Mistakes in management
Our new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, hasn’t been in office 90 days before making two giant rookie mistakes in management. This is particularly bad when one has been given the reins of the world’s largest postal organization.
The first was taking out more than one top manager (23). In an industrial career of 30 years, I’ve seen no company survive this scale of bloodletting.
Second is to take out fixed assets, like sorting equipment, before new replacement equipment arrives. Even Scrooge McDuck wouldn’t make such errors; all management books warn against such naivety.
DeJoy wouldn’t last one episode of "The Apprentice": “Louis, this week you made two egregious errors that even mom ’n’ pop businesses wouldn’t make. Louis … you’re fired.”
Sadly, this incompetence is only feigned. These guys think North Carolinians are rubes. The real payoff comes when the post office is strangled. A duopoly (UPS, FedEx) will then be able to set prices without leaving evidence of collusion. Why be concerned with a measly $300,000 salary when the stock value will increase from $35 million to $70 million?
Sadly for them, the masterminds of this perfidy have tipped their hand, saying that in the future, outlying citizens will have to pay an extra $25 to get $4 of razor blades in Hays or Ararat. No, what this slow poisoning is about is how the assassins of the Postal Service will get something for nothing. And citizens not in a large city will get nothing and pay for it.
Roger N. Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Pay the bill
A quote from "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Atticus Finch to his two young children: "There's nothing more sickening to me than a low-grade white man who'll take advantage of a Negro's ignorance. Don't fool yourselves — it's all adding up and one of these days we're going to pay the bill for it. I hope it's not in you children’s time. "
May we treat one another as "all men are created equal" as God has made us; may we put aside acrimony and bias and hate for someone who is not us.
Philip Boutwell
Winston-Salem
Not a coach
In response to the Aug. 8 letter “Coach Trump,” we are not electing our next financial adviser, weatherman, coach, doctor, minister or teacher on Nov. 3. If that were the case, a sweet personality might be a deciding factor.
Instead, we are electing the next president of the United States, who stands between the protection of our constitutional freedoms and a slippery slide into socialism, which includes government control and higher taxes.
I am truly sorry when President Trump hurts anyone's feelings. But I would rather have a president who defends our police, our military, our borders, our Constitution and our freedoms than a nice coach who doesn't hurt my feelings.
President Trump's actions always are to protect the principles on which our country was founded. To quote President Reagan, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."
May God continue to bless our country and our freedoms on Nov. 3, in spite of the left's movement away from those founding principles.
John H. Petree
Winston-Salem
A qualified running mate
Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't pick Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate simply because of her gender and race.
There have been qualified candidates of her gender and race — plenty more qualified than Donald Trump — forever, but they were held back by prejudice against their gender and race. What Biden did was say, "We’re not going to do that anymore. I’m going to draw from the vast store of qualified candidates who are of that gender and race."
Some Republicans honestly don't understand that — their heads have been screwed up by too much Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, telling them that people who object to racism are racist. That makes about as much sense as claiming that someone who objects to stealing is a thief.
Some Republicans do understand, but will try to make hay with the confusion for political purposes. But some will understand and acknowledge that Kamala Harris is extremely qualified and deserves to be the next vice president of the United States.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
