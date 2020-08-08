Climate and health
Tropical Storm Isaias is the latest reminder that we are in the midst of hurricane season in North Carolina. This is a time of year we all personally confront extreme weather events, and it is a good time to reflect on our relationship with the climate.
Our health is directly linked to the environment. Hurricanes, heatwaves, flooding, droughts and air pollution all threaten our personal health, property and livelihoods. The World Health Organization estimates that in the next 30 years, climate change will be responsible for an additional 250,000 deaths per year worldwide. If gone unchecked, the consequences of climate change are on track to cost the U.S. more than $200 billion annually by the year 2090. Those are staggering numbers! Yet, numbers we still have a chance to influence.
Consider contacting your congressional representatives about legislation to mitigate threats to our environment. One bipartisan bill already introduced in the House of Representatives is HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It aims to create jobs, cut carbon emissions and provide cashback refunds to all American families. Especially in our state, with a robust agriculture industry and thriving rural communities, such legislation would help us mitigate threats to our health, our unique Carolinian nature, and our way of life.
Cat Cheney
Winston-Salem
Goodbye, Will
The George Will of old, the sage of real conservatism as voiced by William F. Buckley and others in National Review during the 1980s and ’90s … is no more! His broken heart has now been besotted by the poison Kool-Aid of a deadly new progressivism that will, if not defeated, violently destroy the only example of a real democracy the world has ever known.
America has saved the world from domination by communists, socialists and egoists for over 200 years. Will keeps trying to be a positive catalyst affecting America’s comeback, to regain the relevance that he so petulantly squandered after the first Trump victory.
Conservative, America-loving Republicans will not be fooled twice! His July 31 column, “The end of national nightmare 2.0,” revealed that he is now drowning in the Kool-Aid of the left and reaching out to his followers of yesteryear to join him in his folly. He has surrendered to The Washington Post.
National Review readers are preparing a “wake” for their old friend. RIP!
Tony Goins
Lewisville
