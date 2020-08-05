Hiding the numbers
A couple of weeks ago, you noted that the Trump administration was diverting data related to the pandemic — the numbers of the infected and deceased, as well as availability of equipment and hospital beds — away from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“Trump’s COVID-19 response lacks credibility,” July 19). The Trump administration claimed the change would speed up reporting and would be more complete and transparent.
Last week, NPR reported that the new system is updated erratically and is rife with inconsistencies and errors. “If the information is not accurate, it could cost time — and lives,” Lisa M. Lee, a former chief science officer for public health surveillance at CDC, told NPR.
Don’t lose track of this story. Even while President Trump claims that he’s doing everything he can to limit the spread of coronavirus, he’s actually doing everything he can to hide its high numbers in order to make himself look good for reelection.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Fantasy letter
I enjoyed the Aug. 1 fantasy letter “Wartime president,” knowing how liberals like to live in make-believe worlds. Shall we engage in more revisionist possibilities?
If Donald Trump had been president in 1941, maybe thousands of Jews would have been spared. President Franklin D. Roosevelt knew about Hitler’s campaign against the Jews, but he and an isolationist Democrat Congress kept us out of Europe, forcing Winston Churchill to beg for help during the Blitz.
Perhaps Trump would have dropped one bomb on Kawasaki, Japan, forcing Hirohito to surrender by telling him the next one goes to Tokyo.
But no, a Democratic president dropped two, didn’t he? Give ’em hell, Harry.
Why stop with World War II? With Trump we don’t enjoy the scenic Bay of Pigs. Marilyn Monroe doesn’t get to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” Vietnam doesn’t happen. Lee Harvey Oswald decides not to shoot at Trump but kills Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson instead. Mike Pence replaces Trump, and there is no Watergate junior lawyer named Hillary Clinton.
We can play this game all day. History shows there was a Democratic president in 1941, paralyzed below the waist who could still govern. We should not elect a Democratic president who seems paralyzed above the neck in 2020.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Too much
Look, I want to be generous. It’s not an easy thing to handle a pandemic, even for a competent president with a lot of experience.
But when President Trump claims that “you can test too much” for coronavirus, I mean, that’s just ridiculous. What, it’s possible to know too much about the extent of the illness? How? How can that information hurt us?
We can’t test too much — not unless you just want to hide its extent. And who would want to do that except people who want to profit from hiding its extent?
Trump says a lot of silly things, and I can give him a pass for some of them. But claiming that we could test too much is too much.
Robbie Englehart
Winston-Salem
L2: I’m no fan of the way we conducted the Pacific war, but Trump declared himself to be a wartime president in combating CV19, and then went AWOL. Harry’s fantasy is more of a phantasm.
L3: Actually, he said that unnamed others say we test too much. I posted this yesterday, but it can run again, the verbatim exchange from his Axios interview.
Trump: "There are those that say you can test too much. You do know that?"
@jonathanvswan: "Who says that?"
Trump: "Read the manuals. Read the books."
Swan: "Manuals? What manuals?"
Trump: "Read the books. Read the books."
Swan: "What books?"
Medical professionals disagree with “there are those who say.”
I wholeheartedly concur with Phil Ronald Turner, however Harry Cooke is most definitely paralyzed above the neck, no "seemingly" about it with that LTE of his.
Here's the link
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mail-in-voting-controversy-deepens-as-usps-becomes-focal-point-for-congress_3451637.html
Sorry, dude, lots of people are going to vote by mail. They fear the virus that your hero says is going to disappear.
So when you get a notice your vote didn't count because it got lost blame the sourse. Not orange man as he doesn't run or operate the post office that keeps you safe _ paranoid
So nothing to worry about . After all it's just your vote
