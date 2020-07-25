Nine weeks more
I was pleased to read that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools will provide all online instruction for nine weeks next semester (“School classes to be online for first 9 weeks,” July 18). This was no time to try a risky experiment with in-person classes. COVID-19 cases are increasing far more rapidly now, both in our state and county, than they were in March, when schools dropped in-person teaching.
Some have argued that children are less likely to transmit COVID-19 to others than adults are. Thus, there would be little impact on transmission if children went back to school (for example, John Hood’s July 12 column, “Choice should guide school reopening”). However, this argument was grasping at straws. Recently, reputable news sources have reported research that children older than 10 transmit the virus quite as well as young adults do (for example, “Older Children Spread … Large Study Finds,” New York Times, July 18,).
Furthermore, even if children were indeed less likely to spread the virus per contact, there is still a problem. With so much COVID-19 now around us, there would be more contacts and more transmissions by children, compared to times with few cases. So, this is a very bad time to return to the classroom. I’m glad our school board was wise enough to realize this, and that Gov. Roy Cooper made this option possible.
The board’s decision was not perfect, but the best option in a nation unwilling to take the action necessary to control the coronavirus.
Donald E. Frey
Winston-Salem
Set the standard
Dan Besse is a candidate for the 74th District of the N.C. House of Representatives. I am writing this letter in support of his candidacy because we desperately need Dan to play a major role in restoring integrity in our General Assembly.
Dan has been elected five times by the voters of Winston-Salem’s Southwest Ward to represent them on the City Council. Through his long service on the City Council I have been keenly aware of his dedication, competence and political aptitude. He listens to and communicates with his constituents and conscientiously represents their interests. In addition, Dan has also worked for the betterment of the entire city in leadership roles on the Transportation Advisory Committee, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and the National League of Cities. Dan has set the standard for being a member of the City Council, and he will do the same in the state legislature.
Dan’s public service has extended beyond Winston-Salem to statewide service as well. He has worked hard to protect clean water and air and public health and has served on state boards including the N.C. Environmental Management Commission and the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission. These efforts are typical of Dan’s primary concern of improving the lives of the people of North Carolina.
Vote for Dan Besse for the 74th District of the N.C. House of Representatives on Nov. 3 and you will be well represented.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Proud of our police
In the 1960s and ’70s we had a great man as our police chief. Justus Tucker told his people if he ever heard the “N” word, they would be fired on the spot.
We have had a good police force in our community for years. We currently have a Winston-Salem chief of police, Catrina Thompson, and a Forsyth County sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough, who we should be proud of and pleased with. Let’s show them support in these trying times and be thankful for our good luck.
Bert Grisard
Winston-Salem
Stone’s fate
Count me among those who are skeptical. How are we supposed to believe that Trump sycophant Roger Stone and convicted criminal has repented and accepted Jesus into his life (“Roger Stone’s new ‘cornerstone’ of faith,” July 15) when he won’t do the time for his crime and now plans to help President Trump’s campaign for reelection?
And what’s up with that racial slur he used during an interview on “The Mo’Kelly Show” on July 18? How does that fit in with his newfound faith?
Trump commuted the sentence Stone received for lying to protect Trump. Why is Sen. Mitt Romney the only Republican with enough courage to speak out against that corruption?
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maurice Petty, RIP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.