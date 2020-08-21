Voting for him?
In response to the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against,” I noticed the reverend writer didn't mention voting against racism and the racist groups that our current "leader" praised. He didn't mention voting against misogyny. Nor against police brutality. Or putting kids in cages. Or using the church as a prop. Or destroying news organizations that report the truth. Or praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and other brutal dictators over our own brave armed forces and intelligence agencies. Or lying and taking credit for things done by good, honest men. Or making it difficult for people in poor neighborhoods to vote.
These are things done by the current occupant of the White House. Surely the reverend doesn’t mean he’s voting for him? And if he is, he should tell his congregation how he’s doing what Christ would approve of.
Lee Parker
Winston-Salem
A rant
Your open letter to Postmaster General DeJoy (“Our view: Dear postmaster general,” Aug. 18) was nothing more than a vitriolic rant. You folks are capable of much better and you owe us that.
Robert Linnell
Winston-Salem
Tyranny in the making
Since May 15, President Trump and the Trumpian wing of the U.S. Senate have openly disregarded the HEROES Act, which includes support for the U.S. Postal Service. You may know first-hand of prescriptions arriving late or reduced hours of your local post office.
Under policies of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, election mail will drop from first-class to third-class. Sorting machines have been removed from facilities. Collection boxes began disappearing from streets. Trump’s stated intent to subvert the voting process is underway.
What would my father, a World War II veteran say, were he alive — that a president is openly working to undermine the freedoms for which he fought? He wouldn’t be able to take in the obvious corruption, blatant dismantling of our institutions or the fecklessness of those who leave raw power unchecked.
Using the pandemic and his pitiful response to it, along with starving an institution that is older than the country itself, Trump’s goal is tyranny. An ego-driven victory reigns supreme, no matter the cost to our imperfect democracy. Willful blindness to this is akin to enabling him to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. He’ll do it openly, yet say it is fake news. You may turn away — perhaps cheering on his inhumanity because you feel entitled. Turning away will be your part in the history books.
My part will be to crawl through Trump’s carnage to vote. I’ll honor my father’s service, as our Constitution dodges bullets on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Julie Kolischak
Winston-Salem
Defining a bribe
How does one define a bribe? What about, to paraphrase: “I am signing an executive order to give you a temporary tax deferral (Medicare and Social Security taxes) which will not have to be repaid if I am reelected.” If that is not a quid-pro-quo, I’ve never seen one. And, by the way, the “tax cut“ is what otherwise would be paid into our Social Security and Medicare system, which is still underfunded, so unless one assumes we will decrease benefits, the resultant funding cut would have to be made up in the future. Oh, but that is after the 2020 election, so that matters not to President Trump. He cannot see further than his own term of office.
Don’t be misled that he is doing this for the middle class. No, he is doing it to further his reelection chances, and for no other reason.
And this will not be his last desperate measure before the election, trying to turn the tide of lost support for his second term of presidency. He will try to buy our votes; lie about Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris; misrepresent the Democrats' plans and platform; demonize anyone who opposes him; and continue his childish name-calling. This is who he is, willing to do anything (illegal, unethical, immoral, divisive, hateful) to further his power and wealth. This is not who we want to be president for four more years.
So please, do not be misled, and don’t let him buy your vote.
Len Preslar Jr.
Winston-Salem
