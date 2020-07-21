Not abandoning Trump
The July 19 letter “Should be enough” asked the question of “Trumpsters” and Republicans: Why isn’t President Trump’s lying a disqualifier in and of itself?
I am a conservative Republican. And I admit that much of what he says appears incredible and even sometimes stupid. Some of his comments might even be proven false.
Why is that not enough for me to abandon him? It is very simple for me: his ideology.
Let’s all pretend for a moment that Joe Biden and company love to be truthful, transparent, fair and level in their communications. When I think of what liberals like Biden, and those in his ear, believe (ideology) about the hot, controversial issues of our day, the choice for me is simple.
Brian Lineberry
East Bend
Freedom and death
About the brief June 12 letter “Essentials”:
“An economy is necessary for human existence.
“Socialization is needed for mental stability.
“Fear is not an option.
“Freedom is essential.”
I would like to add: “You can’t practice your freedom if you’re dead.”
Sacrifice is sometimes required so that you can achieve your freedom. Ask the Founding Fathers.
If your sense of freedom is that you can’t make a temporary concession to protect your fellow citizens’ freedom and lives, then you’re not really talking about your freedom — you’re talking about your selfishness. Is that essential?
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
Toxic social media
“You’ve got the floor — I’m listening” (July 16) was one of the best columns I’ve read lately. I also feel that social media has become mean-spirited and toxic, causing rifts among friends and family. I’ve seen the pain it has caused in my own family and dread the next few months until the election is over.
There is a difference in replying to a post by stating the facts about why you believe what you do and personally attacking a person and calling them names. A meme, even if meant to be funny but is actually mean and cruel, will not change anyone’s beliefs or attitude. There is no place for bullying, especially on social media where remarks can be spread with a quick click of a mouse.
What we need are more opportunities for open and honest conversation, “seek first to understand, then to be understood.” We would probably discover that we are much more alike than different.
One of the most valuable communication techniques I learned was to listen and then respond with, “What I heard you saying is ... .” Often I missed the real message. We can change the dialogue if we will only take the time to sincerely listen to each other.
Because of the bitterness and division I witnessed during the last election, I am trying to seriously consider what I post or share on social media. Relationships are too important to ruin by a thoughtless post on Facebook.
And please wear a mask!
Judie Holcomb-Pack
Winston-Salem
Thanking health care workers
As a health care worker, I find that the “thank you” signs around town feel increasingly hollow as I see people’s faces. We know that this virus continues to accelerate, and the death numbers tell only a small part of the story. We have seen people in every age group from infants to elderly World War II veterans suffering with pneumonia, heart failure, shock, blood clots, seizures and so on, often in fear and isolation. Sometimes the symptoms develop weeks after the person seems to have recovered.
A recent article published in the journal Critical Care Medicine indicated that the majority of intensive care unit workers reported their stress level at 10/10 as they care for patients with COVID-19 and risk bringing it home to their families.
If you want to say “thank you,” make the inconvenient, disciplined, compassionate and necessary choice to wear a mask and keep your distance during all interactions outside of the household. No amount of incremental mandates (Target, CVS, Publix, city-owned buildings all requiring masks per the Journal on July 17) is going to drive down the numbers until people are making this choice the vast majority of the time.
To those who are wearing masks, I say “thank you.” I suggest that when you see others doing it, you direct a “thank-you” to them as well.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
