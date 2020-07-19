The real extent
President Trump wants less testing for COVID-19 to show fewer cases than actually exist, and to cover up his monumental failure in the handling of this pandemic. Now Trump and company are trying to hide the real extent of the virus’ spread from the American people by prohibiting hospitals from reporting their data to the CDC. This is a blatant effort to lie to the American people on a massive scale.
We need to contact Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tills to insist they do their duty to the people of North Carolina and the nation by demanding that this unscrupulous action be stopped immediately and the hospital reporting be returned to the CDC where it belongs.
David M. McMahon
King
The president
I’d just like to remind your readers that Donald Trump is the president of the United States.
All you do is criticize Trump and good conservatives like Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. But these men were elected to office because we, the people, voted for them. We want them to be where they are. Are you against democracy?
Goya chief executive Robert Unanue praised Trump at a Hispanic event at the White House last Thursday, in contrast to the way the media alway try to portray Trump as being opposed to Hispanics.
As a result, Unanue’s company gets boycotted. Trump then gives him a boost with a photo in the Oval Office and everyone jumps all over him for that. So he’s damned if he opposes Hispanics and damned if he supports Hispanics.
Trump would get a lot further in fighting the coronavirus if he didn’t have to fight the media, too.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Untrustworthy
On Thursday, The New York Times reported, “The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday. The move has alarmed health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.”
They should be afraid. Controlling the information allows President Trump to control the message, which is just what he wants to do. The truth has been too damaging to him — and to his attempts to gaslight the country.
Anyone who thinks he or Vice President Mike Pence will ever be honest with the American public hasn’t been paying attention.
Just remember to ask, when the numbers start to drop, who is telling us that the numbers are dropping. If it’s not an independent source, if it’s someone Trump controls, it can’t be trusted.
Trump doesn’t care about our children. He doesn’t care about the country’s health. All he cares about is being reelected so he can avoid prosecution and exercise his power.
I’d love for this to be a crazy conspiracy theory, but Trump has shown us time and time again that he can’t be trusted.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Only then ...
Regarding the July 10 article, “Conservation study shows lemurs, whales nearing extinction,” the question begs to be asked, why would anyone believe that the human population could continue to grow and plants and animals would not become extinct?
We have populated the Earth. Now we need to preserve it.
As the Cree Indian prophecy states: “Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last fish been caught, and the last stream poisoned, will we realize we cannot eat money.”
Barbara Lineback
Winston-Salem
No comparison
I noted with interest the July 15 letter “Classic Biden gaffes,” making an issue about Joe Biden’s occasional gaffes.
The writer lists six (out of a dozen) times Joe Biden misspoke. However, the writer neglected to mention the more than 20,000 (and climbing daily) lies President Trump has delivered upon the American people. There is absolutely no comparison between Joe Biden’s occasional misspeaks and the outright lies and untruths from this president.
Trust is an important quality of a true leader. In comparing the two, I’d take Joe Biden any day.
Please register and vote in November!
Mike Wilson
Winston-Salem
