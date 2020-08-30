We can't wait
With two hurricanes attacking the Gulf Coast, a derecho that has devastated the Midwest and wildfires again raging in California, it is quite apparent that the consequences of uncontrolled climate change are already knocking at the door.
It can be disheartening to see the lack of the climate action we so desperately need. This is why I support putting a price on carbon, an idea at the core of the Energy Innovation Act. The Energy Innovation Act is a bipartisan bill that will place a fee on carbon, and give that money back to American consumers in the form of a dividend. I believe that this bill and similar legislation have the best chance of bringing our country to a cleaner future.
I encourage all of my fellow North Carolinians to reach out to their representatives — local, state and federal — and urge them to take action on the climate crisis. Climate change, like the pandemic and racism, is not an issue that can wait for another time.
James Li
Kernersville
Magic money
Trump supporters are fortunate! The very real possibility that Social Security and disability benefits for 72-plus million Americans will disappear by 2023 (disability by 2021) isn't a problem for them!
Trump people, please let us in on the magic. How are those of you who are disabled and/or over 65 and dependent upon Social Security planning for your future without that monthly income? Help the rest of understand so we can be healthy and wealthy, just like you.
Lynn Byrd
Winston-Salem
After the pandemic
In the coming months and over at least the next couple of years our state will be in recovery mode. Recovery will happen gradually, will cause pain for many and will entail sacrifice from all of us if we hope to recover together. We will require people-centered representatives in our legislature to work with Gov. Roy Cooper to deliver people-centered programs for all North Carolinians. That’s why I’m supporting Terri LeGrand in Senate District 31 and Dan Besse in House District 74. Both know we need to expand unemployment benefits and Medicaid and better support of schools, colleges and universities. Both favor increased job training and retraining programs.
Today most of our 10% unemployed have exhausted their unemployment benefits, which are among the lowest in the nation, and many thousands lack health insurance. The Republican-led legislature has refused, since 2011, to provide reasonable unemployment benefits or expand Medicaid, which would have largely been paid for with federal dollars and would have insured 500,000 North Carolinians. That same legislature has starved our schools, teachers, university system and community colleges to pay for a tax cut for corporations and the wealthy.
We cannot afford more of the same during this time of crisis. We need a government that will respect working people and work on behalf of all people.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Emperor Trump
For the first time in its history, the Republican Party did not announce a platform for a presidential election, and the Republican National Committee proclaimed that any attempt to adopt a new platform would be “ruled out of order.”
In other words, it’s now the Trump Party. No principles, no philosophy beyond whatever Trump said today — which could be nothing but a string of boycotts of businesses that displease him, like Goodyear did.
Will we soon be required to pledge allegiance to the emperor? It could be.
And we’re supposed to be worried about socialism and poor Black people moving into the suburbs? Sure.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
A rigged election
On Aug. 24, President Trump announced to the Republican National Convention: “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”
From a wordsmith’s perspective, his statement was 94.44% correct.
The corrected — and now correct — statement reads: “The only way they can take this election away from Biden is if this is a rigged election.”
Sadly, the rigging appears to have already begun — at the U.S. Postal Service.
For most of my life, many national politicians have ended speeches with a prayer: “God bless the United States of America.”
My prayer is “God save the United States of America and our democracy.”
And a final word to the many sincere, peaceful protesters who have cause to question recent events and the future direction of our country: The only place where your protests will truly be heard is in a voting booth.
Ron Carroll
King
