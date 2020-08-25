Mobs
“Crucify him, crucify him!” was the organized mob’s cry to crucify Jesus Christ, by capturing and manipulating public opinion, in order to force Gov. Pontius Pilate to crucify an innocent man: Jesus Christ. All that was done, not by the way of justice, even though justice had the accused in custody, charged and awaiting trial (to establish the truth) but stooped to give in to the evil of the mob’s demand — crucify him, despite Pontius Pilate’s verdict — Not guilty! Justice failed terribly!
Peaceful demonstrations are necessary to convey the people’s concern. When the peaceful demonstrations are joined by violent destructiveness, the peaceful should show their sincerity to peace and stop their demonstration. Mob outrage and violence have a long history of courting injustice. It has been observed that large peaceful demonstrations have an underbelly of violence to convey their power and get their way.
The recent large peaceful demonstrations and violent demonstrations have a chilling effect for one’s safety, job, property, business and justice. The magnitude of the demonstrations, worldwide, makes one wonder if the organizers are not for world government run by the deep state in governments, education, religions, secular organizations and news.
Is crucifying our freedom to speak and our subjugation the mob’s goal as in China’s Cultural Marxist Revolution/Leninism? Above their cries and tactics for power, good policemen have done a good job protecting our freedom of speech, along with our right to life, liberty and property, by fighting crime.
Erwin A. Timm
Walnut Cove
Run out?
President Trump: Impeached.
Trump adviser Steve Bannon: Arrested.
Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort: Convicted.
Manafort business partner Rick Gates: Convicted.
Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos: Convicted.
Trump former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn: Convicted.
Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen: Convicted.
Trump confident Roger Stone: Convicted.
I’m still going to vote for Trump in November, though. Surely he’s run out of criminals to hire by now.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
Different approaches
The two political parties this year have settled into attitudes on many national issues including health care, COVID-19 relief, school opening, mask wearing, voting methodology, racial equality, taxes and immigration. I view in cliff-notes fashion their different approaches as:
Republicans: what’s good for me.
Democrats: what’s good for all of us.
From my viewpoint I think this appropriately says and reflects the overall message of each national political party. Which attitude I prefer is an easy choice. I am for all of us!
Jim Armentrout
Winston-Salem
Managing crisis
The biblical story of Joseph recommends planning and preparing for a difficult time or emergency. Joseph, a slave who rose to be the king's adviser, shared his dream of a coming drought and counseled the king to store up grain so that when a drought came, the people would not starve.
During our public health crisis, Gov. Roy Cooper; Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of Health and Human Services; and Michael Sprayberry, director of Emergency Management, have worked tirelessly to fight coronavirus all around our state. This team has shared safety protocols, delivered personal protection equipment, set up testing facilities, organized contact tracing groups and encouraged North Carolina companies to manufacture medical equipment and medicines. Citizens can stay prepared by watching this team's briefings, which are broadcast weekly online, on WFDD radio and UNC-TV and by following the 3 “W's”: wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often.
We are fortunate here in North Carolina that our leaders were prepared and are working to protect us.
Julie Coulter
Winston-Salem
Out of touch
President Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order delaying the collection of payroll taxes makes no sense. It only affects people who are taking home paychecks. It doesn’t help people who are out of work, and they’re the ones who need it.
He says that if he’s reelected, he’ll make the deletion permanent. But that would underfund and threaten Social Security.
If he’s not reelected, the deferred tax will have to be paid back. So it hurts that way, too.
Trump is out of touch with normal working Americans. He’s hopelessly incompetent. I hope he loses.
Freddy Snyder
Winston-Salem
L1: Deep state. World government. So many conspiracies to ponder; so little time. How does anyone sleepwith those black helicopters fluttering overhead?
There’s one born every minute. Qanon and Infowars must be proud of themselves.
