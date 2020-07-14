A few questions
As an educator for after-school, extracurricular and summer camps, I have deep concerns regarding plans for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district to return to in-school education — concerns I’m not entirely sure have been thought through regarding teacher health and wellness.
What is the compensation when teachers and students get sick, as far as medical bills are concerned?
Will there be hazard pay? What about those who don’t have enough sick time/personal leave time/vacation stored up?
Will they be eligible for unemployment?
What is the number of EL and EC students who require ESL and Specially Designed Instruction services? Why are these groups of teachers made to bear the brunt of COVID-19 exposure?
How can we be sure that no one coming into the building will be COVID-19 positive?
What about teachers who are immunocompromised? What about those with pre-existing conditions? What options do they have?
How many students will be in a classroom at any given time?
What is the probability of students actually adhering to the social distancing protocols and not touching each other and everything else; especially the younger students?
Why is 100% remote learning not the only option when it is indeed the safest option?
As mentioned, these are only a few of my questions regarding the return to school.
Jen Brown
Winston-Salem
Classic Biden gaffes
The July 7 letter “Competency?” contained a few paragraphs of President Trump from a single interview in an attempt to show that the president had some kind of mental problem. Here is a sample of Joe Biden blunders out of dozens (I hope I get equal space):
During a 2008 campaign rally in Missouri, Biden asked the audience to applaud state Sen. Chuck Graham. “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you,” Biden said, gesturing for Graham to stand. Graham, a paraplegic following a car accident, is confined to a wheelchair.
During a 2008 campaign rally, Biden said: “Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: Jobs. J-O-B-S.”
“My mother believed and my father believed that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be, I could be … vice president!” — May 2012.
“Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.” — August 2012
“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing,” — March 2020.
“When seagull droppings landed on my head at a campaign event at Bowers Beach two days before Election Day, I chose to read it as a sign of a coming success.” — Promises to Keep, 2008.
Robert Kendall
Winston-Salem
It’s not a victory
Another regressive attack on women’s reproductive rights came down from the Supreme Court recently, allowing any employer or university in North Carolina and every other state to declare itself exempt from providing birth control under the Affordable Care Act — aka Obamacare. All employers have to claim is that it offends their moral or religious convictions. Are we really about to live in a society where the beliefs of my employer or my daughter’s university are going to dictate what health services are available to us? Are their moral and religious beliefs any more sacred than ours?
Sen. Thom Tillis enthusiastically supported the Trump appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who, of course, supported this recent ruling. Tillis has a long, ugly history of anti-women, anti-reproductive rights rhetoric and voting. He opposes access to birth control, he vehemently opposes abortion and forced unpopular abortion restrictions into an unrelated motorcycle safety bill in a sneaky N.C. legislature midnight vote. He also worked to pass one of the most extreme mandatory ultrasound bills in the country and supports the “personhood” efforts.
Tillis will claim the recent ruling a victory. In what world is denying birth control to nearly 2 million N.C. women who pay for insurance a victory? Birth control is not controversial: 75% of voters consider it preventive care. Especially since Viagra is covered by the ACA!
Tillis, your time is up. Women will have no more of you come Nov. 3.
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown
