Absolutely vital
There has been much written about how the U.S. response to COVID-19 is a collection of personal, local, state and federal responses to the virus that have failed to adequately control the epidemic. While each of these efforts is absolutely vital to combating the virus, the need for strong leadership and coordination is required to leverage the personal, local and state efforts. Leadership at the federal level becomes a force multiplier that allows the non-federal efforts to work together in a much more efficient manner to combat current and future threats that wreak havoc on our daily lives. In other words, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
The same can be said about the current efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Until we have the political will to agree on a coordinated approach, the ad-hoc collection of personal, local and state efforts will not be able to reduce the rate of greenhouse gas concentration needed to stabilize climate change.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that proposes a fee on carbon at the point of extraction to encourage market-driven innovation of clean energy technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This approach provides a national framework to leverage personal, local and state efforts to reduce the impact of climate change. Please ask your congressional representatives to support this important legislation.
John Gunckel
Winston-Salem
Trump's military retreat
President Trump wants to take 12,000 U.S. troops out of Germany and weaken NATO.
The president has tried to discredit and ridicule this stalwart defense system against Russian aggression every way he can. We are paying over 2% of GDP for military spending and he insists Germany should also do this. The other European members of NATO are looking east toward Russia, wary and diligent about its intentions. Yet we have over 200,000 troops, many nuclear submarines, aircraft and carriers protecting our flank against China and North Korea. This is a greater portion of our defense spending.
Logic left the White House on Jan. 20, 2017. Our military service members’ lives are at stake and our national and foreign security agencies maintain that Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a bounty to the Taliban to kill them.
“People,” whoever they are, tell Trump it is a hoax. Of course. He wants the Nobel Peace Prize for a Taliban ceasefire!
Yet Trump’s ignorant base believes his every word. Their beloved president doesn’t care about their sons, daughters, moms, dads or other relatives serving in our military. He cares about Putin. So why do they continue to care about him?
Robert L. Mayville
Winston-Salem
Will’s mainstream conservatism
The Aug. 9 letter “Goodbye, Will” expresses concern that columnist George Will has been compromised by the left's “deadly new progressivism.” I find that charge ridiculous: Will is the very embodiment of respected mainstream conservatism. His writing often causes me, a lifelong Democrat, to more closely examine my liberal views, because his arguments are informed by intellect and history. What the writer may regret is Will’s failure to join other conservatives when they abandoned their principles to support President Trump. Will knows that this president is no conservative; Trump consistently exhibits autocratic traits and attacks democratic institutions.
The disastrous state of our country today is greatly due to once-principled conservatives enabling this carnival barker buffoon. George Will recognizes the consequences of this mistake.
Tom Hearn
Winston-Salem
Done that
President Trump said last week that he’s pursuing an executive order to require all health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers. "This has never been done before," he said.
Actually, it was done a decade ago by Obamacare, which Trump is currently in court trying to eliminate.
Honestly, how does anyone not see through this clown?
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Hard-working and compassionate
Terri LeGrand is a candidate for the N.C. Senate, District 31. With Terri in the Senate, we can expect adequate funding for public schools, independent (nonpartisan) redistricting to replace undemocratic gerrymandering and expanded Medicaid instead of leaving half-a-million needy North Carolinians without care.
Terri is a hard-working compassionate attorney, helping students find funding for their education. She is a co-founder of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance. Terri will fight for clean air and water, putting the health and safety of North Carolinians ahead of the interests of polluters.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
