from voters prior to the election, Hmmmmm.”
I note and agree with your observation re irony and hypocrisy. After, all we’re talking about Trump and Stone. But, the hypocrisy goes a bit further than that, on the other side of the debate stage. HRC was studiously oblivious, at least publicly, to Bill’s predation (which went beyond your description as “indiscretions”), so her bemusement and consternation at the debate was poetic justice. And that careful avoidance did have something to do with candidacy, being reflective of her character. America deserved better than either of the major party candidates in 2016.
I also suspect that some of Bill’s “bimbo eruptions” were also stifled with cash during his 1992 campaign. That has not been shown, but it fits the MO.
MW -- Thanks for doing that. Curt needs all the help he can get.
Let's talk about hypocrisy. Hillary Clinton stared straight into the camera and tells the BIG LIE. She basically said, "Mah man, Bill, has never cheated on me. It's a vast, right-wing conspiracy."
But the truth, at least some of it, came out. In 1998, Bill Clinton settled a sexual harassment lawsuit by making an $850,000 payment. You don't pay someone $850,000 is some is a "vast right-wing conspiracy."
Hillary brought any nefarious actions in the debate on herself by lying to the world about her scum-bag husband. Unfortunately, she earned all that money back and more by selling access to her Sec. of State job and banking hundreds of millions of dollars in the Clinton Foundation. When the job went away, the donations did, too.
Give it a look. It'll bring a tear to your eye.
Mike, you need send Hillary a bill for the space she's taking up on your head,
And Trump is being truthful when he denies it happened?? Or that he paid hush money to withold it from voters??
Bill was a lying cheating scumbag with low morals, As is our president, to claim one is any more pius than the other is a wasted effort, The difference is Hillary was the one running, not Bill,
Of course your declaration of her benefitting from her charity is a big lie, Their foundation has passed every audit and investigation, by both independent agencies and confessional committees, not only that it was rated as one of the better run charities one could donate to, Check out the ratings on Trump's foundation?? you come up with these conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact, but hey they sound good, Yes I'm sure some people who donated to her charity were hoping to get to some sort attention, as are those who donated $millions to Trump or $millions to Biden, donating to one was going to help the needy, donating to the others is buying commercials and social media ads
Go ahead and send that bill to Hillary, about time she pays something for the 4+ years she's been living in your head
Trump may go down as the ultimate mob boss: as long as you remain silent about his operations, you'll get pardoned or have your sentence commuted. Even Nixon thought that was a road that should not be taken according to his taped conversations when considering the same CYA move.
If Trump convincingly loses the election, as I think he will, he will start pardoning his cronies in November. If by chance, he wins, he’ll put off the pardoning until after the Electoral College votes in December, lest “faithless electors” be perturbed. And, whenever he departs the WH, he will blanket pardon himself as he leaves.
Who is John Galt ?
MH --- OK, let’s talk about the pardons and commutations granted by Trump and compare them to the two most-recent Democrat presidents:
Trump: Counting Roger Stone, President Trump has now given clemency to 36 people, including Jack Johnson, former heavyweight champion of the world. His primary crime was being black; hanging out with white women and driving between a few states. Another nefarious criminal he pardoned was AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who you may remember. He was charged with contempt of court. Ooooh, you bad man. If you scan the list of all 36, there is just not much that’s all-that controversial there. Stone was charged with 5 counts of lying to Congress; 1 count of witness tampering (some radio host named Randy Credico) and a charge related to conversations he had with Julian Assange at WikiLeaks.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/pardons-granted-president-donald-trump
Obama: Barack granted clemency to 1,927 individuals, with 140 of those occurring on his last night in office. That’s the most since Harry Truman was president. Lots of drug dealers, an embezzler or three. Who has time to look at the charges against nearly 2,000 people??? Let’s just say he did it a lot. A whole lot.
If Roger Stone is Trump's wing-man, protecting him from prosecution, let't look at Obama's distinguished wing-man and protector -- Eric Holder.
Eric Holder became the first U.S. Attorney General in history to be held in both criminal and civil contempt. He was held in contempt by the House of Representatives in a 255–67 vote, with 17 Democrats voting for the measure, 2 Republicans voting against the measure.
Holder was held in contempt for failure to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal, the first time Congress has taken such a dramatic move against a sitting Cabinet official.
In contempt. A bi-partisan vote. Let that sink in.
When it comes to corruption, Trump is a piker compared to the Obama Administration.
Not even in the same league.
Curt, HRC was the one running, not Bill, but her publicly serene indifference to his predation made it an issue.
MW -- Careful, now. Curt doesn't like for facts to get in the way of his narrative. [beam]
Curt -- You and MW are posting comments about Hillary, but you contend I'm not allowed to. I thought you had man-love for Obama, but maybe it's a 3-way with Hillary that's really on you mind. Ugh! Fortunately, nobody elected you sheriff, Curt, so I can talk about what I d-well please.
The rating on a foundation is largely based on whether or not it complies with standard accounting practices and procedures. That's what auditors look at.
We do know Bill and Hillary were lying and concealing what was going on, but had to come clean prior to the 2016 election. A quote:
"In 2015, the Clinton Foundation amended four years of tax returns ahead of the 2016 election, with changes ranging from updated speaking fee totals to revealing previously undisclosed foreign contributions. The foundation’s disclosure of foreign government money from countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia as well as significant gifts from controversial donors such as Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk raised concerns about the influence of foreign powers on her 2016 presidential run."
We also know donations have plummeted since Hillary left the Secretary of State position and lost the election. Simple supply and demand economics: The buyers leave when you no longer have anything to sell.
Read all about it:
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2019/11/clinton-foundation-cash-flow-drop/
Harry Truman had it right when he said, "You can't get rich in politics unless you're a crook."
Hillary is just as slimy as Bill, just in a different way. And they're both crooks!
