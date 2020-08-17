Terrifying us
It’s definitely campaign season, as evidenced by the barrage of political advertising on local television. The messages conveyed offer an illuminating look into the perspective of the candidates.
President Trump‘s approach is to terrify us about the impact of a Joe Biden presidency. For a while, his ads presented the horrifying prospect of our homes being broken into while Biden stood by defunding the police. Never mind that Joe Biden has never endorsed defunding the police. Trump never worries about truth.
Now, he is trying to frighten us about tax increases, Joe Biden’s mental acuity and the “radical left.” It seems curious to me that an incumbent has nothing positive to present that would support his reelection. His fallback position, as usual, is to lie about his opponent.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign ads stress the positive aspects of Americans and what we need to do to recover from the pandemic and rebuild our economy. His messages offer us a way forward rather than abject terror and divisiveness. He gives us hope instead of despair.
Biden offers leadership instead of shirking responsibility and invoking fear. After all, nothing could be more terrifying than four more years of Donald Trump.
Donna Hatchett
Winston-Salem
Voting against
I read The Readers’ Forum every day and when I read the Aug. 13 letter “Look at the results,” it immediately started me to thinking: Which issues am I going to vote for? After considerable thought I came to the conclusion that I would be better off deciding which issues I was voting against. The following is the result of those thoughts:
I am voting against removing the Second Amendment and taking away our guns. I am voting against legalized prostitution. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against tax increases. I am voting against one world government. I am voting against a cashless society. I am voting against government intrusion. I am voting against unlimited congressional term limits. I am voting against mail-in ballots. I am voting against unemployment. I am voting against a bad economy. I am voting against a socialist/communist government. I am voting against defunding our police forces. I am voting against allowing mayors and other town officials to order the police to stand down and allow looters to run wild in our streets. I am voting against all things I consider wrong for our great country.
I have decided to leave out personalities or who I like and vote against issues I believe are anti-American and disruptive to our wonderful country. I will leave it up to the readers to figure out which party I am voting for and make up their own minds at the polls.
The Rev. Jerry Martin
Kernersville
Protect the USPS
There is so much to love about the U.S. Postal Service. When it was founded in 1775, Benjamin Franklin was the very first postmaster general. Our Postal Service is the largest in the world and is legally required to provide the same consistency of service, at the same cost, to every citizen, regardless of geography. The USPS embodies democracy.
The USPS is the third-largest civilian employer in the U.S., after the federal government and Walmart, with more than 600,000 employees. As of 2017, 18% of U.S. postal workers were veterans. Veterans, seniors and people who live in rural areas rely on the USPS for prescriptions, mail-in voting ballots and other essential items.
In 1970, the Postal Reorganization Act transitioned the USPS to an independent agency. Since the early 1980s, many tax subsidies that benefited the USPS have been eliminated. In 2006, the USPS was further burdened by a law passed requiring it to pre-fund 75 years of pension funding, an expectation placed on no other business.
Yes, the USPS has financial problems and clearly needs restructuring. But now is not the time to defund it. In order for people to stay safe this year, mail-in balloting should be easily accessible and reliable for all.
Please call Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and encourage them to pass the HEROES Act, which includes funding to support the USPS.
Cynthia Briggs
Winston-Salem
Ruination
The U.S. Postal Service has lost money for 13 straight years. Billions of dollars each year. And now new Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is going to be the ruination of the centuries-old institution? That’s about as laughable as Joe Biden saying “Buy American."
Charles Collins
Mount Airy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.