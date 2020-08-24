Besse’s commitment
I can’t vote for Dan Besse because I don’t live in the N.C. 74th House District, but sure wish I did. I’ve known Dan for the 18 years he’s served on the Winston-Salem City Council, although I don’t live in his ward, so I couldn’t vote for him then, either. But, as the former president and CEO of the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, I worked with Dan to create jobs with good pay and benefits, both from existing employers who expanded here and from companies wanting to move here.
Dan’s commitment to small and large businesses, coupled with his support for good public schools and community colleges; excellent roads and transit; reasonably priced water and sewer; and first-class city services; made “selling” Winston-Salem as a great place for business expansion and relocation much easier.
I’ve found Dan willing to listen; willing to work hard to find acceptable compromises between companies and neighborhoods; and someone who respects everyone’s point-of-view. In Raleigh, he will fight hard for our urban areas while respecting the needs of our more rural areas.
Dan’s district includes Clemmons, Lewsiville, part of Winston-Salem and the western unincorporated parts of Forsyth County. If you live there, you can’t go wrong voting for Dan. Just wish I could, too.
Gayle Anderson
Winston-Salem
A civilizing influence
Throughout the centuries, women have gloriously replenished mankind and each nine-month birthing experience provides mothers an immediate human-relations advantage. During my 93 years, I have seen them use this advantage over and over again to civilize and properly introduce the young to this world and re-civilize others. But with 58% of women over 16 in the labor force, they may be overburdened and their effectiveness reduced.
After the equality provisions of the 1960s, the U.S. birth rate declined from 24.1 in 1960 to 12.6 in 2019 (Births and Birth Rates according to Infoplease.com) and violent crime rates rose from 160.9 in 1960 to 368.9 in 2018 (Congressional Research Service, June 2018).
Since we are aware of mothers’ strong influence on their young and others, why don’t we ask Congress to authorize significant federal pay with benefits to many who wish to stay home with them?
Webster B. Baker
Winston-Salem
Democratic voting
This iteration of the Republican Party that obsessively professes its love of America sure does seem to despise the concept of democracy. Like they know they lack an appealing message to the majority of Americans and must resort to election chicanery and foreign collusion.
Only one political party has the desire to help Americans express their voices at the voting booth. The evidence is clear: The Democratic Party supports voters, while the Republican Party suppresses voting.
This president admitted to withholding vital funding from the USPS, while his purely partisan postmaster general purposefully instituted unnecessary reforms to slow down the mail service, aiming at our election mail. Meanwhile, gerrymandered districts divide or concentrate Democratic voting blocs to rig state legislatures and congressional delegations. State Republicans cut polling places and send broken machines to highly populated areas, discouraging voters with longer lines and greater inconvenience. Republican pundits decry the myth of voter fraud while engaging in election fraud.
This 21st century, voting should be easy, with automatic voter registrations at 18 years, easily updated online. Ballots sent to every voter by mail, with prepaid postage and easily accessible drop boxes located throughout the state. Forget Election Day; think about Election Month, with early voting every day from Oct. 1 until the first Tuesday in November. We can make it easier, better.
This America sees itself as the staunch defender of democracy in the world, but our elections routinely fail to live up to that vision. It’s time … time to vote!
Adam Corey
Clemmons
It's about issues
Responding to the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against,” I agree totally with the writer’s views pertaining to voting. It’s about the issues and not personalities.
The Rev. Jerry Martin did leave out one issue and that was the issue of Planned Parenthood and abortion. I'm against supporting Planned Parenthood and abortion. I'm sure the Rev. Martin would agree as well. I'm sure the Rev. Martin believes that Black lives matter, as well. In 2016, abortion killed more Black babies than babies that were born in New York City.
In God's word, truth matters.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
