A great act
Three cheers for Congress for passing the Great American Outdoors Act, the most important conservation legislation in decades.
The legislation fully and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and provides funding to maintain our national parks. Since the LWCF was created more than 50 years ago (funded by revenue from oil and gas leases, not taxpayer dollars), North Carolina has received $247 million to protect iconic places like Cape Lookout, Pisgah Forest, Mt. Mitchell and the Guilford Courthouse. The LWCF has also played a major role in the development of many of our parks and greenways here in Forsyth County.
This significant bipartisan legislation would never have happened but for the tireless leadership of Sen. Richard Burr, who worked on permanent authorization for over a decade. We also need to thank Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Patrick McHenry, Piedmont-area members of Congress whose strong support guaranteed its passage in the U. S. House last week.
While you won’t hear or read about this landmark legislation now headed for the president’s signature, the next time you are in a park or biking on a greenway, you can know that your federal representatives played a major role in its creation and preservation.
Jimmy Broughton
Pfafftown
Exploitative extremists
I want to applaud the president for sending federal law enforcement to Seattle and to Chicago. This action is long overdue. Liberal extremism is responsible for the erosion of respect for authority and for the outright assault on civil authority we have witnessed in recent weeks.
Liberal extremists have sought to exploit both social media and the mainstream news media to create a false narrative of racial conflict, when in fact most of our people, of various ethnicities, interact positively and without incident day in and day out. Remember? The attempt to resurrect old animosities to inflame people and to destabilize our institutions is darn near as deplorable as it gets.
So kudos to the president on this one. Let’s do as much as it takes to restore order and pray it is only a first step toward restoring some common sense and some common decency.
Randell Hanes
Sparta
A wise choice
I noticed in the newspaper that high school students were protesting online school (“High school students protest ahead of school reopening vote,” July 18). I am a rising sophomore, so I understand how other kids feel.
Online classes make learning harder, especially in classes with hands-on and experiential elements. I personally didn’t like online learning very much either, but it is the best option we have at this time.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board voted for online learning during the first nine weeks of school, and I believe this is in the best interest of everyone. I think it was a wise choice because even with precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, in-person school would still dangerous for students, teachers and their families. I think that the more we stay home and exercise these precautions, the slower COVID-19 will spread and the safer we will all be.
Stuart MacMillan
Winston-Salem
Pipeline opposition
It was hilarious to read that John Hood thinks that efforts by “left-wing activists” killed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (“Pipeline demise won’t halt natural gas,” July 19). I wonder how many people he talked to that opposed it.
I grew up in one of the areas that the pipeline was to cross. Highland County, Va., is a small, poor, rural, mountainous and very conservative county, definitely not populated by “left-wing activists.” Yet nearly all of the inhabitants opposed the ACP and worked for years to defeat it.
There are many reasons for opposition. First and foremost was the fact that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy were just going to take land they wanted for their pipeline. Some of the land has been in families for generations. Farms would be split up with no regard for farmers’ livelihoods. In such a poor county, the effect would be devastating.
There were also concerns about destruction of mountains and forests, pollution of pristine springs and creeks, danger of pipeline explosions, several endangered species, flawed surveying that was done, danger of flooding and landslides in the mountainous terrain, poor quality of materials as well as slipshod methods that these companies had used on previous projects. People spent countless hours trying to get information from the companies. They were ignored or given incomplete, false or contradictory answers.
There are many reasons why the ACP was killed and should have been, but most lie at the feet of the companies that were attempting to construct it.
Mary Billingsley
Winston-Salem
Trump’s campaign
President Trump’s current campaign ad on TV raises fear-mongering to a new level, purporting to uncover the “radical left-wing mob’s agenda”: “take over our cities,” “defund the police,” “violent criminals back on the streets.” Clips of looters illustrate ominous warnings: “Innocent children fatally shot.” Conclusion: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
The ad — a compendium of lies, innuendo and groundless alarms — is incredibly ironic. The specter of innocent children fatally shot seems callously oblivious to children like Trayvon Martin. The president’s armed agents in Portland are inciting the very unrest that he decries. Moreover, Trump has refused to acknowledge adequately the danger of COVID-19, or to formulate a national response to protect us from it — for months, even to wear a mask. No president has made America less safe.
But he has also endangered our lives by reversing environmental regulations. Air is dirtier, imperiling people with emphysema. Increased mercury emissions threaten children’s mental health. Streams will be sullied by more toxic waste. And because of Trump’s threat to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, no one on Earth will be safe!
At his first inauguration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, confronting the disasters of the Great Depression, famously said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He encouraged us to be fearless, and proceeded to implement governmental programs that gave us confidence and hope. Instead, Trump engages in shameful demagoguery, igniting fear, confounding confidence and smothering hope.
We already aren’t safe in Donald Trump’s America.
Thomas W. Mann
Winston-Salem
Authoritarians
Who are we? Are we a democratic republic guided by our Constitution, or are we leaning toward an authoritarian government ruled by someone who disregards personal freedom of speech and wants to flex military muscles?
It is extremely troubling when President Trump and Attorney General William Barr unleash unmarked, heavily armed militia into cities mostly governed by Democrats. Their justification has waffled from protecting government buildings (mostly graffiti) to stopping violent protesters (mostly peaceful people exercising their First Amendment rights) to stopping the rise of crime.
The Homeland Security forces have not been requested by the mayors or the governors. We are witnessing federal action forced onto local governments. This is deeply unconstitutional.
The deployed militia are inflaming and escalating serious problems in our cities. They are demonstrating flagrant attacks without probably cause. The Homeland Security force is not Trump’s personal militia. As Tom Ridge reminded us, “The Department of Homeland Security was established to protect America from the ever present threat of global terrorism. It was not established to be the president’s personal militia.”
We must demand that Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx support the Preventing Authoritarian Policing Tactics on America’s Streets Act. We must block the Trump administration from deploying federal forces against American citizens.
Do not allow Trump and Barr to become dictators. They must preserve our country and defend our Constitution!
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Make your own choice
We whom Hillary Clinton characterized as “a basket of deplorables” took a chance electing Donald Trump as president. It hasn’t worked out well. The Democrats’ Joe Biden could be a good alternative but for two things: He’s been dragged into socialism by the nutty wing of his party and he seems to be sliding into senility. What to do?
My favorite ticket would be former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, in either order. But how to get them on the ballot? Could the Republicans be persuaded to dump Trump?
I can’t see the Libertarians winning, but if it could be done; it looks like the best alternative at the moment.
In addition, I urge everyone to make their own decisions. Go to YouTube and listen to the presumptive candidates. Listen to three, four or more interviews or roundtables instead of accepting the newspapers’ and TV announcers’ characterizations. I think you’ll find Trump speaks much more reasonably than his enemies say. Whatever you decide will be informed and not filtered.
Michael D. Woods
Kernersville
Giants
Consider the giants of America:
President Barack Obama conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis.
President Donald Trump conferred the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.
Is there a message here?
Tom Ginn
Winston-Salem
