Making things up
On July 11, President Trump tweeted about “the fact that we caught Obama, Biden, & Company illegally spying on my campaign.”
As a point of fact, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden and company were not caught illegally spying on his campaign. If they were, surely it would have been the result of some kind of investigation and they could have been taken to court for doing something illegal, but nothing of the sort has happened.
Isn’t it interesting that Trump’s sycophants can be convicted of their crimes in courts of law but the Democrats get away scot-free every time? It’s almost as if the Democrats are completely innocent and Trump just makes things up.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
An invariable retort
Whenever someone declares “Black Lives Matter,” someone else will invariably retort, “All Lives Matter.” Some intentionally insert a silent “more” at the end of the phrase, rather than the most obvious “too.” No one ever said “Only Black Lives Matter,” but too many pretend to hear it.
But do the All Lives Matter people actually believe all lives matter? Why aren’t they just as disturbed by police brutality and the unnecessary use of lethal force? If all lives really matter, they should support comprehensive policing reforms that would protect Black lives, blue lives and all other lives. To take it further, if all lives truly matter, why aren’t they pushing for responsible gun control or universal health care?
Of course, the majority of All Lives Matter people only use the retort to denigrate the Black Lives Matter movement, to dismiss the very real protests of Black Lives Matter without having to address the discrepancies in American life. We know because they never say “All Lives Matter” after “Blue Lives Matter.”
If you still don’t get it and have the reflexive urge to respond to the statement, I have a simple compromise. Just put them together with “All Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, too.” Then join in the fight for a world where all lives really do matter.
Adam Corey
Clemmons
Hunker down
I am an 83-year-old Emeritus Professor of Medicine from the Wake Forest Sticht Center. For the last more than three months, I’ve been hunkered down with my new 87-year-old life partner in our apartment while trying to keep up with the valiant efforts of my colleagues at the medical center through virtual communication. We are acutely aware of our own vulnerability to becoming victims of COVID-19 by virtue of our advanced age, but we seem to remain in good health while practicing social distancing and using face masks when outside our apartment. Here the good news is so far, so good.
As a scientific gerontologist myself, all of this boils down to minimizing the risk of becoming infected. This means continuing the practices that seemed to have kept us in good (but not perfect) health to this point. It also means following the science and commonsense practices articulated best by the true expert in this field, Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as he articulates the advances in public health and laboratory science and also the likely timetable of the development and potential vaccines against this unprecedented threat to our national and worldwide health.
Bottom line: Follow the science and behave accordingly. Be well, be prepared and pray that this will all end soon.
Dr. William R. Hazzard
Winston-Salem
Trump’s tax returns
Before the 2016 election, President Trump said he’d release his tax returns. But ever since, he’s been doing everything he can to cover them up, even going to the Supreme Court to keep them from being revealed.
North Carolina son and current (this week’s) White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on July 9 defended the evasions, saying, “Most Americans don’t care about his tax returns.”
I wasn’t aware that keeping promises depended on their popularity.
If people don’t care, they should; Trump wouldn’t fight this hard to keep his tax returns secret unless there was something wrong with them.
I realize that Trump generates three or four really good scandals every week, but this issue is central.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
