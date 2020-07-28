Following her heart
I opened the paper recently and saw a photograph of my friend, Ta’Neisha Davis, who worked in the seafood section at Publix on Miller Street. She is one of my favorites in the store — always friendly, always helpful and she knows where everything is throughout the store. I thought maybe she had gotten an award or something, since she’s such a great employee.
Then I read the story that Publix fired her because she did something involving a protest at the store (“Publix protests lead to firings,” July 22). I’m not crazy about the recent protests, but if my friend thought she should participate, I’m 100% on her side. She did what she thought was the right thing to do, and Publix just fired one of its best employees for following her heart.
Shame on Publix. They should apologize, rehire her and let her serve the customers who admire her work and commitment to helping people.
(The paper identified my friend as Ta’Neisha Davis, but to be honest, I never knew her name in the store — she was the seafood lady.)
John E. Wooding
Winston-Salem
Open your eyes
The July 26 editorial “An assault on American cities” is appropriately titled but any touch with reality ends with the title. The editor decries the use of federal officers to control the out-of-control protesters who have long ago ceased to care about George Floyd. He quotes Tom Ridge as saying, “It would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one of my cities.” Well, that is exactly what these mayors did and continue to do when they told their police forces to stand down and let the mobs burn and loot stores and destroy billions of dollars worth of infrastructure.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot needs help and at least is admitting it. It is about time, considering Chicago’s weekend shooting deaths, which are, on the average, many times higher than our daily losses in the Vietnam War.
I am willing to underwrite part of the expense for the editorial writer to go to Richmond on a Saturday night and walk through Monroe Park or to go to Portland and spend the weekend with these poor put-upon protesters whose right to burn federal office buildings is being violated. This has become protests to tear down rather than protests to build up and it is a shame our newspaper doesn’t realize this. I hope our mayor does.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Cooper stood strong
As somebody who has often voted Republican and has leaned conservative, I want to commend Gov. Roy Cooper and his team of public health officials for putting North Carolinians first when dealing and negotiating with our often-delusional president.
President Trump demanded that Cooper disregard state and federal COVID-19 guidelines and guarantee him a full-capacity venue in Charlotte for the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Cooper stood strong in the face of a powerful bully and refused.
Trump childishly tried to take his ball and go home by moving large parts of the convention, and the millions of dollars it generates, to Jacksonville, Fla.
Unlike Cooper, Gov. Ron DeSantis (of Florida) was ready to endanger his constituents, in the name of bootlicking and carrying water for a populist buffoon who has worsened this pandemic at every turn.
Now that the whole RNC (except for the official delegate business, still taking place in Charlotte) has been canceled, I hope our great state remembers who cast us aside, and who stepped up to protect us in November.
Thank you, Gov. Cooper.
Bill Bason
Lewisville
Stop blocking roads
I do not mind the people who are protesting; but I do not like blocking the freeways and streets. Do they not realize that they could be interfering with all types of rescue? It could be someone trying to get to the hospital or the police, fire department and rescue service trying to get to someone who needs help. Are they not even aware it could be someone in their own family who needs help?
The people can protest all they want; but blocking the freeways and streets has to stop!
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.