Leadership change
Let’s face it — our political leaders in Washington have failed us, especially in this time of crisis. But in November, we have a chance to replace them and perhaps save our democracy.
President Trump refused to coordinate any national response to the pandemic nor assume any responsibility for its spread. Senate Republicans, astonishingly, sat by, ignoring legislation coming from Congress that could’ve strengthened our economy, local governments, schools and medical systems. So much for our system of checks and balances — Senate Republicans have fallen either silent or in line behind our non-leader.
We’ve held our collective breath hoping, expecting, that other government branches and institutions would stay strong during these four years of Trump’s incompetence and corruption. But not only did the Republican-dominated Senate cave to him, they weakened our judiciary system (Supreme Court, Department of Justice). Worse, Senate Republicans ignored legislation that would effectively protect our election system burdened by COVID-19 and under attack by our enemies (including both Vladimir Putin and Trump).
Nonpartisan experts agree that this election is crucial to our democracy’s survival. As a former voting Republican, I am appalled by the Republican leadership we have in Washington. Republicans sold us out for their rich donors and reelection. We deserve better. Replace them this November and in 2022. Our votes for Joe Biden and Cal Cunningham in November give our democracy a fighting chance. I hope it’s not too late. We need a sweeping leadership change in Washington. Without new leadership, we’re dead in the water.
Pamela Corbett
Winston-Salem
Hard measures
I know how hard it has been to enforce measures to try to control the pandemic. On Aug. 2, I sat down to read the Journal and quickly fell out of my seat.
The writer of the article “No amateurs here” wrote about the importance of these tourneys and stated that there would be no social distancing and no requirement for face coverings. I am sympathetic, but is the pandemic over? How many more have to die?
The article “N.C. system’s housekeepers fear students’ return to campus poses a health threat” was about reopening dorms at UNC from the viewpoint of a housekeeper. It does not sound good. What is going on here?
Howard Floch
Clemmons
Prepare now
I urge everyone to request their absentee ballot now, just in case the COVID-19 cases are still too high for us to safely vote in person on Nov. 3. Follow the directions for completing and signing your ballot correctly and mail it well before Election Day. In view of all the discussion about the reliability of the U.S. Post Office in the coming months, perhaps our Board of Elections could arrange to have drop-off boxes for absentee ballots placed in strategic locations around the county. Some possible places could include outside of libraries, recreation centers and/or town halls. The post office has reduced the number of mail drop boxes so much that they probably have surplus boxes that could be purchased, painted and clearly marked as ballot boxes.
We should never have an election where only 60% of the population votes!
Julia B. Donaghy
Winston-Salem
I have to ask
I have to ask those of us who are legal gun owners but do not practice the religion of NRA, are we allowed to be upset if our federal law enforcement agencies take to the American streets with no official identification? Should they be allowed to fight our own citizens without even being requested by the invaded cities?
Isn’t this why the card-carrying NRA members espouse their reasons to carry arms — to prevent this exact action by our or any other government from taking place in the United States of America? Or do our lawless president and his attorney general make this action OK in your eyes?
William Coats
Clemmons
Two thoughts
With art galleries and museums closed during the pandemic, I have been meaning to write that folks can still enjoy an art experience open to all and safely out-of-doors. The End Racism Now street mural on Main Street is timely and beautiful. It’s worth a walk downtown.
Like the writer of the Aug. 3 letter “Two WSJs,” I, too, regularly read both the Winston-Salem Journal and the Wall Street Journal every morning. But unlike the writer, I am generally amazed that the Wall Street Journal arrives at a conclusion that is opposite of where I thought the facts led.
I am intrigued that we each have such different responses!
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem
