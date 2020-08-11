Abundant resources
It would be easy these days to allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by all that is happening in our world. Racism, hunger, war, COVID-19, just to begin the list, may cause us to binge on TV, food or whatever enables us to escape from it all. But we know better. That is not what most of us, as Americans, want to do. Perhaps it would help if we decided to focus on a few things we can do, and not allow ourselves to be overcome by all of it.
Knowing there are hungry children and adults in our city bothers me. There is no excuse for that! We are a city with abundant resources. Yet, the SHARE food cooperative struggles to get the funds necessary to open (“Stuck in limbo,” July 12). It is in a food desert. There are no grocery stores for the folks who live in the neighborhood near SHARE. By necessity, neighbors buy food at gas stations, drug stores, etc. Prices are higher there and food choices are limited. Providing access to healthy food is an investment in the future of our community, our state and our world.
I hope all of you will decide to do something to make our community a better place for all of us. I choose to give my time and resources to SHARE. I invite you to join with me and others in this city to make sure our kids do not go to bed hungry. SHARE.
The Rev. Beverly Gaska
Winston-Salem
Many more
After years of complaining that President Obama played too much golf and issued too many executive orders, President Trump sure is playing a lot of golf (much more than Obama) and signing a lot of executive orders (many more than Obama).
I'm sure he has his reasons.
Shane Sullivan
Winston-Salem
She listens
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Believing this has often led me to contact my governmental representatives to voice my concerns and opinions.
When I get a response from my representative, it is often to outline his or her view of the topic in question, totaling ignoring my input. In today’s world with so much in flux, the ability to listen to one’s constituents is a necessity.
We are fortunate to have a candidate for N.C. Senate District 31 whose professional experience in working and advocating for others has strengthened her capacity to really listen, to sincerely empathize with people from all backgrounds and to demonstrate her ability and willingness to collaborate to get things done. Her name is Terri LeGrand and I support her 100%.
A proven innovator and leader, Terri co-founded what has now become the largest Earth Day Fair in the Piedmont. Whether fulfilling the role of a PTA president, serving as a board member for a community organization or providing and serving food for the homeless, she has never been content to be a spectator.
It is time for a change. It is time for representatives to listen to us. It is time for us to elect Terri LeGrand as senator for the 31st district.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem
It is
When Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked about the rising deaths because of coronavirus — more than 155,000 now, more than 1,000 Americans a day —President Trump responded, “It is what it is.”
That’s the best the president of the United States can do. He’s not going to lead a national response to a national problem; he's not going to increase testing; he’s not going to promote the advice of competent medical professionals or tell his supporters to stop arguing and put their masks on. He’s just going to blather on Twitter, lying and stirring up American against American.
Trump is a failure as a president and as a human being.
Sorry. It is what it is.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Done that
President Trump said last week that he’s pursuing an executive order to require all health insurance companies to cover all preexisting conditions for all customers. "This has never been done before," he said.
Actually, it was done a decade ago by Obamacare, which Trump is currently in court trying to eliminate.
Honestly, how does anyone not see through this clown?
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.