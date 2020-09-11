Can't vote for Biden
Judging by the number of letters you receive denouncing President Trump and supporting Joe Biden, it tells me either you mostly print pro-Biden letters (let's face it, your paper is biased to the left) or Trump supporters are not writing. I am a Trump supporter and I can't see why anyone in their right mind could vote for Biden. He is a has-been politician and a leading swamp creature. In the 47 years he has been in politics, he achieved nothing. He has insulted the Black community on more than one occasion, but worst of all, let's face it, he is suffering from dementia. I can't believe his own family and his supporters do not see this. Even worse, if he is elected, chances are he will not be able to serve out his term and then we'll end up with Sen. Kamala Harris as president.
Ask yourself do you want a socialist government with your taxes raised, open borders and free health care to illegals or someone like Trump who has done more for Americans in the past 3½ years than in the eight years of Obama/Biden.
America's future depends on four more years of Donald Trump!
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
A healthy state
A recent report published by the Milbank Quarterly (US State Policies, Politics, and Life Expectancy) shows notable correlations between strong state environmental and safety rules and citizens’ life span. In short, citizens in states that enact and enforce strong environmental and safety rules tend to live longer.
Over the past 10 years, many of North Carolina’s hard-won environmental victories have been undone; environmental agencies have been underfunded and enforcement of environmental laws has often been lax.
I hope that, after the November elections, many of the candidates who are environmental champions will fill General Assembly seats in Raleigh. Two local candidates who will promote effective environmental policies are Dan Besse (N.C. House District 74) and Terri Legrand (N.C. Senate District 31). Both candidates are advocates for clean air and clean water, and they support public parks and land conservation.
Terri Legrand is a co-founder of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance and our local Earth Day celebration. Dan Besse has distinguished himself with his service on several N.C. environmental commissions. He believes that North Carolina has a fundamental obligation to protect clean water and air for all our people, and that a clean environment is compatible with a strong economy.
I know Terri LeGrand and Dan Besse will work in the N.C. legislature to promote the kind of environmental policies and environmental justice that will make North Carolina one of the healthiest states in which to live.
Elyse Jung
Winston-Salem
Pelosi's hair
The most important thing about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hair (“Teasing Pelosi’s haircut during a pandemic,” Sept. 7), is that almost 190,000 Americans have died of a preventable pandemic on President Trump’s watch and he’s still more concerned with his reelection campaign than with public health.
Come on, Journal. Keep your eye on the ball.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
