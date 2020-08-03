Flawed economic theory
I no longer buy the “trickle-down” economic theory pushed by politicians of both parties for the last 40 years.
Economists such as Milton Friedman preached that cutting taxes on the rich and on corporations would result in increased investment which would in turn stimulate economic growth for all. Unfortunately, today’s politicians haven’t kept up with newer research that shows that while GNP has benefited from tax cuts, the gains have not trickled down and economic growth has not been maximized.
Rather than investing more in innovative products and infrastructure using American labor, the rich have boosted GNP through two catastrophic means: first, industries have moved to offshore, subcontracted or poorly paid immigrant labor. Second, their wealth has gone to provide cheap credit to increase consumption by those who otherwise could not afford to buy. This model is simply not sustainable over time.
I am not suggesting that socialism is the solution; rather government needs to stop pretending that economic theory justifies reduced taxes for the rich and that economic growth will be maximized by such tax cuts. Without more after-tax income for the poor and middle class and improved controls on credit, the economy will falter.
Politicians need to stop using flawed theory as the reason for low taxes on the rich and on corporations, and take a fresh look at today’s reality. Of course, that requires them to accept that the success of everyone is vital to their own success. This is my dream for 2021.
John Klinedinst
Winston-Salem
Election manipulation
Questioned by a U.S. House committee last week, Attorney General William Barr admitted that he had no evidence that foreign countries could use fraudulent mail-in ballots to change the outcome of the U.S. election in November, only “common sense.”
President Trump says it will happen. But he says a lot of things.
Aside from Trump and his enabler, is there any reason to believe that ballots could be manipulated — any reason at all?
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
A better understanding
The July 21 letter “My privilege” described one person’s frustration with the concept of “white privilege.” As a person with white skin, I too desire to better understand what white privilege means. Perhaps being born into white privilege is like the story of a man being inside the lion’s mouth, looking for the lion: It’s so hard to see when you are inside of it. Thankfully, folks like Robin DiAngelo (“White Fragility”), and Debby Irving (“Waking Up White”), have been able to step outside the mouth of the lion to better see the lion, and their insights help me begin to see. Authors born outside the lion of white privilege like Rhonda V. Magee and Ibram X. Kendi are also vital in helping me understand white privilege and how it impacts us as individuals, communities and as a nation.
Until I read these authors, I had little understanding of the ways in which white privilege flows through our educational, legal, health care, housing, religious and cultural institutions, systematically favoring those with white skin while disfavoring, disqualifying or doing outright harm to those with black or brown skin. Through these sources, I have learned that American meritocracy is a myth that maintains white privilege.
I am grateful to begin to learn how I am a beneficiary of white privilege, as examining my own racism is the first step I can take to help in levelling the playing field, that all peoples shall finally, truly, be equally privileged in America.
The Rev. Sheryl Wells
Winston-Salem
