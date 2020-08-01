Better election health care
Life expectancy is now 85. Working from home should add years to longevity. In an election year, why do we not find the best health care system — doctors, equipment, technology and best practices in the world — and vote for it?
The much-maligned Singapore once lagged our standards, but now is vastly better by all standards of measure — and, importantly at 25% of the U.S. standard cost, duplication of administrative costs being the major culprit.
In Singapore, insurance premiums and services are transparent — not negotiated between hospitals and insurance companies. Singapore controls the process through deposits made to a portable (not tied to employer), medical savings account (MSA) by the employer and employee. If you take care of yourself, premiums are cheap; if not, they’re expensive; but the rating is fair. Any employee needing assistance can have additional deposits made by the government, another insurance company or some other benefactor; but it will be market-driven and transparent. The quality of care remains constant no matter the level of income.
Likewise, drugs will only be found to be safe for human consumption. The medical professional and the patient will pronounce judgment in the court of public opinion on efficacy and the FDA’s costly, time-consuming approval process circumvented. If the patient wants to take one, time- released pill per day or one pill with each meal that is his choice. The marketplace (patient outcomes) will identify the best doctor and drug in short order.
See you in the voting booth.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
Making education a priority
The future of North Carolina largely rests on our public schools and the education we provide our children. Our legislature is not giving our teachers what they need to help our students excel.
North Carolina currently ranks 39th in per-pupil funding, more than $2,300 per student behind the national average. Our state is projected to rank 37th in average teacher pay, more than $9,600 behind the national average. The Economic Policy Institute ranks our state 49th in teacher pay competitiveness compared to other professions with the same degree requirements. It’s no wonder so many teachers are leaving the profession, depriving our children of the best and the brightest.
Making education a priority for North Carolina is one of the reasons I’m supporting Dan Besse for the 74th House District. Dan believes that our legislators must increase education funding to make quality public education available to all of our children and their families. Dan’s mother was a career teacher and principal in North Carolina public schools, and he has taught in the classrooms at the college and community college levels.
Dan is running in North Carolina’s 74th House District, which includes Clemmons, Lewisville, parts of Winston-Salem and the unincorporated parts of western Forsyth County. I urge you to vote for him and show your support for our teachers, principals and students.
Marty Pittman
Winston-Salem
Changing things
Since we are into changing things these days, let’s change the names of our political parties — the Republicans to the Traditionalists and the Democrats to the Socialists.
Paul Armstrong
Winston-Salem
Please legislature. Teachers need more Money so our students can & will do better is the cry and whiners have been saying for the last 10 years. .yet not one school board member has ever held any teacher accountable for when even today far far too many children if color fail to read,or gave nqth skills at grade level. Several times I gave oist how poorly this school district ranks out if ALL school districts in NC ...so where do we the tax payers lat blame for poor performance by students ? Do we look first to the home ? Is that who is mainly responsible for how well a student does or doesn't do ? After all not every teacher can make mild or sculpture a Madonna or a David from what us supplied from or sent from Home...so who is responsible as many tax payers are tired if paying for bloated beauracracy & low test scores which are none if our business in the first place is it ?
Will our schools Here do this too ?
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/01/fourth-grade-teacher-details-how-schools-push-ban-history-and-leftist-agendas/
LTR#3 Changing things. I don’t know if Socialist applies to just Democrats Paul. The way Trump is throwing money around and as big as the debt Is getting to be I think he may be the first true Socialist President - by your standards.
