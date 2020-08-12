Look at the results
The emphasis on the upcoming elections seems to always center around who we are voting for rather than what we are voting for. Very clever but very misinforming. I believe we will have a clear mandate in November -- a vote for a constitutional republic or a socialist democracy. The results of our votes will be paramount.
The Bible declares that “people perish for lack of knowledge." While that may relate specifically to an eternal decision, decisions made in the voting booth each election cycle should be based on facts and not emotional responses to the media, regardless of which talking head is sharing, the social media we rely on or the print media we enjoy. They will reduce our choice to the level of who we voted for for president when we were in high school -- popularity versus results.
I suggest, whether liberal or conservative, we take the time to review what the party in power has accomplished by researching the same versus relying on what we're told has been accomplished. And what specifically is the opposing party proposing? It's amazing what facts will reveal.
There's never been a perfect man in the White House, leaders in Congress or other positions of authority. So, quit looking at the people and look at the results of their actions or lack thereof. We will live with our choices.
The "Silent Majority" won't be silent then and never has been.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
Trump and Harris
So President Trump, who calls women "fat pigs" and “horseface” and bragged about grabbing them by the p****, says that Sen. Kamala Harris is "extraordinarily nasty." Uh huh.
Trump, who lies every time he speaks, says that Harris is “a person that’s told many many stories that weren’t true." I see.
Trump, whose administration is in court trying to eliminate Obamacare, says that if we vote for Harris, “You’re going to lose your doctors. You’re going to lose your plans.” Oh.
I realize how unusual it is for a Republican president to endorse a Democratic vice president, but he's convinced me. I'm voting Biden/Harris in 2020!
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
The prism of racism
The Aug. 8 letter “An important fact” pointed out that Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, two of the founders of Black Lives Matter, are self-proclaimed Marxist organizers. This fact is not widely published but certainly should impact how BLM is viewed.
Racism in any form is wrong, but the tactics and motives of BLM must be questioned. Viewing every aspect of our country's history through the prism of racism and giving no credence to the countless examples of honorable and heroic actions by America globally for generations are dangerous and unfair. The BLM battle cry to "Defund the Police" hints at its desire for anarchy and would be the worst thing that could happen to actual Black lives.
As we unite to decry racism, let us not forget that, with all her faults, the United States is still the last best place.
Mary Lou Wilson
Winston-Salem
Drink the Kool-Aid
The writer of the Aug. 9 letter “Goodbye, Will,” says that columnist George Will is no longer a voice of conservatism. Because he refuses to support President Trump, he’s now a Kool-Aid drinker “of the left.”
Will quit the Republican Party back in 2016 when it seemed certain that Trump would be the party’s presidential candidate. “This is not my party,” he said. But he didn’t abandon his conservative beliefs.
He’s not alone. Many other prominent conservatives also refused to support Trump.
A group of Ohio Republicans recently announced that they would vote for Joe Biden.
“In 2016, many of us who wanted change in the White House took a chance on Donald Trump,” one of them, Phil Heimlich, wrote. “We thought he’d lead as a conservative Republican: instead, he has imperiled our republic.”
“We are alarmed by the anti-democratic tactics and flagrant abuse of power committed daily by Donald Trump,” he added. “His actions are an affront to our Constitution and the Republican Party.”
Trump does not represent traditional conservative values like cautious change, limited government, a strong foreign policy, loyalty to our allies and fiscal restraint. Instead, he supports deceit, power-grabbing and the elimination of political norms. He supports indecency and cruelty. He supports Trump.
It’s long past time for conservatives to decide whether the Republican Party is best represented by tradition or by Trump; it can’t be both. To think that Trump is a true Republican, one must indeed drink the Kool-Aid.
Bobby Fields
Winston-Salem
