The Lexington statue
During my childhood in Thomasville, my uncles in World War II were heroes in my mind. The statue in the center of Lexington was a symbol of these heroes to me.
Thomasville schools were segregated. It was my freshman year at UNC in 1957 when I attended my first integrated class. Later, after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came to campus, my understanding of North Carolina began to change.
After divinity school at Duke, I was ordained a United Methodist minister. I was appointed to a tri-racial church in Cherokee.
Charles B. Aycock, elected governor in 1900, said: “When we say the negro is unfit to rule we carry it one step further and convey the idea that he is unfit to vote. To do this we must disenfranchise the negro.”
Lexington’s statue was placed in 1904 to celebrate the disenfranchisement of Black voters after Aycock’s election. The Confederate statues in North Carolina were erected between 1900 and 1920 to affirm this voter disenfranchisement, begun in 1898 with the coup d’etat in Wilmington.
All these statues celebrate white power and the disenfranchisement of the Black voter. They all need to be removed so our state and nation can grow together — not apart.
The Rev. Ralph H. Eanes Jr.
Thomasville
End the lockdowns
Scott Sexton's Aug. 25 column “After 68 years, one final visit,” about the couple separated by North Carolina’s “lockdown” regulations points to the tragedy that is occurring in skilled nursing facilities throughout North Carolina.
It has been six months since I have been able to see my husband other than through a window. When we married 40 years ago, I promised to be with him in sickness and in health. As was the case for the Felkers in Sexton's column, I was able to do that for two years on a daily basis.
My husband, who has a form of aphasia, does not understand why I cannot come inside. He sees staff come and go in the parking lot, but I cannot come in. I want North Carolina to approve “essential caregivers.” This would allow one person to follow the same protocol as staff to be admitted on a limited basis to be with their spouse or family member before their last hours.
I accepted that my husband was dying when he was admitted to skilled nursing care. I cannot accept that he will die while I watch from a window. "What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.”
Please write your N.C. representatives and beg for an end to the lockdown of nursing homes.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
Building bridges
On my way home from an appointment this morning, I saw this sign on a car ahead of me: “White, Straight, and Republican; how else can I piss you off?” That attitude is not helpful in any way. In the midst of the turmoil we are all suffering, the behavior in word and action across our land does nothing to improve lives, comfort others or strengthen our unity. Instead, we grow weaker daily as individuals and as a nation.
Many centuries ago, a great man said, “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.” Swords must be put away in order for bridges to be built and life to be good for everyone.
Beth Mochnick
(White, straight and Republican)
Winston-Salem
Sound judgment
The citizens of Winston-Salem and the neighborhood of Ardmore have been extremely fortunate to have been represented by Dan Besse as our city councilman for all these years. His votes on the council always seem to be the product of sound judgment and years of experience. I am certain other councilmen look to him for leadership on complex city matters.
We are going to miss him and all he has done for us after the election. But that loss will be our gain; Besse is running for N.C. House District 74. I am certain that Dan will take his good judgment and years of experience to the job in Raleigh.
Let us unite behind a candidate who will make us proud.
Mark Moir
Winston-Salem
