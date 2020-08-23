Fantasy content
I read your Aug. 18 editorial, "Dear postmaster general," at least three times trying to understand what purpose it served. I realize it was designed to attack the Trump administration, but your comparison of the post office to the U.S. military was way out of line. You say the post office is not a business but a mandated service, but it still needs to use wisely the income and taxpayer funding it receives. You say that some overtime was to be cut or eliminated. I think that has changed, but that really does not change the issue I have with the piece.
I spent years in the military and it was made clear to me early in my career that military service was a 24/7 job and I assure you there was no overtime pay. So I am not sure why you chose to compare the two entities. And to state that the military has never made a profit is asinine and has no bearing on the issue.
I am a long-time reader of the Journal and have just recently renewed my subscription. So I feel empowered to make a suggestion about the format of the paper. I suggest the editorial page be moved next to the comics pages where the other fantasy content residues.
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
He told her
After former first lady Michelle Obama spoke in a pre-recorded video for the Democratic National Convention on Monday, President Trump rightly corrected her: The U.S. death toll from coronavirus isn’t 150,000; it’s 170,000. Over 170,000 Americans have died of the virus under Trump’s watch.
I guess he told her.
Diana Marin
Winston-Salem
Good public schools
As a parent during this time of uncertainty, I am most concerned about our public education system. With continued reductions in funding, it is difficult for districts, schools and teachers to provide equal, quality education for all the students of North Carolina.
Even before the pandemic, North Carolina was 37th in the nation in teacher pay and 39th in overall per-pupil expenditure. This is unacceptable for the future of our state.
We have seen over the last few months just how essential the education system is at providing so much more than just an education to the students in our state. Schools also provide meals, emotional support, social opportunities, a safe place for our children, and, yes, an education. If we expect to foster the growth of the next generation, we have to make education funding a priority.
This pandemic has given us a closer look at how a lack of appropriate funding in education impacts the entire state, not just the parents of school-age children.
This is just one of the many reasons I will be voting for Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74. Dan wants to help ensure that North Carolina has good public schools, community colleges and public universities, all of which are necessary to the growth and sustainability of North Carolina. Please join me in voting on Nov. 3.
Emily Dockery
Winston-Salem
A fearful future
When I read of the machinations of the Republican hierarchy in choosing President Trump as its leader, I was appalled; when I read every year of the obscene salaries of commercial and institutional leaders, I am disgusted; when I read of the social unrest tearing apart our society due to rampant inequality, I am afraid.
How can reasonably intelligent Republicans support a lying narcissist? By continuing to back him they are in fact accessories to his misdeeds. They have the lives of thousands of people who have died of COVID-19 on their consciences, if they actually have a conscience. How do they live with themselves?
How can very intelligent CEOs think they deserve millions in salary while many in their workplaces just barely scrape by? Can’t an intelligent person realize that if they gave up a few million and paid their staff they would have workers eager to do their jobs well?
How can we hate one another, kill one another? Why must human beings have to think they are better than someone else? Why must human beings allow someone’s opinion to degrade them?
If we continue on this road, I am afraid for our future.
Molly Leight
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.