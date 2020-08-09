Census count
I realize that Democrats and Republicans see illegal immigrants differently. To simplify, Democrats tend to see them as people running from oppression and murder who want better lives for their children and who contribute to our economy, working and paying taxes for which they’ll never receive benefits. Their presence is illegal (civilly, not criminally), but understandable. It’s the best of the few options they have.
Republicans tend to see them as President Trump describes them: as “criminals” and “rapists” who are “invading” our country to steal jobs from Americans and somehow qualify for benefits that the rest of us don’t get. They should all be deported immediately, consequences be damned. They shouldn’t have come here in the first place.
If I’ve misrepresented the Republican view, I welcome a correction. I don’t like thinking that my friends and neighbors are that negative about people they don’t actually know.
Trump’s attempts to eliminate them from the census count is for a political reason — to reduce Democratic representation in Congress — but also, ultimately, so that Democratic “sanctuary cities” won’t receive enough federal funds to serve their whole communities. He wants to force Democrats to deny services, like public education, to immigrants. He wants immigrants’ lives to be more difficult.
In other words, he wants to force Democrats to be as cruel as he is.
I don’t think it would be good for our country for cruelty to be spread. We need more kindness, not cruelty.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Wasting the sacrifices
In an attempt to gain the support of Black voters in 2016, candidate Donald Trump asked them, “What do you have to lose?” Sadly, we have seen that question answered in one tragic event after another.
In 2020, every American citizen should be asking, “What do I have to lose?” if the narcissistic, paranoid, egotistical, power-grabbing Trump is reelected. Should we be afraid of losing voting rights, job security, health care, Social Security, Medicare, free speech, a free press, peaceful assembly and more? Are the constitutional principles of a more perfect union, justice, domestic tranquility, a common defense, the general welfare and the blessings of liberty in jeopardy?
We have watched Trump hijack the Republican Party and openly create a “system of government characterized by belligerent nationalism and racism with forcible suppression of the opposition, especially leftist and minority groups,” Webster’s definition of fascism.
A fascist leader would pardon political allies but “lock her up,” create and send a federal police force to cities with Democratic mayors, instruct a newly appointed Postmaster General to deliberately delay mail delivery, separate immigrant children from their parents, accuse the media of creating “fake news,” label peaceful protesters as “leftist anarchists,” withdraw from international organizations and agreements and claim an election “invalid” before it takes place.
Have we wasted the sacrifices of our fathers and grandfathers who fought against the expansion of fascism in World War II while we watch it take root in America today?
Gary Meeks
Boonville
Let’s make a deal
You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
That’s about all I know about business, but it makes sense to me. Who wants to make a deal with someone who treats them like dirt?
President Trump claims to want to make a deal on jobless relief with Democrats, but he keeps lying about their positions. He also keeps calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and says she has no interest in helping the unemployed. Aside from the nonsense of claiming that a liberal Democrat doesn’t want to throw money at unemployed people, is his rhetoric supposed to make her want to cooperate with him? You’d think he’d know by now that he’s not going to bully Pelosi.
Speaking about the possible sale of TikTok to Microsoft, on Monday he said, “A very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States, because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen.” How did he make the deal possible? Is his permission necessary for the sale? I don’t think so. He sounds more like a gangster trying to skim something off the top than a president.
For someone who is supposed to be a master businessman, Trump’s behavior raises a lot of questions.
Hey, whatever happened to Trump Steaks?
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
