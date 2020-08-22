A lucky voter
The writer of the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against” has an easy choice this November. He’s voting against legalized prostitution, world government, abolishing the Second Amendment and looting. Lucky him. Neither of the candidates supports any of these things! What a relief it must be to know he can’t go wrong with his ballot this year.
Voting against imaginary threats isn’t good citizenship. We should vote for real things that matter deeply. I’m voting for honesty. I’m voting for integrity. I’m voting for expertise. I’m voting for science. I’m voting for compassion. And, above all, I’m voting for an America that remains true to its democratic ideals.
I guess I’m not as lucky as the writer. His wild-eyed imaginings will never come to pass, no matter who’s elected. But if the wrong person wins this November, some of our most sacred American virtues will be threatened. Please join me in voting for a return to a better, saner national government.
Kate Fowkes
Winston-Salem
A democratic socialist world
Roughly two months from Election Day, and in my humble opinion, probably three months from an election verdict, the impression I receive from viewing the Democratic National Convention is that the Democrats hate President Trump more than they love Joe Biden.
In a perfect democratic socialist world, Biden assumes the presidency, he serves the mandatory 2.5 years and cedes the office to Sen. Kamala Harris. The 2.5-year tenure allows Harris to serve out a year and a half without it counting as a first term.
Harris is a young (55), very healthy person and could conceivably be our president until January 2033.
The press does not hold Democrats to the same scrutiny and accountability as they do Republicans. I ask readers to do their own research and carefully unearth the past policies of Biden and Harris. More on this later.
Jim Potter
Clemmons
Two responses
If the reverend (“Voting against,” Aug. 18) wants an issue to help decide for whom to vote, he need look no further than the coronavirus that has killed more than 170,000 Americans.
Joe Biden’s response to the virus has largely been, “We’re all in this together, we've got to look out for one another, and if we work together, we can avoid more deaths and recover together.”
President Trump’s response has largely been, “It’s the new Democrat hoax; it’s going to go away; it’s China’s fault; ignore the medical authorities; we’ve got to protect my economy; I'll help the governors if they praise me; my response has been a great success.”
Which of these is the more stable response? I'll leave it to readers to decide.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
New climate team
Recent letters to the Readers’ Forum have urged readers to ask our congressional representatives to take action on the climate crisis. Many of us have been doing that for years. But if we expect results, it is time to elect candidates who are ready to reach across the aisle and pass bipartisan legislation in Washington and Raleigh.
The hurricane season is getting into high gear and thousands in the Northeast were without power for a week. North Carolina coastal communities were brutalized again. Thousands of acres of corn were flattened by a derecho in Iowa. Record temperatures are killing thousands around the globe. Here, our property is at risk and our homeowner’s insurance continues to rise as do our food prices.
I find hope in some current candidates. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promise to win back our world leadership with the Paris climate accord. Cal Cunningham, who is running to replace Sen. Thom Tillis, will sponsor climate legislation. Here, Gov. Roy Cooper adopted a clean energy plan and Yvonne Lewis Holly will work to get it implemented as lieutenant governor.
Attorney General Josh Stein will continue to take legal action against polluters. Terri LeGrand, running for N.C. Senate District 31, understands climate science and solutions. Dan Besse, running for N.C. House District 74, has a long history on the City Council in support of green jobs and clean air, water and transportation.
It is time to vote like our jobs, health and economy depend on it, because they do.
Jim Grice
Winston-Salem
Bully
Teddy Roosevelt said the presidency was a "bully pulpit." By this I think he meant that people pay attention to what the president says.
During his candidacy, President Trump said of his opponent(s), "I want to punch him right in the face," "beat the crap out of them," "carry them out on stretchers" and as president has made any number of remarks that, while maybe not directly advocating violence, seem to condone it.
Now I read, almost daily, of violence between different philosophical groups. I have to ask if there is a connection.
Paul D. Whitson
Advance
Voting for the what
At least a couple of writers to The Readers’ Forum have espoused recently the wisdom of investing their vote this November not on the who (the candidate) but the what (the issues). My response is twofold: Would they engage in such rationalization if the current president of the United States were not repulsive to so many Americans, Republican and/or Democrat? And can they not see the same argument being made in Italy in the 1920s and in Spain and Germany in the 1930s?
Democracies, as history informs, are not indestructible. Our democracy, as daily events reveal, is under assault.
Personally, I'm voting for democracy. The rest, people of good faith and intentions can sort out.
Dan Collins
Winston-Salem
Undermining democracy
How does President Trump attack our democracy? By consolidating power.
He’s appointed many heads of agencies in an “acting” capacity, like acting defense secretary Mark Esper and acting immigration director Ken Cuccinelli, which means they don’t have to meet the Senate’s approval — they only have to meet Trump’s approval, which he will withdraw if they upset him. Don’t think they don’t know that.
These agencies are supposed to serve the American people, not the president.
Last week, the Government Accountability Office determined that several such secretaries, including Cuccinelli and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, are not legally eligible to serve in their roles. Trump’s done nothing to correct the situation and the Senate’s not going to push him to.
He’s also attacking our democracy by trying to manipulate the U.S. Census and the U.S. Postal Service for political gain – and by extensively using executive orders. Republican legislators allow this because if they object, he’ll tweet against them and they might wind up with a primary opponent.
And those jokes about staying more than two terms? I don’t think he’s joking. If he gets a second term, he’ll try to find a way to extend it, just like he praises Chinese president-for-life Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for doing.
Some people may think these decisions are trivial, but it’s the answer to the question. Trump is trying to turn the presidency into a dictatorship, and if he wins a second term, he may succeed.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.