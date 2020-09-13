Motivating his base
After President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, he allegedly lamented, “I think we just delivered the South to the Republican Party for years to come.” Johnson was right. Southern segregationist Democrats headed in droves to the GOP. President Trump knows that a large portion if not the major portion of the Republican base hold the same views that those Democratic defectors held in 1964.
Furthermore, Trump knows that the only way he can win this upcoming election is to motivate his base to turn out in record numbers. That is why he is resorting to a race-based law and order campaign. Showing no empathy toward the multitude of Black citizens brutally murdered by bad cops, Trump focuses all his attention on the minority of criminal extremists who are sorrowfully infiltrating Black Lives Matter protests. And even then his focus is on thugs (code word for Blacks) and antifa. There is no condemnation of the 17-year-old right-wing Trump supporter who allegedly murdered two innocent BLM protesters in Kenosha. Trump cannot afford to alienate his supporters who despise BLM.
On the other hand, we have heard Joe Biden not only condemning violent protesters but also promising police reform so no innocent human needs to be killed just because he or she is Black.
Yes, it is one of Trump’s thousands of lies that Biden wants to defund the police. Let’s elect a president who will not lie to us and will be a unifier instead of a divider.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
It's the economy
Amazingly, polls show that more people trust President Trump than Joe Biden on the economy. Those trusting people forget what the three recent Republican administrations have done to the economy.
The economy was so bad during the George H.W. Bush administration that Bill Clinton made him a one-term president with his slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!”
George W. Bush deregulated greedy banks, and that brought the entire world economy to the brink of collapse in the Great Recession. Barack Obama and Fed chair Ben Bernanke pulled the economy back from the brink. Obama presided over eight years of steady economic growth and jump-started the longest bull market in history.
The Trump administration’s dismal failure to control the coronavirus made the United States the world leader in COVID-related deaths and crashed the economy. Now we have Depression-level unemployment; a record deficit; government debt comparable to World War II debt; a weak dollar; iconic businesses in bankruptcy; states, cities and school systems without enough money to function properly; legions of families unable to pay their rent or mortgages; and more than 40 million people on SNAP (food stamps).
Joe Biden and the Democrats can do better than that!
Pollsters should be asking American voters the Ronald Reagan question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
Law and order
President Trump has encouraged North Carolinians to commit a felony and vote twice (“Election officials cry foul,” Sept. 4). Isn't he supposed to be the law and order candidate?
Guy Stevens
Winston-Salem
No risk
I have read letters about opposition to safety measures taken in assisted-living facilities that prohibit up-close visits with residents. As the spouse of one of those residents, I want to express my thanks to the state and these facilities for taking such precautions.
While I would love to be able to have close physical contact with my loved one, I would never want to risk bringing any harm to him or anyone else residing or working there.
Dawn Gardner
Wilkesboro
Short of ridiculous
The Associated Press decision to capitalize “Black” is little short of ridiculous. If it wants to do the country a favor, why not drop the color designation? A person is a person. (Even Horton knows that.)
As an aside, I really like the new look of the Journal. I particularly like the fact that "Today in History" is in larger type and much easier on these old eyes.
Romaine S. Poindexter
Kernersville
