Quelling the violence
If President Trump were truly interested in quelling the violence in Portland and elsewhere, he wouldn’t have snuck his troops in in the dark of night (“An assault on American cities,” July 26). And he wouldn’t have blathered on about “Democrat violence.” That’s not going to encourage Democrats to work with him. He sure wouldn’t be talking about Joe Biden’s non-existent role in the violence — that’s a dead giveaway.
If he were truly interested in quelling the violence, he would have called Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and said, “I hear you’ve got some problems. Is there anything I can do to help?”
But that would have required him to care about someone besides himself.
Trump is looking for camera-ready propaganda to sell his 2020 campaign — just like he did in Lafayette Square. And he’s pitting American against American to get it.
I don’t condone the violence in Portland and I don’t know anyone who does. It’s out of control. I just wish we had a president who wanted to stop it rather than exploit it.
Duncan Mason
Winston-Salem
No friend of the environment
In his letter to the editor (“A great act,” July 27), the writer makes a big deal over the fact that Rep. Ted Budd supported the legislation that funds maintenance backlogs at various federal land management agencies and established dedicated funding sources for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. But the legislation would have passed overwhelmingly anyway without his vote.
The day before Budd cast that vote, he voted against adding 1.4 million acres of already-owned federal government land to wilderness designation. And on that same day, Budd voted against trying to help student borrowers pay down private-sector student loans.
This information was gathered from the “Roll Call” item in every Sunday Journal. I encourage everyone to read this article every week to find out how our representatives are actually representing our interests.
Budd is no friend of the environment nor of the everyday person. Keep that in mind in November.
George Frye Jr.
Mocksville
Parroting mantras
The July 26 editorial “An assault on American cities” represents the sort of feckless groupthink rampant in today’s press. Evidently, protesters can do no wrong. If surrounding a federal courthouse, assaulting its walls, pointing lasers at federal agents’ eyes and shooting projectiles and incendiary devices at federal employees somehow represents a revolt against systemic racism, then I obviously misunderstand the parity between the means and the end.
The Journal quotes Martin Niemoller’s line “First they came for the Jews...” From everything I’ve seen in the past couple months, these “peaceful” goons are more likely to come for the “Jews” than any federal agent.
I can’t tell if the Journal, et al., is genuinely imbibing the Marxist-flavored Kool-Aid so fashionable today, or just parroting its mantras to keep the mob from its own doors.
Matt Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Trump’s absence
Nobody will blame President Trump for not attending Rep. John Lewis’s funeral or any memorial service. None of his supporters will be surprised or disappointed by his absence. Everyone knows that his presence at a memorial to honor a man who lived and breathed civil rights would be pure hypocrisy.
Another way to put that is that the president is a racist.
I don’t think that means all of his supporters are racists. It just means that being a racist isn’t a deal-breaker for them.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Freedom and duty
Over the past few months I have been listening to commentaries and stories in the media and reading letters to the editor from people around North Carolina and the United States who are deeply concerned about this pandemic or choose to regard it as a “hoax” and object to the restrictions that have been placed on them to control the spread of COVID-19. The latter group tries to justify its position by saying that their freedom as American citizens is being threatened and that they have a right to do whatever they want.
I take issue with their notion of freedom because it imperils the lives of many of our people. It is terribly flawed, since true freedom comes from self-control and demands discipline from every person. It requires all of us to act as our better selves for the welfare and good of friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and other citizens. We need to be mindful that we are all part of a vast interdependent, interconnected whole in our communities, towns, cities, nation and world — that how we act has consequences for everyone around us.
Yes, we have a duty to one another as Americans, an obligation to take the responsibility for ourselves and for each other that is essential to the liberty we enjoy and treasure in our democracy.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#3 Parroting mantras. Here comes another one. Another right-wing vigilante sooooo concerned that terrorists or criminals or worse, the seldom seen but often referred to... “Marxists”, are scattered among the “protesters”. And “they” attacked the Federal Courthouse. Lordy, what is we gonna do? First who is they? Could it be right-wing instigators doing this vile work? Many right leaning groups have already been caught attempting to do this and worse. And do you really think a bunch of doped up hippies even know or care which buildings are Federal, state or local? These protests are not so clean and clear as Fox would have you believe. Democracy is messy. One thing is sure. Trump is exploiting this issue. The duly elected mayor of Portland said plain and clear for Trump to remove those Federal troops. They are not invited or welcome. They are making things worse. The cities can handled things just fine. And no one should quote Martin Niemoller here. It doesn’t apply. We’re way past that old adage. We’ve already come for blacks alone for 400 years. The problem is clear. It’s Trump losing an election and desperate to win at all costs. Nothing so grand as anti-Semitism or even racism. Don’t flatter yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.