Capital ‘B’ is a token
I read Mick Scott’s July 10 column, “Why we’re going to use a capital ‘B’” and although he makes some good points, I still must disagree. If giving a token capital to someone makes them feel better, Scott can live with it, but he and The Associated Press are being racist in these remarks. They are giving a token, which is disrespectful to the recipient and equally unfair to the others. Scott should listen to that inner voice that talks about fairness and equity. Who is the AP or the Journal or Scott to decide if something allows “them” to hold their heads higher? That is not their decision. They should treat everyone fairly and equally and if that means capitalizing every color, so be it.
That is a decision the AP, the Journal and Scott should make, with ease, and I can live with it.
Richard Benjamin
Winston-Salem
Their statues
If the great-great-grandfathers of the writer of the June 27 letter “Son of the South” fought for their homes, maybe we should have statues for them. Instead, we’ve got statues of a bunch of traitors who fought for a slave state.
Parents: If someone took your children and sold them, where would you want us to put the statue of that person?
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Such a liar
Oh, for — “People have seen me wearing a mask,” President Trump said on Wednesday. “I sort of liked the way I looked,” he said. “I’m all for masks,” he said. This, after urging non-mask-wearers to revolt against their state governments and holding rallies with no social distancing that became petri dishes for coronavirus. We’re about a day away from Trump saying, “I wear masks all the time, but the fake news won’t show it.” Then he’ll be waving his arms, saying, “I was wearing a mask before anyone!” He’s such a liar.
Don’t get me wrong — with his sinking polls, and the failure of his happy talk to persuade coronavirus to go away, he’s got to change course, and it’ll be better for the nation if he does. But if he’d done the responsible thing in the first place — really tackling coronavirus instead of just pretending to — he could have saved thousands of American lives.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
President Trump wore a face mask publicly during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday. — the editor
Putting us at risk
Is one of the planks of the N.C. Republican Party platform to kill as many North Carolinians as possible? With the COVID–19 virus spreading rapidly and the death toll continuing to rise, Republicans are weekly sending bills to the governor that would aid in the spread of the virus and put more of us at risk.
From opening up gyms and bars to forcing hospitals to allow visitors, these bills fly in the face of a raging pandemic. I understand and agree with the notion that businesses need to open up … but not until it is safe. Many states that had liberally opened up or never closed now find themselves having to reverse course and shut down. Gov. Roy Cooper let the data drive decision-making, thereby avoiding a bad situation becoming worse.
The simple acts of wearing a mask or social distancing would go a long way to limiting the spread of the virus, but many Republicans seem to think that this infringes on their personal liberty. Does wearing a seat belt or not smoking in restaurants also cause a problem for these people? How about wearing clothes in public? If some people want to take unnecessary risks with their own lives, so be it. However, I expect our elected officials in Raleigh to be focused on keeping the rest of us safe, and kudos to the governor for doing his job when those around him are not.
John Wigodsky
Winston-Salem
According to the CDC, for the 12th consecutive week, deaths from Covid-19 dropped. In week-ending 6/27, 1,463 people died from Covid-19; in week-ending 7/4, the number was 522, a 64% declined. It appears the tally for week-ending 7/11, when finalized, will be down again. The number is currently at only 181. The CDC has not calculated the latest threshold rate for Covid-19, but it will drop for 5.5% to an even lower number, disqualifying it as an epidemic. CDC says, “the percentage is currently below the epidemic threshold.” Their words, not mine.
Yes, cases continue to rise; hot-spots continue to emerge, but those contracting the virus are younger and healthier, so far few are dying.
Based on a study out of Germany, scientists are saying that children back in school there are not contracting Covid-19 and may actually be applying a “brake” to the spread.
Let’s follow the science and open our schools.
Read all about it:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/13/german-study-covid-19-infection-rate-schools-saxony
you posted the German study already today.
Never Trumper, and Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Monday criticized the U.S. coronavirus testing process, calling his family’s difficulties in obtaining tests and delays in the results “inexcusable” in the seventh month of the pandemic, splitting from his former boss’ repeated boasts about testing.
“I know it isn’t popular to talk about in some Republican circles, but we still have a testing problem in this country,” Mulvaney wrote in an op-ed for CNBC.
Mulvaney, who served in Congress before leading the White House budget office and becoming chief of staff, said his son had recently been tested for the virus and had to wait up to a week for the results, and that his daughter was turned away from getting a test before she went to visit her grandparents.
“That is simply inexcusable at this point in the pandemic,” Mulvaney said.
Bob -- I don't know where Mulvaney lives, but he should contact the governor of his state and complain. The governors and state health agencies are the ones responsible for implementing a Covid-19 plan that is appropriate and meets the needs of their own state.
If the governor needs more resources of any sort, he/she could contact VP Mike Pence and make that request known. Maybe the governor where Mulvaney lives is one of those "stupid" ones you commented on the other day. If Mulvaney still resides in the DC area, have him call the mayor.
Next!
Bob -- I thought you said you were keeping up with all the Covid-19 stuff. You don't even know how the mitigation plans work. States are in the lead role; the Feds are assisting as needed and as requested. Keep up!
Never Forget that the Speech we deplore us the speech that needs to be protected !
Did you know ?
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/07/14/red-november-how-democrats-are-trying-to-drag-1920s-socialism-kicking-and-screaming-into-the-21st-century/
1 .Why was Karl Marx so anti family ?
2. Why is BLM so anti family like Marx is ?
3. Seeing that most families do attend worship services even if it is only occasionally prior to the virus out break , and now California has yet again ordered churches closed...all in the name of safety. Or like Marx or BLM they tried or are trying to destroy the American Family as we understand it to be ?
With the House & Senate helping raise the debt level that is now 27 Trillion Dollars .. what better way to destroy America from within huh ? Hope those can are converting some if your saving & pension fund to physical gold & other precious metals
After a Tennessee church became a superspreading hotspot, its pastor says he should have made evhttps://www.yahoo.com/news/tennessee-church-became-superspreading-hotspot-235400033.htmleryone wear masks
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is warning his state’s residents not to count on herd immunity for protection from the coronavirus.
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/tate-reeves-coronavirus-herd-immunity-080506504.html
A late-night correction to a post on the board yesterday:
Curt Labotz Jul 13, 2020 6:49pm
Warren, your media paranoia is getting the best of you, 3 months ago the headlines everyday was NY, there's no agenda to sway votes NY is going to vote as it always have, blue, Watching 6:30 news right now, Yes they Florida is the lead story because its breaking records almost daily, more new daily cases than New York at its height, it is news, even more so when the state doesn't have close to the population of NY and it's boroughs, The other lead locations were California, again going to vote Blue as it always does, and Texas again not a state in play election wise
The story is the disease, not the president, not Biden, not Republicans, not Democrats,
Mike Phillips Jul 13, 2020 9:55pm
Curt -- The population of Florida is 21,993,000. The population of New York State is 19,440,500. Florida has even more elderly people than New York. It's jokingly called "God's Waiting Room."
If you're too lazy to get facts as simple as those accurate, it's hard to put much stock in anything else you post.
At as of last night, an average of polls showed Trump with a 1-point lead in TX, and trailing by several points in FL and AZ. TX appears to be in play.
MW -- Yeah, and we all remember how accurate those polls were in 2016. The polls intentionally under-sample Republicans and poll registered voters, not likely voters. There's no argument that Trump voters are more motivated than Sleepy Joe voters. Joe voters may show up to riot, burn and loot, but not to vote.
Your liberal media is teeing up the football for you again, Charlie Brown. Just like they did in 2016. Take a big running start; try to kick it and BOOM, there you lay, flat on your back in the dirt. Again!
The National Polls were correct, some of the polling in states was not very good and got it wrong. Since then there has been a greater focus on local polling to ensure better results. Of course November is a long time off and a lot can happen. Fox News and Rasmussen are not exactly liberal.
Bob, Bob. Everyone said Hillary would win in a landslide. You don't win by popular vote, you win by the Electoral College. That probably bugs you, but the Founding Fathers did not want NY, CA, IL and NJ to elect a president who served the entire country.
MW cited an average of ALL polls. Fox and Rasmussen are just two of those polls. Remember getting hung up on that ALL word last week, as in ALL big cities are led by liberals. Pay attention!
Once again, as evidenced by these letters, the media is trying (unsuccessfully) to make this election about voting for Trump or voting for the Coronavirus. Liberal Media bias is so one sided: Why else is Trump being vilified and Governor Cuomo being hailed a hero, when it was Cuomo’s mishandling of the subways and nursing homes that directly lead to the most COVID deaths anywhere in the USA?
Remember after Katrina? The media made it sound like Bush was out in the Atlantic whipping up hurricanes to kill black (or is it Black?) people. Remember Kanye West?
This election is really about keeping the America we know and love or voting for Biden. Joe Biden doesn’t even know what he believes. He is a puppet and a tool. He is owned by BLM. BLM is like a dragon that has been let out of the box. It will ultimately lead to the Democrat's defeat when typical people realize it's not about equality, but Marxism. De-funding the police is not a popular stance, especially among the middle class.
Don’t believe the polls. Trump wins in 2020 by a larger margin than 2016.
[thumbup][thumbup] Once again, "The Florida Man" is on FIRE!
You're catchin' on, Mike.
Florida Man Spontaneously Combusts
NAKED FLORIDA MAN DRINKS 2 LITERS OF VODKA, BURNS DOWN HOUSE BAKING COOKIES ON GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL
Florida man drives minivan into church, sets fire while on ‘mission’
2 liters should have killed him.
Six weeks ago, I submitted an LTE to the Journal. It never ran. I have submitted three LTEs to the Journal in the past year. None have ever been run. If you think the Journal really wants to hear from conservatives, you’re wrong. If you read the LTEs in the Journal that bash Trump and glorify BLM and think you have your finger on the pulse of the American people, you’re wrong. You thought that on election night 2016. You were wrong. Badly wrong. Many are already counting their chickens about the 2020 election. You’ll be wrong again.
Here’s the LTE I sent the Journal six weeks ago. It doesn’t fit the agenda they’re pushing, so it didn’t run.
My “White Privilege”
I was privileged to be born into a family with a mother and a father who were married. Some 70% of black children do not enjoy that privilege.
I was privileged to have two parents who worked and contributed to the economic well-being of our family. Regrettably, only about 30% of black children enjoy that privilege.
I was privileged to have parents who recognized the importance of education and insisted that I graduate from high school. Currently, 40% of black males drop out of high school.
I was privileged to have a father who served as a role model, a provider and a disciplinarian. Only 30% of black children enjoy that privilege.
I was privileged to be able to graduate from college. My parents didn’t, but they encouraged it and, with two incomes, it was possible. Only a third of black males enroll in college and only 42% of those who enroll actually graduate.
These factors have led to more poverty and crime in black neighborhoods where the murder rate among blacks is almost 8 times higher than among whites; where 93% of blacks are killed by other blacks.
Having reviewed my role in this “white privilege” injustice, I take full responsibility for preventing blacks from succeeding. It’s clear to me that blacks have played no role at all in what has led to the conditions in which they find themselves. It’s all my fault. I could say the collapse of the black family unit is the primary culprit, but I won’t. If I did, I would surely be labeled a racist.
Here’s a short video that says much of what I’m saying, only it’s a black woman saying it. It’s only a minute long and you might enjoy it. But since it doesn’t fit the agenda the Journal pushes, and the agenda many on this board are pushing, you might not. You might not even watch it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENG0962EXcA
MP ...
[thumbup]
Mike, email Mick Scott, the editorial page editor, and ask why your letter was not printed. He replies to emails. So does Andrew Morrissey, the managing editor.
MW -- I e-mailed him about the first two that didn't run and he did reply. One, he said, "was not relevant" to current issues they were reporting on; the other, he said, "was not substantive." It dealt with photo IDs having to be shown for seniors to get into the Dixie Classic Fair as compared to photo ID being required to vote. If one suppresses minority participation, then both would. Deemed not to be substantive enough to warrant being printed.
I have not e-mailed him about the one I posted because I kept thinking/hoping it might actually run.
ID concerns.. bullseye sir Bullseye
MW -- I just e-mailed my latest LTE to Mick Scott. We'll see what he says about why that one was not printed.
It is a great letter and should be published. Maybe if you title it "I Hate Trump" they might stick it in the paper by mistake.
I have been thinking about this issue (BLM, white privilege, black (or Black, if you prefer) vs. white achievement, etc) lately. It strikes me that we, as individuals, are products of our environment and upbringing to a great extent (although anyone with children knows that genetics have a lot to do with how we turn out— take a look at my twin son and daughter, for example— both great, but different), and that leads me to some conclusions. People do not all start out under the same circumstances, as Mike ably points out. For those circumstances we deserve neither credit nor blame. Our attitudes are greatly shaped by the influences we receive early in life. It takes a great deal of effort to rid oneself of negative aspects of one’s culture that are not desirable, and much like a fish not knowing that it is in water, many people do not have any idea that they are not living “their best lives.” I despise racism, but I grew up in the South as what many would call “poor white trash,” and early on I had little interaction with black folks. I don’t think it was intentional, it was just my experience. Although it was not stated directly (at least not to me), there was an assumption that among many other white people I was “less than” and that black people were “less than” me. As I grew up my experiences taught me otherwise. Many, however, never have learned that lesson. They are wrong, but they don’t know it. I imagine the same kind of thing applies to many in the black community. They are often raised without fathers in the picture, not instilled with a value for education and perhaps taught that white folks are the enemy, or at a minimum, not to be trusted. They are wrong, but like fish in water, they may not know that they are wrong.
How do we break out of this cycle? Perhaps we can start by understanding that we are all, black and white (and Asian and Hispanic, etc) products of our respective environments, not knowing any better— until we are taught. It is up to each of us, in whatever community we were raised, to show others that we are not all that they think we are. To do this we must be better.
The problem is that "racism" has shifted from "Individual racism" to "Collective/systematic racism". Translation: If you are white, you're the problem and there's nothing you can do or say to get over America's Original Sin.
BH -- Very insightful and thoughtful.
What some may not know, is that much of what I outline in my letter was not the case just one generation ago. In 1960, the majority of black men over age 25 WERE married and in the home. The majority of black babies WERE born to married women. Education WAS a very important priority to blacks.
In one generation, it has flipped to the sad state of affairs I outline in my letter. Some say that in our efforts to "help," we have incentivized helplessness. Government programs have replaced the father in the black family. Others say a "victim" mentality has been pushed by black leaders, liberals and academia for the past generation, convincing too many in the current that they can't succeed.
Maybe it's a combination of those factors, and others, but something has gone horribly wrong during the last generation. We have to figure out how to break that cycle.
MP
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
German study finds no evidence coronavirus spreads in schools
Scientists say children may act as a "brake" on the spread of the virus
By Justin Huggler BERLIN 13 July 2020 • 5:58pm
I don't subscribe to "The Telegraph," so this is all I can view.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/13/german-study-finds-no-evidence-coronavirus-spreads-schools/
Our " new ( conservative) normal " 11:31 long
https://youtu.be/c-XHnkbS5II
Hey Richard
If I had said & done that with the letter Z I would be accused of virtue signalling and we all know just how Racist that is huh ? And we wouldn't want that now do we ?
