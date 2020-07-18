The vision of SHARE
Thanks to columnist Scott Sexton for the July 12 article “Stuck in limbo” about the nonprofit SHARE Cooperative and the Harvest Market. As a person of privilege (white, educated, healthy, economically secure, mobile), I am aware that I have many options for groceries. I am also aware that many others don’t have the same privilege.
How can I change this? I thoroughly endorse the vision of SHARE — to eradicate a food desert, address food insecurity, create jobs, enhance community development, support local food systems and sustainable food practices, and provide an avenue for social justice.
What can we do to support this effort? Become members of SHARE, volunteer our time and skills and order our groceries online starting in August.
Janet Sawyer
Winston-Salem
The difference
There’s no doubt that former Vice President Joe Biden can get a little addled. More than once, he’s firmly placed his own feet in his mouth. He’s referred to himself as “a gaffe machine.”
But Biden is still one of the most admired men in the country, by Democrats and Republicans alike, because of his moral character, his compassion and generosity — not to mention his devotion to family and country.
President Trump is also brain-addled, as we see every time he speaks.
The difference is that Biden isn’t a moron; he actually knows and uses words of three syllables or more on a regular basis, so he’s not going to trip over “anonymous” or “militarily.”
Beyond that, his heart is in the right place.
Every decision Trump makes, every tweet, every declaration, takes the country further into a dystopic well of gloom and cruelty. It’s impossible to believe that he loves the country when he drags it through so much mud and makes it look so bad.
Biden has demonstrated his love of the country and its people over and over. He wants us to be the best, most advanced, most compassionate nation in the world.
I saw a video that was altered to make Biden look dumb. No matter how hard you try, you can’t alter a video to make Trump look smart.
Also, Biden doesn’t think that windmills cause cancer.
The choice should be clear.
Mel H. Henderson
Winston-Salem
Should be enough
Trump lies daily, all the time, about big stuff like the pandemic and little stuff like crowd size. In a perfect illustration of irony, to use a characterization he often applies to the subject of his lie: nobody’s ever seen anything like it in the history of the world.
On this, Trump’s lying, no one disagrees. No one. Maybe it wasn’t obvious last election. But now it is.
So answer me this, Trumpsters and Republicans and Fox enablers: Why isn’t that a disqualifier in and of itself? I’m guessing you wouldn’t entrust your daughter to a suitor you knew wasn’t truthful and therefore couldn’t be trusted with her safety. So it would seem you likewise wouldn’t entrust the country to a candidate you know isn’t truthful. You didn’t like Hillary Clinton for that reason (and others), yet her relationship with the truth was far more intimate than Trump’s.
Leave aside the malevolence of this man, from petty name-calling to child detention at the border, and the tragic proof of his continuing incompetence, with tens of thousands of avoidable deaths resulting from a coronavirus that other countries have managed to successfully abate.
Leave aside the evidence of his criminal conduct, psychological disorders and absence of a moral compass. The mere fact that we don’t know for sure, or even for maybe, that what Trump says is true, and therefore can be relied upon, should be enough for you find him unfit for office.
On this, we should all be able to agree.
Steve Fletcher
Clemmons
