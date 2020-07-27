Publix protest
As white, weekly customers at Publix, we were very distressed to read that Black associates have been fired for expressing their anguish, anger and frustration at current manifestations of systemic racism (“Publix protests lead to firings,” July 22). We fully support this expression and are confident that it never interfered with their typical excellent service. In particular, Ta’Neisha Davis is a wonderful person, always going out of her way to help.
We hope that Publix will reverse its poor decision. Is it part of the community or the overseer of dubious values?
Julie Edelson
Winston-Salem
A crawfishing crayfish
Webster’s Dictionary defines the verb crawfish as “to withdraw from a position; back down.” This is what the incumbent president of our nation continues to do with regard to what he says about the coronavirus.
First he said that the coronavirus was nothing to be concerned about. And he subsequently recanted.
Then he said that our nation is well prepared to handle the coronavirus. And he subsequently recanted.
Then he said that people in our nation don’t need to wear masks as protection against the coronavirus. And he subsequently recanted.
Then he said that the Republican convention should be held, despite the risks associated with the coronavirus. And he subsequently recanted.
Then he said students should go back to attending school. And he subsequently recanted or, at least, passed the buck to allow the state governments to make the decision.
These incidents indicate that the current president frequently behaves like a crawfishing crayfish.
Furthermore, the foregoing incidents don’t reflect the incumbent president’s failure to publicly admit that he was wrong regarding a number of other important matters about which he disagreed with his advisers, who have much more expertise than he does on those matters.
Given that the current president has been wrong about the coronavirus and a number of other matters — often, 180 degrees wrong — why would anyone think that the incumbent president should be reelected in light of the fact that he cannot be trusted to say and do what is best for our nation?
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
How democracy works
The writer of the July 20 letter “The president” whines that the media and readers criticize President Trump and then accuses us of being “against democracy” because we dare to criticize elected leaders.
Does the writer not understand that it is democracy that gives us the right to complain and hold elected officials responsible? Does the writer not understand that it is democracy that gives the media the right and the responsibility to report what our elected officials are doing so we can decide if their words and actions are helping or hurting us? Does the writer not understand that democracy means that the elected officials work for US and are accountable to us and to the laws of this country?
The writer seems to believe the president should be fawned over like a monarch and never directly criticized. Or worse, the writer seems to prefer an authoritarian government, in which critics of the leadership are silenced, punished or put to death.
This president refuses to give the pandemic the resources, attention and information based on facts that a national crisis deserves. Infection, hospitalization and death rates are rising. He could have seized the opportunity to show government at its best. Instead, he continues to indulge in magical thinking and blame the media for bad press. He deserves criticism and to be voted out. That’s how democracy works.
Mary Hix
Lewisville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
L1: The employees were hired and paid to work, not to protest. Protesters have rights, but so do operators of businesses and their customers. I doubt it took long to fill those vacated jobs. I suspect the replacements will be more appreciative of employment in an iffy economy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.