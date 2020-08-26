Moving recovery forward
To truly move our country forward, we need to bring Americans together to help communities respond to and recover from COVID-19. N.C. Rep. David Price has been working with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen the AmeriCorps program. Unfortunately, this is part of the coronavirus aid and economic stimulus package that is currently stalled in Congress.
Each year, AmeriCorps offers 75,000 adults the chance to serve in full-time community service for one or two years. AmeriCorps “members” work with nonprofits across the U.S. to address challenges in education, affordable housing, poverty, disaster recovery and more. In return, they receive a living allowance and gain valuable work and life experience.
Habitat relies on volunteers to help us build. In a normal year, 2,000 volunteers help us build. With the pandemic, we are unable to have volunteers. Our three AmeriCorps members have continued to work alongside our construction staff to keep construction moving. In fact, we completed three houses since COVID began. That means three families will realize their dream of first-time home ownership — without delay!
Ours is just one example of how AmeriCorps members are helping, and the needs will grow as COVID continues to affect our economy. We clearly need more boots on the ground. Including the funding and provisions from the CORPS Act in the coronavirus aid/economic stimulus package is a bipartisan solution to an urgent problem.
Michael Campbell
Winston-Salem
Biden and abortion
Franklin Graham is correct.
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris “are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of the nation,” he told Fox News on Aug. 13. They support abortion on demand throughout the pregnancy. They aggressively defend the procedure much like Faye Wattleton, former Planned Parenthood president, who said, “I think we have deluded ourselves into believing that people don’t know that abortion is killing. So any pretense that abortion is not killing is a signal of our ambivalence, a signal that we cannot say, ‘Yes, it kills a fetus,’ but it is the woman’s body and therefore ultimately her choice.”
In stark contrast, the Trump administration opposes abortion except for cases involving rape, incest or when the woman’s life is at risk. It reflects the position of the World Medical Association, which stated in the Declaration of Geneva in 1948: “I will maintain the utmost respect for human life from the time of conception.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Show a little courtesy
During the pandemic, we have become aware of how nurses, doctors and other workers in hospitals are working long hours and exposing themselves to the danger of COVID-19. We honor these people and call them heroes.
There are other employees who need to be recognized for their work at this time. In this group are employees in the restaurant and fast-food businesses. They are essential workers who are putting themselves at risk. At what used to be full-service restaurants they are carrying food out to customers who may not be masked.
These days we seem to love fast food more than ever in the High Country. I assume the situation is the same in Forsyth and surrounding counties. The vehicles in the drive-thru lane circle around the whole building and venture out into the street. At the drive-thru lane the workers are encountering customers in open air, but they often are not masked, and the distance involved is not six feet.
These employees deserve some recognition, more than a smile and “thank you.”
At some restaurants, if you prepay, you can ask that a tip be put onto the bill. At fast-food places, you can give a dollar or two to the employee. If you have enough money to buy a restaurant or fast-food meal, then you have enough money to tip these employees. Let’s all show our common humanity. Tip that food-service worker.
Eva Ingle
Laurel Springs
Understand
Just so everyone understands: The Trump ads that show the fires and looting and say, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” were shot in President Trump’s America.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
