Our first dictator
President Trump's nomination acceptance speech, on the White House lawn Aug. 27, was very clear and to the point. He called on those Americans who support an authoritarian government where Trump is totally in charge to elect him as our first dictator.
Those among us who are committed to America’s constitutional democracy will be voting to preserve our heritage and will be voting for Joe Biden as our next president.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
People are at risk
National security is important. Sen. Thom Tillis has recently praised the 3% raise extended to all service members as a part of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021. The potential legislation provides funds for COVID-19 vaccine research, it improves support for military victims of sexual assault and it improves conditions for military families. And while the approximately $740 billion appropriated by this act may be well spent, there are other valuable national security investments currently before the Senate.
Foreign aid has a long history of bipartisan support. In practice, it funds nutrition programs, emergency medical programs and micro-loans for small businesses in poor countries. All this, and it comprises less than 1% of the federal budget. The proportion of the global population living in poverty fell from 36% in 1990 to less than 9% in 2018, largely due to foreign aid. However, decades of progress are now threatened by COVID-19, which has put an estimated 130 million people at risk of starvation. The global economy is still flailing. Supplemental foreign aid, even just $20 billion (a number that pales in comparison to the military budget), could potentially save millions of lives.
Communities that have their basic needs met and believe in upward economic mobility are less vulnerable to extremist ideologies. There is no need to fight extremism abroad if it never exists in the first place. If Tillis is concerned about national security, a pittance for the world’s worst-off may just be the best investment.
Sam Nall
Winston-Salem
Incumbent president
In his acceptance speech for the presidency Aug. 27, President Trump said we could never have a situation where things are going on as they are today. Excuse me, but isn't he the incumbent president? He didn't just wander into this country and suddenly notice the chaos.
The Republican Party's convention has embraced the idea that the pandemic is over, the growing economy (that really began with President Obama) will come back next week and everything will be sunshine and rainbows from then on. And don't worry about the protests in the streets because of violence toward Black men. We will use tear gas and other weaponry on the protesters like Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, does in his country.
We should never have had the situation we have today. We are not safe in Donald Trump's America.
Martha B. Clark
Winston-Salem
Total disregard
At President Trump’s speech on the White House lawn at the finale of the Republican convention, 1,500 of his staunchest supporters were pressed, shoulder to shoulder, without masks, to pass germs around to each other. This event was completely counter to Trump’s own CDC guidelines.
Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of this administration’s COVID-19 task force, stood by, showing total disregard for his own official recommendations. Nowhere else in the U.S. would such a gathering be allowed.
What does this tell us about Donald Trump? (Nothing that we didn’t already know.) It shows his contempt for science, even the scientists in his own administration. It shows his narcissistic demand for fawning praise and applause for his every word. Most importantly, and maybe missed by many, it shows that he has no personal regard for the very people who are willing to put themselves at risk just to be in his presence. He doesn’t care that many of them will become infected. He is willing to put them all at risk in order to fill the chairs and cheer for him. After that, they can get sick and die as far as he cares.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
It's the Science right ?
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/02/the-pseudo-science-behind-public-library-selection-raising-white-kids/
Mike I feel sad for you that you would have the audacity to call small business owners jerks and condone many states across america draconian rules, guidelines, emergency regulations are ok yet we ( We here in NC) while having it awhile lot better than in California, Washington,NY, Connecticut,& etc when the CDC just released new data that shows that school aged children are the very least likely to get suck let alone die over all than a fear mongering old guy like you,me Bob or Alice.. hotspots from 45-60 days ago are dropping and even here..new cases doesn't mean each of those cases were sick enough to be hospitalized, just shows that with all this mega testing there are going to be more persons showing that either they were exposed but never got sick aka A& Symptomatic or if they got sick was no worse than 3 day flu type of symptoms.
And even here the gyms & etc are reopening after the owners found a legal loophole with no need for a liability protection law. So please just because old teachers,staff sound & act like you the NEA & Federated Teachers Unions do.. even with a vaccine those teachers unions still won't feel safe to crank up the schools...so oh when great fear monger when will you feel safe to allow every business in every state every sports team to reopen ?
Just heard that Los Angele county just announced that barbershops & beauty salons to reopen at 25% compacity.. What's coincidence huh ?
Ask Joe biden where the Obama stimulus went to ? Yes it went to the states but where are the bridges roads & new schools at ? You don't think it went to employee public unions & thus morphed into campaign contributions do you ?
So only people who want to own & keep their dreams jobs aka businesses open to feed their families,pay their bills are jerks Mike ? Oh how the nighty have fallen.
Did you nighty fall, Steve? "DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!!"
Uh Bob
And no where in America will we see or hear in DNC strongholds the words " voter suppression or disenfranchisement will we ?
https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/08/27/absentee-ballot-processing-detroit-errors/5635528002/
As the post office concerns were a DNC smoke screen & nothing more
People who break rules and laws meant to prevent the spread of a dangerous illness might be considered jerky, yes. You also cited shutting utilities off. LA has done that where jerks have clustered for large parties, where the virus is easily spread. You do not appear to understand or care how deadly or contagious it is.
I gave you the numbers regarding the consequences of fully reopening. Simple arithmetic. You didn’t respond, as usual, When presented with facts. Here are two facts for you: 44,027 new cases yesterday, 1093 deaths. Party hearty.
And each & everyone of those deaths were virus only deaths. No others causes or conditions ? Not virus related but 100% virus only deaths ?
Don’t start with that QAnon garbage. That your hero has spouted. About CV19 9,000 of the people who have died had no apparent risk factors. The others had one or more risk factors, with being as old you are as a risk factor. If you contract CV19 and die, perish the thought, is that no big deal because it isn’t in your mind a straight-up CV19 death.
The numbers I post here are deaths of which CV19 is the proximate cause. In other words, if the sufferers hadn’t contracted CV19, they’d still be alive. Please start thinking past cherry picking crackpot sites for lies that diminish this virus and let your hero off the hook for his willful negligence. Throw the MAGA hat away and save your brain.
Steve, people with diabetes who get covid 19 have a much greater chance of dying than people without diabetes. Diabetes is one of the comorbid conditions which make Covid19 more deadly. So it doesn't matter whether a death was caused by covid only or a person with diabetes gets covid and dies. They are both dead. I don't know what it is you're trying to say or argue, but it makes no sense whatsoever.
I'm glad for all here that this tough guy who wanted to protest Floyd's death ain't related ( is he ?) To any of you here
https://www.theblaze.com/amp/antifa-commander-cried-fetal-position-2647426462?__twitter_impression=true
Where's his white privilege at ?
Ment " nudges not judges"
but did you mean "meant"?
Last LTE: Now, Evan, you don’t live in DC. What goes on there, what examples are set by our putative leaders, what infections are spread from that gathering and other rallies and gatherings, well, that’s none of your business. Mind you, I disbelieve that rot, but others will tell you that.
CDC Said what ?
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1300774560485330944?s=19
https://news.yahoo.com/did-covid-19-cause-only-183134905.html
Sorry I don't believe that anymore than you'd believe this
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/editorials/wendy-mcelroy-beware-of-kafkatrapping/
I don't care whether you believe it or not to be honest.
First dictator ?
You have the mayors of NYC,Los Angeles, & the Govenors if California, Connecticut,New York, that are all in contention
Protecting their people, not urging them to infect themselves as your hero urges.
By the usage of dictator tatics,fines & the threat of jail ,shutting off power & water company are just " judge's" of encouragement Mike ?
They are dealing with jerks who will not obey lawful orders that protect the public. You once were paid to deal with lawbreaking jerks.
