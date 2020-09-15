Deeply troubling
It was deeply troubling to read about the total disregard for wearing masks and social distancing at the recent Republican rally at the Smith Reynolds Airport (“Trump stirs up crowd,” Sept. 9), especially after the concerns expressed in the Journal the day prior.
President Trump said he has downplayed COVID-19 so people won't panic, though he's urgent about getting a vaccine and willing to induce extreme panic as he lies about Democratic candidates and peaceful protesters. The level of cognitive dissonance is disturbing.
We need a healthy fear of this virus because that fear stirs us to take proper measures for safety and economic well-being. We need an honest, rational president.
Virginia Perry
Winston-Salem
Support for Trump
I am voting for President Trump on Nov. 3 and I’m proud to do so.
President Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East. He’s protecting Christianity in America. He’s not going to put up with attempts to turn the U.S. into a socialist hellscape and he’s not going to let the violence and destruction we’ve seen in Democratic cities spread to the rest of the country.
As far as I’m concerned, he deserves at least two more terms.
No, he’s not perfect, but he’s done his best and I have no doubt that he sincerely wants America to prosper and be great. Maybe the media should try to be a little more supportive and a lot less critical. They sound like they want Trump to fail. If Trump fails, America fails.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Stand with Biden
It is said that if you do not stand for something you will fall for anything. I will stand with folks who will vote for Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to lead this country. Let me be clear: to lead without drama, bluster, half-truths and most importantly, by example and hope in these days of COVID-19. We especially need someone who has the courage and foresight to realize that the Earth is our common home.
President Trump has no regard for our natural heritage, the “purple mountains' majesty” of song. Like Esau, he has traded this heritage for short-term gains. This president surrendered our voice in the Paris Climate Agreement, and was so inept in dealing with natural disasters that Puerto Rican Americans still have not been able to rebuild. While two hurricanes threatened the Gulf Coast a few weeks ago and fires raged in California, there was no Republican Party platform to address any environmental issues, much less climate change. It was their president’s way; no more, no less.
Did America become great again by stepping down as President Reagan’s “shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere”? We are electing a president, as required by the Constitution, the Constitution that many of us have sworn to protect against all enemies, foreign and domestic. A constitutional president, not a Messiah or philosopher king, just a president, nothing more and nothing less. Americans have endured “less” for too long.
Henry Fansler
Lewisville
Repeating untruths
In the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden," the writer states that Biden has dementia.
Dementia is a clinical term, requiring a medical diagnosis. The writer does not claim a professional status as a qualified clinician. If, in fact, she does have such qualification, she would know that it is unprofessional and irresponsible to claim to diagnose a stranger outside of a doctor-patient setting.
It is fair to describe someone's public behavior in lay terms. As such, we have all seen President Trump's decline over four years in his walking, negotiating ramps and stairs, and struggling to recall monosyllabic words.
It is also irresponsible to repeat untruths. Contrary to Trump and Fox News claims, Biden does not, and did not, favor open borders, confiscating guns or multiple voting.
Jerry Cohen
Advance
Don't worry
Don’t worry, America! The president who failed to save us from the coronavirus and failed to save our soldiers from Russian bounty hunters will save us all from socialism!
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
