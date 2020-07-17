Sincere in their faith
It is interesting to me that many of my fellow citizens carry a handgun, openly or concealed, to protect their family but will not wear a mask to protect my family.
I have approached many of these individuals and the majority professes a profound love of Jesus of Nazareth. I believe they are sincere in their faith. Well then, why don’t they love me, a 67-year-old retired educator and neighbor, as much as they seem to love their family?
Jesus instructed his followers to, “Love your neighbor as yourself” ( Mark 12:31 ). Why not wear a mask when social distancing is not possible? It would appear to me that would be a wonderful, silent expression of our shared belief.
Thom Summey
Yadkinville
Working together
The last few months of challenges, turmoil and lack of leadership has illustrated how our country is less united than ever. This is a time when working together for the common good is urgently needed.
My father lived through the Great Depression and in the late 1930s worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps. I have lately thought about how some form of national service lasting two years for all, starting right after high school, might be a way of bringing us together with common purpose for the good of the country. The service could be as varied as joining the military, working as assistants in schools, industries, national parks and forests, or any number of apprentice-like positions, working to benefit our states and country. This service could not only help young people learn skills while helping all segments of society, but also enable those who would not normally associate to work and learn together.
Individuals would have the chance to better understand different points of view and see fellow workers as peers and not as “others.”
It would take a strong national leader and a bipartisan Congress to convince the public that the title of our country really needs to mean “united,” lifting everyone up for the common good. The result would be young men and women making a difference in their communities and states and being more focused on their future with the knowledge and maturity to better contribute to society and our United States of America.
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
How?
On Monday, in an effort to discredit doctors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Democrats and the media, President Trump retweeted criticism from a game-show host. Oh, how will they ever recover?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
And following up on Reggie Branson's LTE, it never ceases to amaze me the type of nutjobs (Chuck Woolery) that gravitate to the republican party. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/16/us/chuck-woolery-son-covid-19/index.html
