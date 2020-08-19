Prevent autocracy
The U.S. Postal Service delivered 1.2 billion medical prescriptions in 2019 and close to 100% of the prescriptions from the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the Amercian Postal Workers Union.
But now, Social Security checks face possible late delivery. A minister friend reports still waiting (over a week at this posting) for parts for his church's defibrillator that are sitting in a distribution center. The pandemic has killed more than 169,000 Americans. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor and appointee with no postal experience, is now excluding overtime and was removing mail processing equipment as well as drop boxes in order to hinder vote by mail. Many targeted areas are metropolitan areas critical to President Trump's reelection. Crucially affected are rural areas where mail service is life-essential.
These actions are imposed on veterans who have defended, with their lives, our democracy and right to vote, as well as active military abroad dependent on mail and packages from home to boost morale. They’re being ignored by a draft-dodging president with no personal military experience whose only interest is self.
It's time for change to prevent autocracy. Get prepared. Vote ASAP. Vote him out.
James Wright
Lexington
Ruination
The U.S. Postal Service has lost money for 13 straight years. Billions of dollars each year. And now new Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is going to be the ruination of the centuries-old institution? That’s about as laughable as Joe Biden saying “Buy American."
Charles Collins
Mount Airy
Gaps in health care
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that there are gaps in health care coverage within the state of North Carolina in a multitude of ways. The legislature’s constant denial of access for everyone through Medicaid expansion is an imperative reason as to why Dan Besse is running for N.C. House District 74. The legislature has made an irresponsible decision by refusing federal tax dollars that could’ve been used to provide health care for lower-class families. These same people provide daily necessities for us in a plethora of ways.
This decision has affected hospitals, which could’ve created many jobs as well as poured money back into the economy. By not expanding coverage, the legislature raised medical costs for those who are not afforded the privilege of health care. Then comes the need for preventive care, which can ultimately lead to more issues in the future and create a higher cost that many cannot afford to begin with.
Once Besse is elected to the House District 74, he will effectively make change in every area he has set forth. His mission is to support the people within his district and beyond.
If you desire to have quality health care for all citizens in North Carolina, make the conscious decision and vote Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74.
Bruce Williams III
Winston-Salem
A constitutional republic
This is in response to the Aug. 13 letter “Look at the results.” The writer warns that this election will be, “… a vote for a constitutional republic or a socialist democracy.” He also repeats a biblical warning, “The people will perish for lack of knowledge.” So let’s educate him with a simple set of definitions.
A “republic” and “democracy” are both defined as having supreme power wielded by the people as carried out by free and fair elections. Additionally, a democracy is characterized by equality of its citizens.
Socialism is a theory of government in which ownership and control of production are owned by the citizens. Capitalism is a system in which the means of production are in large part privately owned and directed.
The United States is a capitalistic, democratic republic. Does the writer equate “socialized medicine” with becoming a socialist democracy? Does he think Medicare and Social Security should be stopped? Does he think they are “socialistic” programs?
Do not be fooled by his warning of losing our republic. This is false equivalency. The U.S. will not become a socialistic country. Such issues are not on the ballot. Our industries will not be taken over by the government. We are free to elect our representatives and are free to throw them out of office if they work to infringe on our right to vote. So I urge the voters to exercise their supreme power to vote as guaranteed by the “constitutional republic” in which we live.
Ellen F. Reece
Boonville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Forum is turning into an oldies station. Mr. Collins’ LTE was in Tuesday’s edition.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.