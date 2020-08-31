Thanks to teachers
I would like to congratulate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' teachers for beginning the school year with such dedication, compassion and flexibility.
In pre-COVID days, the teaching profession was already a difficult one. As we’ve watched class sizes increase, funding decrease and support staff and extra resources cut, we know that educators are asked to do a lot with little. Salaries for teachers in North Carolina are low compared to other states, and salaries within Forsyth County rank below the state average. (Each county offers its own supplemental pay in addition to the state-funded base salary.)
While I too am incredibly eager for schools to reopen, I would like to take a moment to applaud the efforts that have gone into making an entirely virtual school possible. Being a classroom teacher is so much more than simply conveying information about a subject. Teachers must effectively manage their students, the flow of the class, the culture of the classroom and more. As a former teacher, I spent just as much time reading about classroom management as I did about my specific subject. Thus, to transfer to a completely different learning environment is no easy task, especially with such little prep time. Teachers are navigating entirely new platforms and technologies, and they’re still expected to cultivate relationships within their classes and with parents. It takes years to hone best practices for teaching, and yet in a virtual world everything is new.
Teachers, thank you for the effort you have put into making virtual learning possible.
Anne Glenn
Winston-Salem
Support Cunningham
Cal Cunningham should be elected to replace Thom Tillis in the U.S. Senate.
When he served in the N.C. Senate, Cunningham fought for our teachers, public schools and community colleges, landmark clean air legislation and campaign finance reform.
Cunningham supports Medicaid expansion, which Tillis blocked as speaker of the N.C. House.
Cunningham is committed to preserving and strengthening the Affordable Care Act and will oppose any effort to cut Medicare. Tillis is trying to dismantle the ACA in the midst of a pandemic.
Cunningham is a staunch protector of the environment, while Tillis welcomes contributions from those responsible for environmental pollution. Cunningham does not accept corporate PAC money.
Cunningham is a proud veteran, including duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he was awarded the U.S. Army’s prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. He continues his service as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. Tillis has no military service.
North Carolina needs Cal Cunningham in the U.S. Senate.
George Little
Winston-Salem
Understand
Just so everyone understands: The Trump ads that show the fires and looting and say, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” were shot in President Trump’s America.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Bad policy
It appears that the Democratic Party has committed to losing the upcoming election.
Who in their right mind would agree that "defund the police," broadly interpreted as reducing funding for public safety, is good policy? Do not we all feel empathy for the law enforcement officers who take their lives into their hands simply serving a warrant or beginning a traffic stop?
With the pandemic of minority-on-minority violent crime, is cutting back on public safety really what those in the minority community want?
Yes, there are too many egregious instances of law enforcement officers acting inappropriately, but is not the answer to actually increase public safety funding to emphasize de-escalation skills, enhance community outreach and develop strategies to mitigate the educational and economic disparities that foster criminal behavior?
The party that carries the banner of "defund the police" is sure to lose, just as they should.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
Our first dictator
President Trump's nomination acceptance speech, on the White House lawn on Aug. 27, was very clear and to the point. He called on those Americans who support an authoritarian government where Trump is totally in charge to elect him as our first dictator.
Those among us who are committed to America’s constitutional democracy will be voting to preserve our heritage and will be voting for Joe Biden as our next president.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
I'm not sure where some of the letter writers came up with their ideas for their letters, but I have a suspicion that it wasn't from a reliable source. Knee-jerk reactions to situations that cause passions to run high are always going to create some extreme notions. No one with a serious demeanor wants to defund the police. Joe Biden doesn't want to defund the police. Holding a sign at a protest is not a political platform. Biden knows that police reform is a state and local issue, not a federal issue.
While I certainly do not agree with Trump, never have, and probably never will, he has pushed so many of our norms to the limit, it's understandable that some are seeing his actions as pushing the envelope of normalcy to it's breaking point. His words and actions are of a guy who is trying to run a country as if it were a business. He was the first and final voice in his own business and that's what he's brought to government. He, and his fellow elected folks, forget that his board of directors (taxpayers) might have a difference of opinion from him and might want a say in what happens.
Besides that, don't forget that elections are done at the local level, not federal. No one in the federal government is charged with how local jurisdictions handle elections.
Yes, he does try to run the country as he has his businesses. Several of his businesses went bankrupt. At least one was fraudulent.
TJ, my comment about the Rittenhouse kid was not really a serious thought from me as it was a snarky comment to Steve. I'm all for all the evidence to come out. Obviously he travelled from another state to Kenosha, he is 17 and carrying an AR-15 style weapon after curfew. So yesterday in Pittsburgh, Joe Biden did come out and condemn the rioters, looters, and arsonists in no uncertain terms and called for them to be prosecuted. I hope you caught that and also caught our president's interview on the Laura Ingraham show last night too.
L3: I agree with Ms. Knox’ LTE. I also agreed with it when the Journal published it this past Thursday 😀.
And If Hillary was in office & everything politically, physically that has happened since January 1,2020 until happened & occured you this birdcage liner of if a newspaper & Ms.Knox would be first to say,complain the very same thing wouldn't you ? Y'all would be complaining calling Hillary out for stopping the ball on the virus,call out all the protestors who where waving Trump flags who were rioting & burning looting businesses because Lois lerner lied & walked away with her full pension, anda17 tear old california girl with a ak-47 shot & killed a trump looter for waving a skateboard with bible verses on it ?
Steve, your reply is nonsense. HRC is not in office. Lois Lerner has nothing to do with Ms. Knox’ letter. I cannot know about what Ms. Knox would write, and you do not know either.
What you do know, like it or not, is that the violence depicted in the ad has occurred while Trump has been in office, as her letter says. The scenarios that you concoct do not change that fact.
Yes you are right Christ would tell you to your face fear not. And you still would. Yes Mike you are right Hillary didn't win and she would have prevented the virus from even getting in the country Trump rioters would all be in re-efucation camps. And Mike Walker would still be Fearful about something
And Steven would still be spouting nonsense.
Steve, I suspect Jesus would tell you to deal in facts, not what-about fantasies. We cannot know what HRC would have prevented, if anything, so drop your what-if hallucinations. And get it thru your skull that I voted against HRC. MAGA hats must destroy btain cells.
As for fear, you remain fearful of any of the numerous facts that reflect poorly on Trump.
Mr. Henderson, Seems like you are still stuck with Trump re-running the election because he is so insecure about not winning the popular vote. My guess is that Clinton would have done all those things that Trump didn't do because he thought it would make him look bad.
Tony, not stuck just tired of everything being one guys fault
I'm shocked Many here or the likes of BLM,INC. Haven't called Trump out because of the riots in Ferguson yet ? I'm tired of far too many innocent people losing their businesses , livelihood due to what many dnc supporters call " mostly" peaceful Protests, I'm tired of watching My nation a small piece at a time in one city at a time being ripped apart from people who are financed by others who not only want Trump gone,are doing all they can to make those who voted for him in the first place regret their vote in the first place.. and I'm sick that a still very politicized DOJ , FBI haven't been going after any group or protestors who cross state lines that come in from another state to loit,burn in the name of George Floyd _ etc.. when the looting _ burning gas NOTHING to do with the tragic deaths if Floyd & etc....Any Questions sir ?
The “one guy” is the president. He has fouled up beyond belief. His refusal to accept the reality of CV19 has cost thousands of lives and damaged the economy he seeks to run on. That’s why he is running on law and order while promoting division. His trade policies have cost jobs and hurt the economy, particularly farmers.
He contradicts virus experts. Today is he touting herd immunity.: You know, your heart’s dream of full reopening, let everyone sicken, some die, and everyone will then be immune. Got it. As difficult as it seems to be, think this thru:
The death rate from the virus is 3% (183K dead divided by 6M cases). To attain herd immunity, about 70% of a population must be infected.
The US population is 330M. 330M X .70 = 231M infections. 231,000,000 infections X a 3% death rate = 6,930,000 deaths. That is the consequence of striving for herd immunity. Those numbers are facts, not fantasies from your crackpot sites or dangerous blather from Trump. The herd immunity death count would be about the same number of deaths as the number of people killed in Nazi death camps.
But wait, there’s more: it appears that people can become reinfected. That, too, is a fact, so herd immunity from CV19 may be a fantasy, too.
Well MW and Ms. Knox Mr. Trump listened to the mayor of Portland and believed him when he said violence would stop when federal officers were removed so he called them home. Now the protestors set fire to the main floor of the apartment building that the mayor lives in and the frightened mayor and the Oregon governor have asked other Oregon police departments for help and they refused to send their officers into the war zone once called Portland. Y money is on the mayor now calling the White House and begging for the return of the federal troops. This is what happens when you fail your city by not putting an end to the violence. If either of you can direct me to tape of peaceful protestors now walking the Portland streets I would appreciate it. The few peaceful protestors now cower in their homes waiting for the approval of their gun permit request so they can protect themselves and their family. What a joke these liberal wimp mayors have become. Sad, sad, sad. TJ
The mayor of Portland has handled Portland’s riots poorly, as has Oregon’s governor. And Trump. Federal forces were sent to Portland, overstepped their bounds, accomplished little. The Feds should protect Federal property, butstop there. OR has a National Guard. It has state law enforcement. The mayor should request OR NG support if he already hasn’t, along with other state law enforcement. Trump needs to stay out of it, stop tweeting, and shut up.
Asking Trump to stop Tweeting and for him to stop worrying about American Citizens in Portland is like asking you to quit the dear mongering & quit disparaging average Americans citizens who had the Gall to vote for Trump in 2016
You said correctly that the Govenor of Oregon and the Mayor of Portland are doing a pea poor job protecting the citizenry of that city.
A sheriff from a neighboring County ( washington county) refused to send deputies to help Portland PD because the city & county prosecutors wouldn't agree to seriously & criminally charge anyone they arrested thus placing those deputies, tax payers of that county to lawsuits for false arrest for starters..
And the president has a ethical moral responsibility to Portland as any other city ...so it is His Business to stick his nose into what city,state leadership fail to do
